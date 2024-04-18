For better or for wurst: Alfred Hot Dog Day will sizzle on Saturday. What to know

The USA's Ultimate College Town is preparing to salute an all-American favorite for the 52nd time.

Hot Dog Day, an annual springtime celebration that features a street fair, a carnival, games, an iconic parade and plenty of hot dogs, will sizzle Saturday in the Allegany County village that is home to Alfred University and Alfred State College.

Hot dogs have been the star draw since the event’s inception by Alfred University students Mark O’Meara and Eric Vaughn in 1972 as a community service project.

While the franks are the favorite attraction for many, there are several other activities on tap.

Here's a look at what to plan for on Saturday.

Hot Dog Day schedule of events.

This year’s events will be held at various locations in the village and on both campuses.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. with a 5K run/walk starting at the Alfred University Bandstand. Hosted by the Alfred University Wellness Center, check-in will be at 8.

Wiener dog races, a perennial crowd favorite, will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Alfred bandstand lawn.

The Hot Dog Day parade steps off at noon and runs from South Main Street to Church Street. Parade participants got a soaking by heavy showers last year, but the forecast for Saturday is calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures around 50.

Alfred State first-year student Renee Kintner designed the official 2024 Hot Dog Day T-shirts. Stop by the street fair Saturday to pick up Hot Dog Day merchandise.

A street fair will be held on Main Street immediately following the parade. Featuring vendors, inflatables and games, the fair continues until 5 p.m.

Over at the Alfred State College campus, a carnival will be offered from 1-5 p.m. in parking lot 3.

Pick up tickets for hot dogs at the street fair and carnival. The offerings in recent years have been regular, all beef (kosher) and veggie dogs. Several hot dog stands will be set up on Main Street.

Live music will be performed from noon to 5 p.m. in the Village Bandstand and in parking lot 3 on the Alfred State College campus.

Zip line rides and a dunk tank will be featured from noon to 5 p.m. in the Jordan Hall parking lot on the Alfred University campus.

This is what it's all about. A grill master cooks up some hot dogs in Alfred during Hot Dog Day in 2023. Proceeds from the event benefit community organizations.

Money raised at Hot Dog Day supports community groups

Hot Dog Day proceeds continue to support community-centered causes, with thousands of dollars handed out over the years.

This year's beneficiaries are A.E. Crandall Hook and Ladder, Alfred Montessori School, Alfred Station Fire Company, Allegany County Mental Health Association, the Box of Books Library, ARC Allegany-Steuben, the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women, and the Lustgarten Foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: The 52nd annual Alfred Hot Dog Day is set for Saturday. What to know