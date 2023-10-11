The Best And Worst Frozen Egg Products To Buy At The Grocery Store

Let's face it. Frozen egg products bought in the grocery store aren't everyone's idea of a gourmet breakfast. And we'll be honest with you ... most varieties out there totally suck. With goopy and watery flavor and soggy results, some egg products are best left on the shelf.

We hear you! And though you may be used to indulging in freshly cooked eggs, we all know that there isn't always quite enough time in the morning to invest in our bodies the home-cooked and wholesome way. Thankfully, there are a few egg products on the market that may actually make you look forward to breakfast, despite the fact that they came from the freezer section at your local market.

So, which is best? Stay tuned. We've rounded up some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) store-bought frozen egg products and are ready to present you with the very best and worst lining your grocery store shelves. All right, enough of the chatter. Let's get crackin'.

Read more: 41 Must Try Hot Sandwich Recipes

Avoid: El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burritos

El Monterey egg sausage burritos - El Monterey

El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage, and Cheese Burritos may sound promising, but in reality, they don't quite live up to our expectations. While the image on the package certainly looks delightful, reviewers find that these packaged burritos come out mushy and unappetizing once cooked. On top of that, many reviewers find that while these burritos cost close to $15 for 12 at the time of publication, they are still small, which can seem like a waste given their price point.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As for the taste, people tend to refer to El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burritos as bland and practically flavorless. On the plus side, there are a few fans of the product out there, with some saying that the burritos have great flavor when air-fried and served up alongside a bit of Tapatio hot sauce.

All in all, it seems that the El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burritos, though sounding delicious, actually bite the dust when compared to other frozen egg products sold in-store. And that's a shame; after all, who doesn't like to wake up to warm and tasty sausage, egg, and cheese burritos?

Avoid: Jimmy Dean Delights Bacon Spinach & Onion With Turkey Sausage Breakfast Egg'wich

Jimmy Dean Bacon Breakfast Egg'wich - Jimmy Dean

Oh, Jimmy Dean. You let us down on this one. Initially, we were excited to see a low-carb option for breakfast, especially given that the eggs on these sammies double as buns. Not only that, but the combination of turkey sausage, bacon, spinach, and onion, though not the usual, had us intrigued and thinking all might turn out quite well in terms of flavor.

Sadly, these Jimmy Dean Delights Bacon Spinach & Onion with Turkey Sausage Frozen Breakfast Egg'wich grabs didn't quite satisfy the way we had hoped. Complaints about the Jimmy Dean Egg'wich sandwiches vary, with some saying they taste awful, others stating they caused an allergic reaction, and a few even proclaiming that this frozen egg product made them sick.

Apart from these unflattering comments, the ingredients in these bad boys are also quite disappointing. They contain a plethora of additives, including sodium phosphate, dextrose, modified food starch, and sorbic acid. And while additives may not bother everyone, we want you to know that this product is also chock full of saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol, which may spell trouble when it comes to your long-term health down the road.

Avoid: Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito

jimmy dean breakfast burritos - Jimmy Dean

‌Though the Jimmy Dean Egg'wich frozen egg sandwiches might not have worked out, we thought something a little more traditional, such as the Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese Frozen Breakfast Burrito, might fare better with the public. Most people love the warm and savory flavors of sausage, egg, and cheese on a tortilla, so how could this possibly go wrong?

Believe it or not, we think Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese Frozen Breakfast Burritos are a hard pass, too. Aside from their shockingly long additive-filled ingredient list, most reviewers tend to agree the stuff is pure mush. Yes, the texture is quite unsavory despite its promising traditional ingredients. On top of this, you can expect a single burrito to run you around 38% of your daily recommended sodium intake, according to the package. Like to down two burritos at once? Expect that value to double. And don't even get us started on the high cholesterol and fat content lurking in this one. Oy.

Hey, if you want something quick and easy and aren't too bothered by texture or nutrition facts, then you may like this. But for the majority of people, these burritos seem to miss the mark.

Avoid: Evol Foods Lean & Fit Egg White & Spinach Burrito

Evol Egg and Spinach Burrito - Evol

‌A "lean and fit" egg white and spinach burrito? Eh -- maybe. You know what we mean here. Though we like the thought of staying healthy and fit as much as the next person, spinach and eggs don't quite sound as pleasant as warm bacon, cheese, and egg. Are we right? Still, we could see how the flavors might play well with each other if done right. So ... is it done right?

Not quite. While other Evol Foods frozen egg burritos tend to get a little more love than this one, reviewers seem to consistently despise this particular flavor. From complaints about the eggs tasting rubbery to the fact that the filling is virtually non-existent, buyers seem quite perturbed by this particular Evol grab, and we totally understand.

With that said, we must say that we're at least impressed with the minimal ingredients put into this particular burrito. We aren't seeing the usual hodge-podge of difficult-to-pronounce additives, so that at least is a plus. Oh, and be sure to watch out for the cooking instructions if you decide to give these a go. Some customers claim that Evol has made it difficult to know exactly how to cook these up, which could prove a frustrating discovery when you wake up starving for food.

