The 21 best winter coats for women for 2023, according to experts

The cold weather has finally descended, and with it, the search for a proper all-purpose winter coat has begun. You’ve gone as far as you could layering jackets and sweaters and vests — and you’ve done an admirable job. Now you deserve a one-and-done piece that gets you out the door fast, no matter the temperature.

Of course, the best winter coats go beyond the practical. They’re warm, sure, but they’re also flattering and stylish — a perfect blend of form and function. Not easy to find a coat that fires on all cylinders? That’s why we’re here: We polled fashion insiders, outdoor enthusiasts, travel experts and our very own shopping editors to find the 21 best winter coats for women right now. These pros factored in comfort, warmth, durability, special features and more.

Whether you’re looking for a classic wool overcoat, a toasty puffer, a cute ski jacket or another outerwear option, we’re ready to wrap you in warmth.

Scroll for our picks — sure to garner compliments this season and stay on point for years. Grab your favorite before temps plummet even further!

Orolay Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Best Overall Sizes: XXS — 5XL Material: Polyester Insulation: Down A viral sensation, this Orolay down coat is super cute and cozy — but the reason it's such a hit may be that it features side zippers, which allows you to expand its dimensions and make room for more layers. With six roomy pockets, it can store more than just essentials (translation: you can leave your bag at home). This coat is so good even Oprah is a fan — it made her Favorite Things List in 2019; now there are 13 different styles to choose from. The reviews are spectacular, and across the board, shoppers note that this coat looks way more expensive than it actually is. Pros Size-inclusive, warm, lots of pockets Cons Some people say the sleeves can be a bit tight. $152 at Amazon

Neiman Marcus Canada Goose Clair Hooded Puffer Coat Best Down Coat Sizes: XXS — XXL Material: Polyamide/nylon/spandex Insulation: Down Fill Fashion blogger Loshane A. Vasilyeva listed this Canada Goose Parka as one of her top winter coats for its “unbeatable warmth.” While it’s definitely expensive, at almost $1,000, its one of the best women's winter coats for extreme cold, and it is built to last. If you live in a very cold climate, this will be your go-to for many years. As you might expect, it's very well-made, and it's loaded with smart features: power stretch cuffs that seal sleeves from wind, fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets and interior straps that make it easy to take off your coat and carry it like a backpack (hands-free!) if you get too hot. Pros Warm, stylish, has a hood, durable Cons Expensive $950 at Neiman Marcus$950 at Nordstrom

Backcountry Patagonia Tres Down 3-In-1 Parka Best 3-in-1 Sizes: XS — XL Material: 100% Recycled polyester herringbone Insulation: 100% Recycled duck down “This parka checks all of the boxes for me,” says Ashleigh McClary, Backcountry gearhead. “It is very warm, very waterproof, provides a lot of coverage....” McClary also raves about the down liner, which can be removed. Talk about versatility! The outer shell on its own makes a great rain jacket; the liner can be a stand-alone down jacket; combined, they create the ultimate parka, keeping you warm and dry in even the most extreme weather. Sleek and flattering, this 3-in-1 coat is even backed by a lifetime warranty. Pros 3 coats in 1, water-resistant, detachable hood, warm Cons Expensive $699 at Backcountry$699 at Patagonia

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Coat Best Lightweight Down Coat Sizes: XS — 3XL, regular, petite, plus Material: Pertex Quantum nylon shell Insulation: 850 down Our gift guide editor Amanda Garrity is a fan of this lightweight down coat from L.L.Bean. “I've worn this coat everywhere — whether it was a bone-chilling day at the top of the Great Wall of China or on the [winter] streets of New York City. It keeps me warm without looking too big and puffy. I love that it has a hood, which helps keep me even warmer on the coldest, snowiest days," she raves. "It even comes in petite sizes.” As much as she loves it, Garrity did note that after wearing the coat for over a year she did notice a few feathers starting to pop out. But she's still a big fan of this water-repellent, wind-resistant beauty. Pros Lightweight, warm, has a hood, water-repellant Cons Limited colors to choose from $279 at L.L.Bean$279 at Zappos

