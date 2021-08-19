Beyoncé, 39, shows off her behind in Ivy Park denim chaps: 'Bootylicious'

Beyoncé is letting it all hang out.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old songstress showed off her derrière in denim chaps from her latest Ivy Park line with Adidas, which dropped online Thursday. She also rocked a blue crop top and cowboy hat to complete the rodeo-themed look.

"#IVYPARKRODEO TODAY on adidas.com TOMORROW in select stores globally," the caption read.

Fans flooded the comments to share how much they loved the ensemble — or lack thereof.

"She looks amazing! Everyone can buy those clothes but only Queen Bey will ever look that good in them!" a fan wrote.

"That’s that HOUSTON BAWWWWWDY!" another person said.

"They weren’t ready!!!" someone added.

"Bootylicious," a commenter continued referencing the Destiny's Child hit.

Beyoncé, who is notoriously private, recently did an in-depth interview with Harper's Bazaar about everything from motherhood to turning 40 in September and her latest Ivy Park line. She admitted that this collection was inspired by her childhood in Texas as well as Black cowboy history, which often gets overlooked.

"I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs," she said. "One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture. We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of Ivy Park x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide."

The "Formation" singer added that Ivy Park will now feature kids clothes, a decision that was influenced by her own family, which includes husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.

"On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits," she admitted. "My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."