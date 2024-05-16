Big Dave’s Cheesesteak opens first NC location, bringing a ‘taste of Philly’ to Charlotte

An Atlanta-area sandwich spot known for its famous Philly cheesesteaks has finally made its way to Charlotte.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has opened its doors in the University area — it’s the restaurant’s fifth location and its first in North Carolina.

“Opening our first location outside of Atlanta is a dream come true,” founder and CEO Derrick Hayes said in a statement. “We are thrilled to share our famous cheesesteaks with the vibrant and diverse community of Charlotte.”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has several ribeye, chicken, salmon and veggie cheesesteak sandwiches.

‘A taste of Philly’

Named after his late father, Hayes opened Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks back nearly 10 years ago, inspired by his Philadelphia roots — and the lack of cheesesteaks that didn’t meet his “standards of the West Philly staple,” according to its website.

The OG Big Dave’s, formerly called Dave’s Philly Water Ice, originally sat in a Dunwoody, Georgia gas station. But after a shoutout from rapper and actress Eve, the restaurant quickly became even more popular and now has multiple locations across Georgia, CharlotteFive previously reported.

Now, you can get a ‘taste of Philly’ in the Queen City, its first out-of-state location.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks also offers salads, eggrolls, wings and fries in addition to its specialty cheesesteak sandwiches.

“It’s a really big step for us to expand outside of Georgia for the first time,” Hayes previously said. “Charlotte is booming right now, and we’re excited and honored that Big Dave’s gets to be a part of the community. Queen City — get ready to have your mind blown!”

On the menu, you can find seasoned ribeye, chicken, salmon, and veggie cheesesteak combos, along with loaded cheesesteak fries, hand-rolled cheesesteak egg rolls and more.

Loaded cheesesteak fries from Dave’s Big Cheesteaks.

“From a humble gas station start to expanding across state lines, the journey of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been nothing short of extraordinary. As we open our first out-of-state location in Queen City, I’m filled with a sense of disbelief and immense pride,” Hayes said.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief that has propelled us forward. The road ahead is paved with endless possibilities, and I’m excited to continue writing the next chapter of our story.”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks founder and CEO Derrick Hayes’ hometown is Philadelphia, the inspiration for his Georgia-based restaurant chain.

Now that Big Dave’s has officially opened, many foodies are now eagerly awaiting for Hayes’ wife’s restaurant, Slutty Vegan, to make its way to Charlotte too.

After multiple pop-up visits, owner Pinky Cole told CharlotteFive about two years ago that she’d like to bring her vegan restaurant to the area one day.

“So the lucky question is: ‘Is Slutty Vegan coming to Charlotte?’” Cole previously said. “The answer is:’Yes! Slutty Vegan is coming to Charlotte.’ Now, I can’t tell you the location, but we are coming, and it will be a beautiful surprise. Charlotte has always supported us since day one and every single time that we come, there is a line down the block.”

As of now, there’s no word yet on when that could happen, but only time will tell if that plan comes to fruition.

“Who knows? If a spot goes vacant next door to me, she might be next door,” Hayes previously told CharlotteFive. “So, we don’t have a date, but what I will tell you is — she is coming. She will be there.”

Location: 8552 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213

Menu

Cuisine: American, sandwiches

Instagram: @bigdavescheesesteaks