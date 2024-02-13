There’s no question a balanced, nutritious diet is a winning strategy for achieving your weight loss goals. While weight loss isn’t an appropriate goal for everyone, if your doctor has suggested it to you, it’s worth knowing that losing even a modest amount of weight can lead to significant health benefits and reduce the risk of chronic diseases associated with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One way to easily start eating healthy portion-controlled meals – that are actually flavorful – is by trying one of the best weekly meal delivery services for weight loss.

A large study found that meal planning makes it more likely for people to stick to their diet consistently, and when it comes to weight loss, consistency is crucial to achieving your goals. The weekly meal deliveries offer a great way for people to take the guesswork out of planning healthy, balanced meals. Each week, you’ll receive a box full of portion-controlled meals designed to assist you in meeting your weight loss goals, as well as help you adhere to any specific diets that your doctor may have recommended, such as the Mediterranean or keto diets, or low-calorie, low-sugar and carb-conscious meals.

As a multi-certified personal trainer and nutritionist, I have made it my life’s work to help people achieve a more healthy, balanced and active lifestyle. To help you find the perfect meal delivery services to meet your needs, the team here at Yahoo Life and I have meticulously researched and tested 17 of the best weight loss meal kits and pre-made meal delivery services. In this article, I’ll break down each service's specifics, highlighting any unique features, benefits and potential drawbacks to ensure you’re armed with the knowledge to choose the best meal delivery service for your needs.

Green Chef Green Chef Best overall meal kits for weight loss Price: $12-$13.50 per serving | Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu choices: 40+ weekly menu selections; add-on breakfasts, lunches, appetizers | Dietary options: Calorie-smart, delicious discoveries, gluten-free, keto, Mediterranean, plant-based, protein-packed, quick and easy Green Chef is a premier choice for organic meal delivery kits designed for weight loss due to its commitment to providing earth-friendly, flavorful dishes catering to various dietary programs. Unlike many services on this list, Green Chef delivers meal kits that contain pre-portioned ingredients so you can prepare a fresh meal for two or more people. The service has an expansive menu, with over 40 new meal options to pick from each week. One drawback is the additional cost for premium selections, such as more flavorful dishes or steak-based meals, which can cost $7 to $10 extra per serving. The ingredients are always fresh and organic wherever possible. A few of our favorite meals are the coconut shrimp soup, chicken fajita tacos with creamy chimichurri and truffle linguine with chicken. Green Chef offers seven pricing options: Three meals a week for two people: $13.49 per serving ($27 per meal) Four meals a week for two people: $12.99 per serving ($26 per meal) Two meals a week for four people: $12.99 per serving ($52 per meal) Three meals per week for four people: $12.49 per serving ($50 per meal) Four meals per week for four people: $11.99 per serving ($48 per meal) Three meals per week for six people: $11.99 per serving ($72 per meal) Four meals per week for six people: $11.99 per serving ($72 per meal) The company, which is owned by the meal kit service HelloFresh, has earned certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an organic company, ensuring that, at the very least, all the produce provided in your meal kit is organic unless stated otherwise. Additionally, the company is accredited by the California Certified Organic Farmers. One study published in Healthcare in 2022 found that consuming organic food was linked to a slight decrease (11%) in obesity risk and can be a wise choice for obesity prevention. Packaging is made from recycled, reusable and/or compostable materials. Read our full review on Green Chef. Pros USDA-certified organic company

Meal options for eight different dietary programs

Add-on options like salads, desserts, heat-and-eat lunches and breakfasts Cons Cannot specify allergies

More flavorful dishes or those with steaks are "premium selections" and cost $7 to $10 more per serving $12-$13.50 per serving at Green Chef

Trifecta Trifecta meal delivery Best overall prepared meals for weight loss Price per serving: Starts at $15.50 per meal | Meal type: Freshly prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 20+ entree and breakfast meals; add-on protein and vegetable options | Dietary options: Clean, keto, paleo, plant-based, Whole30 Trifecta won our pick for best overall prepared meals for its comprehensive approach to weight loss and health. The company offers a variety of prepared meal plans, such as keto, paleo and plant-based, designed to support weight loss and overall health with balanced, portion-controlled meals that align with weight loss-supporting dietary preferences and needs. A few favorite weekly menu options are the teriyaki chicken with avocado and broccoli, spiced turkey with cauliflower rice and tofu fried rice with pineapple and vegetables. The company also wins high marks for its commitment to sourcing ingredients for its meals from small local, organic farms while also ensuring all meat is sourced from free-range, humane farms and seafood is responsibly wild-caught. Trifecta also offers a unique service of bulk portions of pre-cooked meat, fish, veggies and grains for meal planning for even more flexibility and customization for customers who prefer to create meals to suit their individual needs and tastes. This focus on quality is echoed in user reviews, with many customers praising the taste and nutritional balance of the meals. Meal plans start at $109 for seven meals, which means that each meal costs about $15.50. Although this price may be higher than that of some competitors, the benefits in terms of health, convenience and quality make it a worthwhile investment. Trifecta has made significant strides in sustainability, with plans to introduce biodegradable packaging filled with nitrogen-enriched gel, making most of the packaging either 100% biodegradable or curbside recyclable. Pros Wide variety of meal plans catering to different dietary preferences

