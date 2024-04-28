BioPark Botanic Garden shares seed, plant info with local kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earth Day may be over, but several people in Albuquerque are still doing their part to help the planet.

The annual Children’s Seed Festival was held Saturday in the BioPark’s Botanic Garden.

Staff were able to show the diversity of seeds and how much life depends on them.

Learning stations and activities were also available, and participants got to take home their own plant.