The North Face The North Face Metropolis Parka Best for Warmth Sizes: XS — 3XL Material: Polyester Insulation: 550 fill goose down Another of Vasilyeva’s picks was the North Face Metropolis Parka for its "trendy design” — cinched at the waist to give some shape — a rare detail in warm winter coats. It’s filled with 550-fill down to keep you super-toasty from head to thigh. This is one of the warmest coats we found. The detachable hood is lush and cozy; when removed, it lightens your load and creates a long, lean line. Nearly 1,000 shoppers are also fans. One says, “I finally gave in and bought this good-quality winter coat and I could not be happier. I LOVE this parka. It keeps me warm with wind chills in the 20s and is super flattering. I plan to use [it] for years to come!” Pros Warm, size-inclusive, has a hood, water-repellant Cons Pricey $300 at The North Face$300 at Zappos

Frank and Oak Frank and Oak Herringbone Recycled Wool Coat Best Wool Coat Sizes: XS — XL Material: Recycled wool, recycled polyester Insulation: Kapok Elisabeth de Gramont, head of impact at Frank And Oak, named this wool coat her favorite option from the brand, and we can see why. “It has an iconic and fashionable oversized look in a beautiful, cruelty-free wool blend,” she said. We love that it’s also water-repellent, wind-resistant and designed to keep you warm at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. But what really sets it apart from other wool coats on the market is the brand’s signature snap system that makes it compatible with all base layers from the line. Pros Warm, stylish, eco-friendly, compatible with base layers Cons Only 1 color $399 at Frank and Oak

Backcountry Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka Best Water-Resistant Coat Sizes: XS — XL Material: Recycled polyester Insulation: 150 / 100g Thermogreen “For days that are cold but not frigid, the Radalie Insulated Parka is perfect,” says McClary. She notes the length (mid-thigh), the abundance of pockets and the lined collar as standout features. "The coat is made with body-mapped Thermogreen synthetic insulation that regulates your body temperature really well," she says. McClary also mentions that the outer fabric is highly water-resistant and uses "PFC-free DWR treatment to keep you dry without forever chemicals.” Slim-fitting and sleek, the parka has a unique blend of baffle patterns to subtly add character and style. Pros Water-resistant, warm, lightweight Cons No hood $249 at Backcountry$249 at Patagonia

wantdo Wantdo Mountain Waterproof Fleece Ski Jacket Best Ski Coat Sizes: XS — 3XL Material: 100% 150D Dull mechanical elastic fabric Insulation: 240 grams of synthetic fiber Waterproof and windproof, this Wantdo jacket is a great option for cold-weather activities like skiing and snow tubing. It's an easy-to-move-in jacket, super-warm, thanks to a fill of 240 grams of polyester fiber, and very comfy (it's got a soft, fuzzy liner). You can count on this coat in frigid temperatures. It's no wonder more than 11,500 Amazon shoppers give it their seal of approval. One raves: “Perfect ski coat! Bought this for our trip to Colorado. Best decision EVER! It snowed twice and was in the 20s. It kept me warm all week.” Pros Warm, affordable, waterproof, windproof, has a hood Cons Can run small $99 at Amazon

Patagonia Patagonia Down Sweater Best Coat Liner Sizes: XXS — XXL Material: Recycled nylon Insulation: 100% Responsible Down Standard down “The Patagonia Women's Down Sweater is so warm — it truly changed my life in many ways,” says Yahoo commerce director Liz Kiernan, who wears this barely-there piece under all her outerwear. While the product name conjures images of a knit, this item is actually a lightweight jacket that can be worn solo or as a liner. “It’s an unbelievably thin, very light, packable, windproof jacket that seals in warmth with elastic at the sleeves and a drawcord at the hem. It’s filled with some sort of miracle down. You can wear it alone, but I like wearing it as a liner under a wool or fuzzy coat so I don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth. I mean, who wants to walk around looking like the Michelin Man?” Adds Kiernan, “I (almost) enjoy winter now. I’ve saved a ton of money on cab fare because now I can walk everywhere.” Pros Lightweight, stylish, warm, multiple colors Cons Pricey $279 at Patagonia$279 at Backcountry

