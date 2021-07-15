Bindi Irwin returns to social media with update about her 4-month-old daughter: 'Infinite love and gratitude in my heart'

Bindi Irwin is back on social media to share sweet photos of her little one.

The conservationist, who is the daughter of television personalities Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin, took to Instagram on July 15 to post several photos of her daughter, Grace Warrior, who was born in March. Grace is Bindi’s first child with her husband, professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, who she married in 2020.

Bindi Irwin poses with her daughter, Grace Warrior. (Photo: Instagram)

“Grace Warrior,” the former Bindi the Jungle Girl star began. “A collection of my favourite moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart.”

Bindi Irwin poses with her daughter, Grace Warrior. (Photo: Instagram)

Naturally, the post includes photos of Grace at the Australia Zoo, which Bindi’s mother Terri currently owns. The family even posed in front of an exhibit at the zoo named after the little one, called “Grace’s Bird Garden.” Irwin also shared a photo of Grace being introduced to some kangaroos.

Bindi Irwin poses with her daughter, Grace Warrior.

In June, Bindi shared on Instagram that she was taking a short social media break in order to protect her mental health as well as “be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.”

“To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day, I see you,” the post continued. “These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times."

