Billy Porter and His Epic Hat Are Here to Steal the Show at the Emmys

Billy Porter arrived to the Emmys wearing a disco-inspired custom look by Michael Kors.

The actor is nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance on Pose.

He also recently celebrated his 50th birthdayâ€”in style, of course.

Billy Porter delivers in yet another scene-stealing look for the 2019 Emmy Awards. The Pose star, nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, shines in a custom, disco-inspired look by Michael Kors with a custom hat by British designer Stephen Jones. His shimmery ensemble included a bejeweled pinstripe suit, extra-long scarf as a tie, and platform shoes.

Add this look to the ever-growing list of Porter's phenomenal red carpet looks, including his pink cape at the Golden Globes, tuxedo dress at the Oscars, and "Uterus dress" at the Tonys.

Porter got the idea for his Emmys ensemble when he and his stylist, Sam Ratelle, attended Kors's Studio 54-inspired Fall/Winter 2019 show earlier this year. Porter and Ratelle asked the designer to collaborate on a look for tonight's awards show that would channel "a little '70s disco throwback moment," the actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The result was a custom couture piece inspired by both Kors's Fall 2019 range and Resort 2010 collections. "It is very edgy, very on the pulse," Porter explained to THR. "We're excited. It is a classic silhouette yet heightened."

Porter recently channeled the Saturday Night Fever vibes for his 50th birthday celebrations this weekend. According to photos he shared on Instagram, he sported a voluminous afro, a neon green asymmetrical gown by Michael Costello, a jeweled choker, oversized sunglasses, and bold makeup.

Porter's Emmys appearance comes on the heels of his equally stunning cameos during fashion week in London and New York. He even made his runway debut in the latter, performing at The Blonds' Moulin Rouge!-inspired show.