Ugg Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat Best Teddy Coat Sizes: XXS — 3XL Material: Polyester Insulation: None Senior commerce writer Kristin Granero sees this teddy bear coat as a tribute to her beloved great-grandmother Gertrude, who happens to have designed teddy bears! “Aside from invoking nostalgia (for me a little extra, but I’d argue there’s a general charm to teddy styles), this Ugg coat is incredibly well made — durable and thick." It comes in white, pink, chestnut and black. Granero went with Chestnut (the shade of classic Uggs) and notes that the coat is very warm. She recommends sizing down "unless you want an oversized look.” While this piece is definitely a splurge, Granero makes the case that it could be considered an investment/heirloom piece, with proper care. Pros Size-inclusive, warm, cozy, stylish Cons Pricey $268 at Ugg

Backcountry Backcountry Stansbury Allied Down Jacket Best Cropped Jacket Sizes: XS — XL Material: 100% recycled polyester Insulation: 700-fill Allied goose down Short and chic, “the Stansbury Down Jacket is one of my favorite stylish-yet-functional jackets ever,” raves McClary. What does she love? The super-soft recycled fabric, the responsibly sourced 700-fill down, the hand-warmer pockets, and the sleek triangular baffles. "I absolutely love the cropped length of this jacket," she says. "It looks so great on and leaves room to layer as well.” The hem of the coat is cinchable. That means you can block out wind when you need to. Choose among black, mint green and a cool pink-marble option. Pros Warm, has a hood, responsibly sourced Cons Limited colors $279 at Backcountry

MOERDENG Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket Best Windproof Coat Sizes: Small — XXL Material: 100% Polyester Insulation: Synthetic Our executive editor, Nicole Sforza, has had this weatherproof coat (an Amazon No.1 bestseller!) for more than two years and can’t stop singing its praises. “This thing is WARM,” she says. “It's probably the warmest winter jacket I've ever had. With a fluffy lining, it's as comfortable as it is cool. "It's marketed as a ski jacket and I do wear it on the mountain, but I also wear it around town and always get compliments." The windproof, waterproof outer layer means you're set for any kind of weather. "I feel confident when I wear it," says Sforza, "because I'm ready for anything!” One note: While it’s incredibly warm, it can also feel a bit heavy — something to keep in mind when you're layering up. Sforza has the cool black-and-gray camo version, but there are 16 other styles to choose from, including bold red, baby blue and classic black. Pros Affordable, warm, waterproof, windproof Cons Feels heavy on $90 at Amazon

REI Fjallraven Nuuk Insulated Parka Best Insulated Parka Sizes: XXS — XXL Material: Polyamide, polyester Insulation: Synthetic Supreme Microloft polyester “Incredibly warm, waterproof, durable — this is the best-made coat I've ever owned (or even tried).” These are the words of contributing shopping editor Libby Sentz, a superfan of this cozy parka. “I love the drawcord waist, hook-and-loop closures on cuffs, deep pockets, detachable hood and full bum coverage. Plus it's made with recycled materials,” she says. The roomy storm hood is fleece-lined and has detachable faux fur trim — a fashion-forward touch. Stylish, functional coats like this one don't come along every day — and they don’t come cheap. This is an investment. But Sentz, who is “desperately sensitive to the cold,” says this option is well worth the price. Pros Warm, made from recycled materials, multiple pockets, has a hood Cons Expensive $500 at REI$500 at Backcountry

Backcountry Backcountry Down Insulated Jacket Best Packable Coat Sizes: XS — XL Material: 100% recycled nylon Insulation: 800-fill Allied goose down Need an easy-to-pack winter coat that's warm without being bulky? McClary recommends this jacket from Backcountry. Slim-fitting, super-warm and windproof, this jacket has a compressible design that allows it to pack inside its own pocket! “It is a phenomenal layering piece under a ski shell," says McClary. "It has unique baffles that add style, and it’s jam-packed with 800-fill responsibly sourced down, which holds a ton of heat in a featherweight jacket.” The adjustable hood is spacious enough to fit a ski helmet underneath. You can choose between black and olive. Just note, the brand says the coat does run a bit small and suggests going up a size. Pros Warm, windproof, adjustable hood Cons Pricey $299 at Backcountry

