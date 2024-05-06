These Are the Best and Worst States for Working Moms, According to New Studies

Two studies found which states are the best and worst for working moms. Here's what experts say, too.

Allow me to state the obvious: Being a working mom is challenging. To be fair, I only work part-time. Still, the balance seems, well, unbalanced more days than not. I either feel like I’m not giving enough to my career, or my family.

I'm sure many other working moms can relate considering the fact that nearly three-quarters of us in the labor force have kids under the age of 18. Add to those statistics that women earn just about 83% of what men do. So, yeah, back to my opening statement: Being a working mom is challenging.

Two recent studies looked at the best and worst states for working moms. First, B2B Reviews reviewed 16 key metrics across all 50 states and the District of Columbia—including the state of child care, work-life balance, the cost of living, and the job market—to determine its rankings.

Here are the top 10 states for working parents according to the study:

New Hampshire

Maryland

South Dakota

Massachusetts

Vermont

North Dakota

Colorado

Connecticut

Oregon

Washington

The lowest-ranked states are:

Tennessee

North Carolina

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Indiana

South Carolina

Mississippi

West Virginia

Alabama

Louisiana

The second study was conducted by WalletHub, which also published a ranking of the states that are the best and worst for working moms. This study looked at key metrics as well, like work-life balance, child care, and professional opportunities.

Those findings were slightly different, although there is some overlap. Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington, and Vermont also appear in WalletHub’s top 10 best states for working moms. And the states that also ranked among the worst for working moms include South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

While it’s not likely the studies’ findings will prompt people to move, the takeaway here is that overall, clearly some things need to change in order for working moms to feel more supported.

What Working Moms Need

As Ruth Martin, Senior Vice President at MomsRising Together, an organization advocating for working moms, tells Parents, “Moms provide the majority of care and also power our nation’s economy, but Congress has not built the care infrastructure working families need to thrive.”

When it comes to achieving that coveted work-life balance, the odds are not in our favor. “The majority of working people in the United States have access to zero paid leave through their employers,” Martin says. “More than half of our nation’s families live in child care deserts,” she adds, referring to areas with no access to child care.

And the career opportunities for working moms leave much to be desired. “Women and moms face appalling pay gaps, with moms of color suffering the most,” Martin says.

It’s MomsRising’s view that Congress should set a minimum national standard, pass a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program, invest in high-quality, affordable child care for all, and ensure strong protections against wage discrimination.

There is a silver lining when it comes to the state of work-life balance, though. “We have seen positive changes since the pandemic because it normalized the conversation about caregiving and family support,” says Priya Krishnan, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer at the education and care platform Bright Horizons, and co-host of The Work-Life Equation podcast

Still, Krishnan acknowledges that more can be done to support working parents, although some companies are on the right track. “Research shows when employees feel supported by their employers, they are more productive at work,” she tells Parents. “Companies committed to creating a culture of caring will see the positive returns play out in a variety of ways for years to come.”

What Working Parents Can Do

More support is needed. But what can parents do to encourage positive changes at work? Krishnan suggests having an open dialogue with management and asking about the resources that are available for working parents.

“Join Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) if offered by your employer," she says. "These groups bring together individuals in the workplace who have shared experiences and challenges."

Martin recommends familiarizing yourself with A Better Balance, which offers information for parents, caregivers, and pregnant workers who are looking to understand their workplace rights.

She also advises working parents to use their voice. “Our stories are powerful and our voices can help advance the solutions our families need," says Martin. "Working parents should contact their local, state, and federal lawmakers to share the challenges their families are facing without a care infrastructure.”