Meals are fully prepared, saving time and effort

High-quality, organic ingredients used in meals Cons Higher price point compared to some competitors

Limited customization options Starts at $15.50 per meal at Trifecta

bistroMD BistroMD prepared meal delivery Best doctor-designed weight loss meal kit Price per serving: Starts at $13.50 per meal plus $19.95 shipping fee | Meal type: Prepared single-serve meals arrive frozen | Weekly menu options: Over 150+ entrees across multiple programs | Dietary options: Diabetic, heart-healthy, keto, low-calorie, menopause, men's health, plant-based, vegan, women's health BistroMD stands out for its doctor-designed meal plans that cater to various health goals with pre-made, doctor- and chef-designed meals. It was cofounded by Dr. Caroline Cederquist and her husband, Edward, with one goal in mind: provide healthy, wholesome, balanced nutrition and assist with weight management. This focus on health and the convenience of fully prepared meals make BistroMD an excellent choice if you’re looking for a scientifically backed meal delivery service. Meals contain around 40% protein, 30% healthy fats and 30% carbohydrates, providing 25 to 30 grams of protein, low glycemic carbohydrates and fiber that can help you feel full and keep your blood sugar levels stable. Women's plans consist of 1,200 calories per day, including three meals and two snacks, while men's plans offer 1,400 calories per day, including three meals and three snacks. This daily calorie level is on the lower side, so discussing these plans with your doctor before committing is wise since you may require a different calorie level for the best results. BistroMD's meals are fully cooked and can be heated in the microwave in just five minutes, which earns it top marks for convenience. The meals come frozen to maintain freshness and can be stored in the freezer until ready to eat. We liked the grilled salmon with creamy pesto, spinach and feta stuffed chicken, and tofu pad Thai with sugar snap peas. The "Signature" program includes seven days of meals — seven breakfasts/lunches and six dinners —and is priced at $220 before any introductory discounts. Other meal options include: Five breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for $189.95. Five days of just lunches and dinners for $149.90. Seven lunches and dinners for $189.95. One of the unique features of BistroMD is its team of dietitians, who provide support throughout your weight loss journey via your private client portal, where you can ask questions and set goals. This additional service enhances the user experience and provides valuable guidance on your quest to lose weight. BistroMD’s meals are insulated and shipped with dry ice and come in microwave- and oven-safe CPET plastic trays (up to 400°F), sealed with light plastic covers for freshness. Both the trays and covers, along with the cardboard sleeve, are recyclable. Pros Doctor-designed meal plans for various health goals

High-quality, nutritionally balanced meals

Offers support from a team of dietitians Cons Meals arrive frozen

Higher price point compared to some competitors Starts at $13.50 per meal at BistroMD

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest meal kits Best weight loss meal delivery kit for one person Price per serving: Starts at $6.79 per meal | Meal type: Prepared meals that arrive frozen | Weekly menu options: Over 40 options per week | Dietary options: Low-carb, low-sugar, low-calorie, heart-healthy Daily Harvest's combination of health-focused meals, convenience and sustainability makes it our top pick for the best weight loss meal delivery kit for one person. The service offers a wide variety of meal options each week, such as smoothies, soups, grain bowls and more, making it a versatile and convenient choice for a weight loss meal delivery service. Something that sets Daily Harvest apart from every other service on this list is that its menu offerings can also be found in your local grocer's freezer aisle. This convenience, coupled with the use of high-quality, often organic ingredients, makes Daily Harvest an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy, convenient meal solution either delivered or for pick-up in the grocery or via delivery through Instacart. Each meal is designed to be quick and easy, with most meals being ready in less than five minutes. We liked the mango + greens smoothie, broccoli rice + dill pilaf harvest bowl and the artichoke + spinach flatbread. In terms of pricing, Daily Harvest offers meals for as low as $6.79 per serving for their Forager Bowls, with pricing varying based on the type of meal. Harvest Bowls, Flatbreads and Pasta start at $9.79, and additional snacks and drinks are $5.99 to $7.99. The more you order, the more you’ll save with Daily Harvest’s volume discounts — this will be especially useful if you like to store frozen meals for convenience. All Daily Harvest items are packed in recyclable paper containers, making Daily Harvest one of the more eco-friendly services we tested. Pros Healthy meals made from high-quality, often organic ingredients