Uniqlo Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket Best Short Puffer Coat Sizes: XXS — XXL Material: 100% Nylon Insulation: Down Senior beauty editor Jennifer Romolini loves this short Uniqlo puffer because it’s a great layering piece. “I'd never really understood the fashion concept of a ‘layering’ coat until I started traveling with this lightweight down jacket," she says. "It's perfect for any kind of cold-weather trip (you stuff it into its own built-in pouch and it takes up about as much space as a pair of thick socks), for in-between weather challenges like camping when it might be warm in the day and cold at night and also (especially) for layering under stylish (but often thin) wool coats.” With a water-repellent finish, this boxy jacket also has an anti-static lining, so it won’t cling. Bonus: it comes in eight chic shades, so you can easily find one that blends beautifully with the rest of your winter wardrobe. Pros Affordable, warm, lightweight, stylish Cons No hood $70 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Long Coat Best Long Puffer Coat Sizes: XXS — XXL Material: 100% Nylon Insulation: Down If you like the look of the above Uniqlo jacket but want full coverage (plus a hood), here's the answer. Our deals writer, Britt Ross, has owned the longer version of the Uniqlo coat for more than five years, and she's still in love with it. “It's impossibly lightweight but keeps me super-warm during Northeastern winters. And it's very affordable, given how durable it is,” she says. The hood is removable, but Ross wishes it was also adjustable, as she said sometimes wind can get in. Other than that she has only good things to say: “Extremely warm — it's very long, so I feel quite bundled up when I wear it.” Pros Warm, stylish, detachable hood, lightweight Cons Hood not adjustable $130 at Uniqlo

MARMOT Marmot Montreal Mid-Thigh-Length Down Puffer Coat Most Durable Sizes: XS — XXL Material: Acrylic, polyester Insulation: 700-fill power down I’ve had this coat for five years and am amazed that it still looks as good as new. I’ve worn it everywhere — the office, nice dinners, even while participating in winter activities — and love how warm and cozy it is. It hits me mid-thigh, so it traps heat in nicely. The hood is removable, as is the fur trim, so it’s easy to switch up the look. I also love how water-resistant it is. I’ve been stuck in both rain and snowstorms wearing it, and this coat has kept me completely dry. It’s definitely an investment piece, but seeing how well it has lasted — and how much more life it still has in it — I consider it well worth the price. Pros Heavy-duty, durable, warm, has a hood Cons Pricey $300 at Amazon

Nordstrom Lauren by Ralph Lauren Martingale Wool-Blend Peacoat Best Peacoat Sizes: 2 — 16 Material: Wool, polyester, rayon Insulation: None For a touch of class, there's nothing like a camel-color peacoat. This version from Lauren by Ralph Lauren is slimming and chic. Made of a wool/polyester/rayon blend, it will keep you warm and cozy on the inside, and, of course, polished and pulled together on the outside. The notched lapels and back vent give this piece an even more elevated feel. Shoppers rave. Says one, “It's soft, luxuriant and well-tailored while keeping the traditions of the timeless peacoat.” We agree! Pros Warm, stylish, classic design Cons Dry clean only $250 at Nordstrom

J.Crew J.Crew Daphne Topcoat Best Top Coat Sizes: 00 — 24, classic, petite, tall Material: 100% Wool Insulation: None Granero also listed this dress coat from J.Crew as one of her favorite winter coats. “I purchased this wool coat several years ago and have been raking in compliments ever since. It’s classic but modern. Cozy but not stuffy. Relaxed but still refined. It looks chic buttoned or open (I love it with straight jeans and a white button-up or cashmere sweater) and the perfect length for both pants and skirts.” The front pockets are spacious enough to hold your phone, keys and gloves. And Granero said it’s the perfect balance between a car coat and cocoon coat — making it “a great option for someone who wants to feel effortlessly chic on the go!” While it’s definitely one of the more stylish options on the list, just be aware that it’s not as warm as others (but there's room underneath for the Patagonia "sweater" or another light layer). Pros Size-inclusive, stylish, multiple colors Cons Not as warm as others on the list $298 at J.Crew

