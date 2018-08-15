Beyoncé bonds with Blue Ivy and the twins in new 'Vogue' video

Beyoncé’s September cover shoot for Vogue is continuing to make waves.

The fashion magazine has released behind-the-scenes video footage of the pop star’s history-making photo shoot with Tyler Mitchell, who is the first black photographer to land the coveted cover gig. For fans, however, the video also doubles as a Carter family home movie.

Vogue’s video, which Beyoncé shared on her own Instagram account, shows the singer sneaking in some quality time with her three children on the set. Blue Ivy plays with a video camera — “I’m going to zoom in for you guys, OK?” the 6-year-old says like a seasoned pro — and shows off her tumbling skills, while both she and her famous mother steal smooches from 1-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.





The twins make blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos in the shoot, in keeping with Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s protective approach to showing off their little ones. The proud mama can, however, be seen cuddling each baby while decked out in the finest designer fashions.

Alas, Jay-Z doesn’t show up on set — but if you want to see the entire Carter crew en masse, check out their recent vacation photos.

