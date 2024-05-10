Go big or go home: Find Ohio's 10 world's largest things with this interactive map

Summer is a great time for a scavenger hunt. Are you ready for an Ohio-centric one?

Ohio has 10 record-breaking world’s largest things, including roadside attractions, from the largest slice of pumpkin pie to the world’s biggest pumpkin pie.

You can find them on the road, or you may have to park your car and walk for a few minutes. Can you find all 10 of Ohio’s largest things?

Here’s what they are.

1. World’s largest rubber ink stamp — Cleveland

This art is called the Free Stamp and is an outdoor sculpture located in Willard Park, Cleveland. The nearly 30-foot-tall sculpture depicts a rubber stamp with the word “FREE” in its stamping area.

Created by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Standard Oil of Ohio commissioned the work in 1985, according to Cleveland 101. It later moved to Cleveland in 1991.

2. World’s largest cheese wheel — Berlin, Ohio

Yes. There is a wheel of cheese in Ohio that weighs 20,462 pounds.

Unfortunately, the cheese from this wheel located between Canton and Columbus cannot be consumed. Sorry cheese lovers.

3. World’s largest cuckoo clock — Sugarcreek, Ohio

You may have seen a cuckoo clock in a movie or your favorite cartoon. But have you seen one in person, one that’s 10 times bigger than you could imagine?

This 23-foot-tall cuckoo clock is located in the center of Swiss Village in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Every half hour, a cuckoo bird pops out with Swiss polka music playing as a band emerges and a couple dances, according to the Sugarcreek website.

4. World’s largest apple basket — Frazeysburg, Ohio

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. But what about a massive basket of apples?

Though its neighborhood is abandoned, this basket still stands fresh. The huge basket, 20 feet tall, overflowing with large, fake apples, was repainted and restored in 2022, according to World Record Academy. It sets the world record for the world’s largest apple basket.

5. World’s largest cornfield — Dublin, Ohio

Well, it’s not really a cornfield. It’s a field of corn statues.

In this field, there are 109 concrete statues of corn are a salute to Sam Frantz, an inventor of hybrid corn varieties. Artist Malcolm Cochran crafted this environment of corn, completing the artwork in 1994.

6. World’s largest bear trap — Galloway, Ohio

This 32-foot long, 9-foot high bear trap resides in the Trap History Museum in Galloway, weighing around two tons.

If you’re interested in this massive traps, you won’t get bored — this museum southwest of Columbus has 4,000 traps.

7. World’s largest loaf of bread — Urbana, Ohio

A giant bread replica, made of fiberglass and steel, sits outside of The American Pan Factory in Urbana.

It’s the largest loaf of bread, according to World Record Academy. Its age remains a mystery.

8. World’s largest pumpkin — Circleville, Ohio

It’s a water tower that looks like a large pumpkin. Take a drive to Circleville, and you’re sure to find it.

9. World’s largest pumpkin pie — New Bremen, Ohio

Yes, it’s actually a real pumpkin pie. On September 25, 2010, the great pumpkin folk baked a 3,699-pound pumpkin pie, surpassing their prior record of 2,020 pounds, according to the pumpkin nook.

10. World's largest horseshoe crab — Blanchester, Ohio

A 67-foot-tall horseshoe crab lives next to the Freedom Worship Baptist Church in Blanchester, Ohio. The church calls it ‘Crabbie’ and it has become a "community pavilion," claiming 60 people could sit within its shell.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Find Ohio's 10 world's largest things with this interactive map