StitchFix Vero Moda Monroe Long Faux Fur Coat Best Faux Fur Coat Sizes: XS — XL Material: 100% Polyester Insulation: None There's nothing quite as glamorous as a long (faux) fur coat. Every minute you spend inside one feels luxe and special. Amberly Reese, Stitch Fix stylist, says this Vero Moda version is perfect for day-to-night wear. The dark brown topper hits below the knee and has an oversized collar that can be popped up for extra warmth (and drama). Reese raves about the warmth of this piece: “For the coldest evenings, I love this elegant coat.” Fully lined and under $100, it’s way more affordable than it looks. Dry clean only. Pros Affordable, stylish, cozy Cons Only 1 color $83 at Stitch Fix

FAQs

How we choose the best winter coats

With so many options available, locating the best winter coats for women can sometimes feel impossible. So we consulted a team of fashion insiders, outdoor enthusiasts, travel experts and our very own shopping editors to find gems in cold-weather outerwear.

What to look for when buying a winter coat?

When shopping for a winter coat, it’s important to consider your climate (of course) — and to pay close attention to insulation, material, coverage and fit. According to Stitch Fix stylist Amberly Reese, “If you're going to use the coat in a really cold region, like the Northeast, you’ll likely want as much insulation and coverage/length as possible." Look for a coat with insulation made from down or synthetic materials. If you live in a harsher climate, be sure to consider an outer layer that's both waterproof and windproof.”

Features to look for would include: an insulated hood, fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets, waterproofing for snow, and high-quality insulation,” says Ashleigh McClary, Backcountry gearhead. “Coats with an extra layer of fabric to block wind are an added bonus.”

As for fit, you need to consider how many layers you might want to wear underneath. Reese recommends following Stitch Fix’s “3-Layer Rule” to find the right fit. “As the name suggests, this foolproof formula is meant to account for items such as long-sleeved tops, sweaters, or vests, which are often paired with winter coats. Using this rule will help you determine the best fit for an outer layer that keeps you warm without restricting movement.”

What types of insulation are best?

Reese says, “Both down and synthetics are excellent insulators, but climate can help determine which to opt for. Down insulation offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and is often found in luxurious winter jackets. But down is best for dry climates, because it loses its warmth when wet. Synthetic insulation provides warmth even when damp and is often more affordable.”

If you do go with a down jacket, the amount of down and the "fill power" are key factors. Fill power ranges from 500 to 1000. The number indicates the amount of warmth per unit of weight that the fill provides.

McClary says, “In the warmest winter coats, the fill power is usually between 650 and 700, and the baffles are stuffed full to keep you extra warm. Jackets that are meant to be lightweight (and packable) while still trapping heat will have a fill power of 700 to 1000. The most common fill power is around 750.

If you opt for a synthetic fill, choose a coat that has a minimum of 100 grams of insulation. “The more insulation a coat has, the warmer it will be. Coats with synthetic insulation are not as packable as down coats, as the insulation is usually in thick sheets,” said McClary. “There are lots of varieties of synthetic insulation, but one brand of insulation that's very reliable is Primaloft.” If you see Primaloft in the description, you know you're good.

How important is weatherproofing?

If you live in an area with heavy snowfall or rain, “you’ll want to make sure that your winter coat is well-protected from the elements — both to keep you dry and to ensure a long life for your garment, Elisabeth de Gramont, head of impact at Frank And Oak told us. “Waterproof and windproof materials, sealed seams, and water-repellent coatings are essential" in certain climates, adds Reese.

How to find the balance between function and style

“Plenty of stylish jackets out there have all the necessary features to keep you warm and dry,” says McClary. And de Gramont agrees: “I don’t see any reason to choose one or the other. We now live in an era where function and comfort can overlap with style." The goal is to hit on all cylinders. There are so many great options in the list above, everyone should be able to find their sweet spot when it comes to silhouette, color, comfort, functionality and price.

Our team of experts:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.