Most meals take less than 5 minutes to prepare

Offers a wide variety of meal types, including smoothies, soups, grain bowls and more Cons Some meals may be high in sugar or sodium

Flatbreads may not appeal to all tastes Starts at $6.79 per meal at Daily Harvest

Factor Factor weekly meal delivery Best keto-friendly Price per serving: Starts at $10.99 per meal | Meal type: Prepared fresh meals | Weekly menu options: 35+; add-on breakfasts, snacks, smoothies, juices and proteins. | Dietary options: Keto, carb-conscious, vegan or vegetarian, calorie-smart, protein plus Factor stands out for its unique offering of a free 20-minute virtual nutrition coaching session with expert dietitians. This service, coupled with a variety of meal plans designed to cater to various dietary needs, makes Factor an excellent comprehensive weight loss meal delivery service. Meals are fully cooked and can be heated in the microwave in just a few minutes, a perfect option for busy days. The meals come fresh, not frozen, to maintain quality and taste. We liked the sun-dried tomato chicken with zucchini noodles, Caribbean spiced tofu with black beans, rice, mango salsa with a coconut jerk sauce, and roasted garlic butter salmon with celery root and cauliflower mash with parmesan broccoli, Pricing for meals starts as low as $10.99 per serving up to $13.50, with prices varying based on the number of meals you order per week. Factor also offers assorted add-ons like breakfasts, snacks, smoothies, juices and cooked proteins. A distinctive feature of Factor is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients. The company uses locally sourced beef, pasture-raised pork, antibiotic-free poultry and cage-free eggs in its meals, ensuring that customers receive meals that are not only delicious but also nutritious. The majority of the packaging is designed for recycling. Factor's food trays are made from CPET (Crystallizable PolyEthylene Terephthalate), a BPA-free plastic labeled as #1 for recycling. Read the full review on Factor meal delivery service, and how it holds up in 2024. Pros Offers free 20-minute virtual nutrition coaching session

Meals are never frozen, ensuring freshness

Cold-pressed juices and smoothies available Cons Meals must be consumed within 7 days

Some meals may be high in sugar or sodium $11-$13.50 per meal/serving at Factor

CookUnity CookUnity Best weight loss meal kits for busy schedules Price: $10.49 to $13.49 per meal | Meal type: Prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 100+ | Dietary options: Paleo, keto, Mediterranean, gluten-free, pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan CookUnity is an excellent choice for busy foodies focused on weight loss due to its diverse menu options and convenience. The service has a range of meals, including options for special diets such as keto, gluten-free and plant-based, making it easier to stick to a healthy eating plan. Meals are created by award-winning chefs, which adds a touch of culinary diversity and excitement to your weight loss journey — something that can be lacking with "diet" food. Another feature that sets CookUnity apart from the pack is that each meal is not only designed by a well-known chef, but the chef's bio is also included with each meal, so after you've tried a few meals by each chef, you may find that you have a favorite chef and may be more inclined to try new meals and flavors you wouldn't otherwise. A few of our favorite meals were teriyaki tofu bowl with pineapple, veggies and brown rice, Mongolian salmon with rice and bok choy and West African kale salad with fonio, mango & black-eyed peas. The meal plans offer flexible pricing based on the number of meals you choose per week. Prices start at $13.59 per meal for four meals a week, dropping to $12.29 for six meals, $11.69 for eight meals, $11.19 for 12 meals, and reaching the lowest at $11.09 per meal for 16 meals a week. User reviews reflect the high quality and taste of the meals and the convenience of the service. One happy customer noted, "I thoroughly enjoy their meals every week. They taste amazing, they always have a new menu to pick from to keep the options fresh, and you can save your favorites to keep ordering. I love that you can see all of the nutritional information and breakdown so that you can pick meals that suit your goal." CookUnity uses eco-friendly packaging and has a commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Pros Wide variety of dishes for different tastes and dietary needs

