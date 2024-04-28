BioPark Botanic Garden shares seed, plant info with local kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earth Day may be over, but several people in Albuquerque are still doing their part to help the planet.
The annual Children’s Seed Festival was held Saturday in the BioPark’s Botanic Garden.
Story continues below
News: Albuquerque grandmother speaks out about shooting intruder in her home
Trending: Atrisco Heritage High School employees placed on leave after prom controversy
New Mexico: Bison moved from Yellowstone to Taos Pueblo
Staff were able to show the diversity of seeds and how much life depends on them.
Learning stations and activities were also available, and participants got to take home their own plant.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.