Avoid: Jimmy Dean Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Jimmy Dean Bacon Croissant Sandwich - Jimmy Dean

Yep ... another Jimmy Dean product bites the dust. And this is a shame since we really love the taste of some of the brand's other breakfast products. Nevertheless, Jimmy Dean strikes out again by offering what should be a delicious breakfast option in the form of a bacon, egg, and cheese croissant. Sadly, though these sandwiches may taste all right, they also can come off as extremely small. For people with larger appetites, these miniature-sized versions of a delicious breakfast croissant just won't cut it.

On top of that, customers seem troubled by the lack of bacon on this particular sammie. And can you blame them? A thin slice of bacon here, a shred there ... sigh. When paired with the thick and rich flavors of egg, croissant, and cheese, the bacon kind of gets lost in the sauce, so to speak.

Ultimately, though we usually love croissant-style breakfast sandwiches, these miss the mark for a variety of reasons. From the thin bacon slices to the abnormally small size of the sandwich, these just aren't what we'd consider suitable for a typical morning wake-up.

Avoid: ‌Hot Pockets Applewood Bacon Egg And Cheese Croissant Crust Sandwiches

Hot Pockets Bacon Croissant Sandwiches - Hot Pockets

Meh, reviews here are a bit split, but in general, people seem to be let down by the Hot Pockets Applewood Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant Crust Sandwiches. While some hail this product as absolutely delicious, others remain unimpressed. The issue? The Hot Pockets seems to be a little heavy on the "pocket" with less emphasis on that deliciously decadent and savory center. The result is a dense and chewy crust with minimal fillings. This has left several patrons feeling cheated, as their hard-earned money has essentially gone toward bread rather than filling.

‌And though the Hot Pockets brand markets these as being made with "real" cheese (which we love), what it fails to mention is that the pocket is also chock full of additives that make us give this frozen egg product a side-eye. Sodium hydroxide, methylcellulose, and sodium erythorbate for breakfast, anyone?

Still, as mentioned, the Hot Pockets Applewood Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant Crust Sandwiches maintain their own cult-like following, and for that, the brand should be glad. As for us, we'd rather pass on this one since everything from the ingredients to the bread-to-filling ratio are quite disappointing.

Buy: Jimmy Dean Maple Pancakes & Sausage Griddle Cake Sandwich

Jimmy Dean Pancakes Sausage sandwich - Jimmy Dean

In case you thought we had given up on Jimmy Dean, we're happy to announce that the company was able to at least get one of its frozen egg products right. The Jimmy Dean Maple Pancakes & Sausage Griddle Cake Sandwich is a pretty decent buy. And although we're still leery of those ingredients, we're at least happy to report that the product tastes good, which is more than can be said of its other previously reviewed breakfast companions.

Fans rant and rave about this one, mostly because of its peppery sausage pairing with the sweet goodness of a fluffy pancake. According to some customer musings, the sandwich is akin to a "certain" breakfast item served at a popular fast food place, which we'd have to assume is the McDonald's McGriddle or something similar. At any rate, fans seem to enjoy the fact that these savory-sweet delights can be enjoyed at home without all the drama and fuss associated with waiting in the drive-thru for breakfast.

Oh, and just so you know, the sausage apparently provides a bit of a kick that most people love but that some may find overwhelming. We love a peppy sausage ourselves, but if you don't (or have kids who don't), you may want to give this sandwich a sample before deciding if it's going to be a winning breakfast grab for you.

Buy: Sandwich Brothers Of Wisconsin Egg White With Turkey Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwich Brothers sausage sandwich - Sandwich Brothers of Wisconsin

If you happen to spot Sandwich Bros. breakfast sandwiches while you're out and about, chances are they'll be a pretty good buy. From what we can tell, they offer a couple of different varieties of frozen egg products, and most of them garner pretty decent reviews. When it comes to the Sandwich Brothers of Wisconsin Egg White With Turkey Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, we must say we were a bit skeptical. However, the company seems to have pulled this off well, as most people really enjoy the flavors along with the fact that it tends to have lower fat and calories compared with other brands we've explored thus far.

So, what's so great about it? Apart from its comparatively semi-nutritive appeal, the sandwich tastes pretty darn delicious. Fans were blown away by the flavor, especially given that these sandwiches are stuffed with egg white and turkey sausage rather than traditional whole egg and pork sausage fare. One reviewer even had the guts to say that these blow Jimmy Dean out of the water ... with this, we'd agree!

Having said all of this, some complain about random hard pieces in the sausage that essentially ruin the experience. Though this turkey sausage and egg white favorite garners mostly glowing reviews, there is still a slight chance you could find the sausage a little "off." Try them for yourself, and see what you think!