Convenient pre-cooked fresh meals

Flexible subscription allows you to skip, swap, or cancel meals and deliveries at any time Cons Can be expensive unless you order more than six meals per week

Portion sizes can be on the smaller side $11-$13.50 per meal at CookUnity

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot vegan meal delivery service Best vegan and vegetarian weight loss meal kit Price per serving: $11.00 - $13.25 per serving | Meal type: Meal kits, prepared meals; add-ons for juices, breakfast and lunch | Weekly menu options: 16 recipes along with menus for breakfast (4) and lunch (4) | Dietary options: Vegetarian, vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, nut-free Purple Carrot specializes in the weekly delivery of plant-based meal kits you cook yourself or fully prepared heat-and-eat meals. The dietary options include meals under 600 calories, gluten-free, high-protein, low-sodium, high-fiber, nut-free and soy-free. Meals range from breakfast, lunch and dinner for both the kits and prepared options. There are also “Plantry” add-on options, such as matcha cold brew coffees, fresh juices, instant lentils homestyle chili, plant-based crab cakes, juice shots, chocolates, nuts, crackers and vegan cheeses. This service distinguishes itself with its commitment to providing plant-based, flavorful dishes that cater to a variety of dietary preferences for anyone following vegan or vegetarian diets. You can choose from both pre-made fresh meals and meal kits you assemble and cook at home. Meals we liked were caper dill bagels with everything cream cheese, chipotle tofu tacos with radish escabeche and cilantro crema, crispy lemon chik’n with brown rice and Gia Lan. We also tried and loved the Thai peanut noodles with tofu and broccoli prepared meals and three juices from the Plantry: Eternal Life, Super Destroyer, Lean & Clean Purple Carrot's meal kit meals range from $11.00 - $13.25 per serving, depending on the number of meals and servings ordered per week. While the service can be more expensive for larger families or if you’re ordering fewer meals kit meals per week, the quality and choice for plant-based eaters make it worth considering if these aren’t concerns for you. Packaging is made from recycled, reusable and/or compostable materials, which is another plus for people trying to reduce their eco-footprint further. Read our full review on Purple Carrot. Pros Meal kits are vegan or vegetarian-friendly

New plant-based cookbook included each week

Full pantry of breakfasts, lunches and snack add-on options Cons Allergen limitations

Limited menu $11- 13 per serving at Purple Carrot

Diet-to-go Diet-to-Go Best weight loss meal kit for people with diabetes Price per serving: Starts at $9.70 per meal | Meal type: Prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 5 meal plans with chef-selected menus | Dietary options: Balance, diabetes, keto-carb30, vegetarian Diet-to-Go's focus on nutritionally balanced, calorie-conscious meals makes it our top choice for people managing diabetes while losing weight. Specific meal plans designed for individuals with type 2 diabetes are a unique feature of Diet-to-Go, along with the convenience of fully prepared meals that can be warmed in the microwave in two to three minutes. According to the CDC, people with diabetes should consume meals rich in protein and low in carbohydrates to manage hunger and appetite effectively to help achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and Diet-to-Go’s meals will help you achieve these nutrition recommendations. You’ll also have access to support from a registered dietitian, nutritionist and certified health coach to assist you in reaching your health and weight loss objectives. A few meals we liked were the kale and Swiss frittata with chicken sausage, blackened salmon on spinach cauliflower puree with brussels sprouts and the chicken parmesan over ratatouille with broccoli florets. Diet-to-Go’s top priority is ensuring the freshness and safety of its food, but they are also mindful of how their packaging affects the environment. They use a combination of cardboard boxes, cardboard sleeves and plastic containers for the meals, most of which are 100% recyclable. Pros Specific meal plan designed to help customers with type 2 diabetes lose weight and control their blood sugar naturally

Fully prepared meals warmed in the microwave in two to three minutes

Support from health professionals and coaches Cons Limited customization for food allergies or ingredients you want to avoid

Meal options rotate on a five-week schedule, which may lead to repetition for long-term customers Starts at $9.70 per meal at Diet to go