Buy: Smart Ones Ham & Cheese Scramble With Egg Whites Ham Potatoes & Cheese Meal

Smart Ones Ham Scramble - Smart Ones

Mmm ... who can complain about eggs, cheese, and ham? This Smart Ones Ham & Cheese Scramble with Egg Whites Ham Potatoes & Cheese Meal is perfect for when you're on the run but still want to savor something smooth, rich, velvety, and delicious. For around $2-$3 apiece at the time of publication, you can enjoy yummy diced ham, fluffy eggs, and rich cheese for breakfast without ever having to leave home. Devotees love the convenience of it and seem particularly impressed by the texture of the eggs and the taste of the ham.

Still, though these Smart Ones entrees are seemingly aimed at the health-conscious, we want you to know that one of these bowls will run you about 650 milligrams of sodium and 60 milligrams of cholesterol, which might not suit everyone's fancy. Nevertheless, the carb count still runs relatively low (around 13 grams) so it isn't a horrible grab if you're wanting something a little less "carb-y" than the typical pancake with maple syrup breakfast.

Buy: Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl

Jimmy Dean Turkey Sausage Bowl - Jimmy Dean

Another winner from Jimmy Dean? What? Yep, it's true. The Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl has mostly favorable reviews for more reasons than one. Many assert that the bowl is simply delish with lower fat and calorie content than some of the other products from the brand, and that only adds to its appeal. Others love that the bowls are fairly big and filling, keeping them nice and satiated as they head off for their day's journey.

Of course, a few nay-sayers out there don't come bearing the same positive attitude toward this breakfast bowl as most others. If there are any complaints about this one, the qualms seem to be related to the cheese and the overall taste of the product. Apparently, this bowl, though delicious to some, may come across as watery to certain taste buds and could also stand to have a little (or a lot) more cheese on it to make it more tasty and fulfilling.

While we agree that added cheese sounds nice, it appears that many simply like this Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl just the way it is. Take it for what it's worth!

Buy: Sandwich Brothers Of Wisconsin Egg & Cheese Sandwich

sandwich brothers egg and cheese - Sandwich Brothers of Wisconsin

We've got another Sandwich Brothers of Wisconsin frozen egg banger for you. This time, it's the Egg and Cheese Sandwich variety. After the mostly glowing reviews from the turkey sausage type, we thought this one might garner reviews that are a bit more lackluster, given the fact that it's only egg and cheese we're talking about here. But somehow, the Sandwich Brothers brand manages to create something masterful with only a handful of ingredients; they really are that good.

According to reviews, the Sandwich Brothers of Wisconsin Egg & Cheese Sandwich cooks up to utter perfection in literally one microwaved minute. Its warm and gooey filling has amazing flavor, despite the lack of meat. The only con? One reviewer gripes that the frozen egg sandwich, though yummy, is actually quite small. For something tasting so good, people tend to want more of it, so we totally get this complaint. Still, this frozen egg and cheese sandwich seems to be well worth your money if it's fast, easy, and yummy convenience you seek. And at $6 for six sandwiches, we think it's a fairly decent deal.

Buy: Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Gluten Free Spinach Egg White Frittata

Garden Lites Veggies Egg Frittata - Veggies Made Great

‌If you tend to be an egg bite fan, then you just might love Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Gluten Free Frozen Spinach Egg White Frittata. It's packed with veggies (hence the name) without compromising on flavor. These cute little bite-sized snacks are perfect for taking with you on the go, and you'll feel good knowing they're studded with spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a satisfying yet nutritious bite. We especially love the short, easy-to-pronounce ingredients list on this one, as most ingredients featured here we may have already stocked in our fridge or kitchen pantry.

As far as reviews go, people confirm that these are indeed amazing. Everyone seems to like them a certain way, with some slathering them in hot sauce and others taking them plain with a side dish of fruit. One reviewer mentioned that the vegetables in these frittatas are barely noticeable in terms of taste, meaning the egg and cheese flavors tend to stand out most. At any rate, the only con to these, if any, seems to be that the price is a little high, especially given their size when compared to other brands. But when comparing ingredients, the amount of veggies you get, and the flavor, we think these just might be worth an occasional splurge.

Buy: Evol Foods Egg And Green Chile Burrito

Evol Egg and Green Chile Burrito - Evol

The last Evol pick we reviewed wasn't so hot, but you know what? The Egg and Green Chile Burrito variety isn't half bad. Though there still are some out there who detest these burritos, they certainly are a far cry from what we read concerning the spinach and egg white type.

The Evol Foods Egg and Green Chile Burrito seems to have won fans over due to its yummy flavor. Patrons appear to get the very best results using the air fryer, with many of them suggesting that the people who loathe these burritos should try using the air fryer for totally different results. Just know that while these burritos are certainly small, they also pack quite a punch in the calorie and cholesterol department. If that doesn't bother you, then it's all good. But if you have health concerns surrounding either of these categories, you may need to look elsewhere for your fix, especially if you don't find that eating just one of these green chile potato-filled burritos is quite enough.

Read the original article on Mashed.