Hungryroot Hungryroot Price per serving: $9.69-$11.39/serving (plus the cost of groceries) | Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu choices: 5,000+ recipes to choose from | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, allergen-free, 500 calories or less, carb-conscious, kid-friendly Hungryroot is our top pick for the best weight loss meal kit that also includes groceries. Its unique hybrid approach combines recipe ingredients with extra grocery items, which allows for a wide variety of meals and snacks. This approach makes it easier to maintain a balanced diet, which is beneficial for weight loss. The service offers a variety of diet choices, including vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, allergen-free, 500 calories or less, carb-conscious and kid-friendly options. This wide range of choices caters to various dietary needs and preferences, making it simpler to stick to a healthy eating plan. Hungryroot not only offers meal kits but also has a variety of grocery items that can be used to fill in the gaps between dinners. They have healthy snacks like baby carrots and grapes and even a ready-to-eat breakfast burrito. This is a great feature for people who want to lose weight as it helps to avoid unhealthy snacking. Keep in mind that even though Hungryroot is super convenient and has a lot of options, some recipes may not taste as good because the convenience aspect is prioritized. Also, sometimes the program might not totally nail your preferences. But overall, Hungryroot is a great choice for a meal kit that helps with weight loss and includes groceries because it's unique and has a lot to choose from. When you order a Hungryroot box, it comes with recyclable cold packs called "EnviroIce" to keep perishable items fresh. You also receive a cardboard printout with your weekly recipes, making it easy to follow along, and there is a guide included to help you use up any extra ingredients. Read our full review on Hungryroot. Pros Extensive recipe database

Recipes can be prepared in as little as 5 minutes

Full pantry of options Cons Some recipes trade taste for convenience

Many recipes feature precooked meat, which can be overly salty $9.69-$11.39/serving at Hungryroot

How to choose the best weight loss meal delivery

When choosing the best meal delivery kits for weight loss, there are several key factors to consider:

Price per serving

The cost of meal delivery services can vary widely, depending on the number of meals per week, servings per meal, and specific dietary preferences. Prices typically range from $6 to $13 per serving. It's important to consider your budget and compare the cost per serving across different services.

Ease of use

Meal delivery kits are designed to make your life easier, so you’ll want to consider ease of use. Think about the simplicity of the ordering process, the cooking instructions' clarity and the convenience of the delivery schedule. Some services offer already prepared meals that only need to be heated, while others provide ingredients and recipes to cook the meal yourself.

Dietary options

You'll want to ensure that the meals will help you meet your weight loss goals. If you are trying to adhere to a keto, paleo or low-calorie diet, make sure those specific dietary menu options are available and labeled as such. You can also look at each meal's ingredients and nutrition information to ensure the meal meets your needs.

Weekly menu options

The variety of recipes and the quality of ingredients are essential considerations. You'll want a service offering a variety of recipes that fit your dietary needs, such as keto, gluten-free or plant-based options. The ingredients should be fresh and high-quality.

Taste

Above all, you want your meals to be delicious. The taste of the meals can be subjective, so it's a good idea to read reviews or try a few different services to find one that suits your palate.

Eco-friendly packaging

Consider the packaging of the meal delivery service. Is there too much? Too little? Is it putting too much waste into the world? Many services try reducing their environmental impact by using recyclable or compostable packaging.

How we chose the best weight loss meal delivery service

To create this list of the best meal delivery services for weight loss, our research team (including myself and many in-house testers) tried 17 meal delivery services and rated each based on cost, whether it worked with tight budgets, the dietary options, number of weekly meals available to choose from, whether or not you had to cook the meals or reheat prepared meals and if those prepared meals were fresh or frozen, portion size and if extras were offered, such as add-ons for breakfasts, desserts and snacks. We also gave special attention to the quality and freshness of the included ingredients, ease of cooking, eco-friendly packaging and, most of all, taste.

Frequently asked questions

What are meal delivery services?

Meal delivery services provide pre-portioned ingredients and recipes delivered to your door, enabling you to prepare fresh-cooked meals at home without the need to grocery shop or measure ingredients. They offer a variety of recipes to suit different dietary needs and preferences, and you can usually choose your delivery day.

Can a meal kit delivery service really help you lose weight?

A meal kit delivery service can potentially help you lose weight. These services provide portion-controlled meals, which can help prevent overeating. Additionally, they often offer a variety of healthy options, including low-calorie, low-carb and high-protein meals. However, weight loss ultimately depends on maintaining a calorie deficit, so it's important to choose meals that align with your specific dietary goals.

Do meal delivery services save you money?

Meal delivery services can save you money by reducing food waste and eliminating the need for grocery shopping. However, the cost-effectiveness will depend on your individual eating habits and lifestyle. If you often find yourself throwing away spoiled groceries or eating out due to a lack of time or energy to cook, a meal delivery service could potentially save you money.

Is it easy to cancel a meal delivery service?

Most meal delivery services allow you to skip a week or cancel your subscription at any time, providing flexibility to adapt to your changing needs. However, it's always a good idea to check the specific cancellation policy of the service you choose.