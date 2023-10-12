Prime Day travel deals that haven't sold out yet: 40 sales across luggage, accessories and more
Mega deals on Apple, Adidas and more.
Got a trip planned? No need to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your travel gear for a steal. And, yes, October Prime Day has come and gone, but much like those people who insist on turning a three-day weekend into a four-day weekend, there are still lots of stellar deals hanging around. That being said, you don't want to wait to snap them up. We're talking items like a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 45% off, a massively popular travel pillow for just $14 and editor-approved Teva sandals for $25 — that's 55% off. So, before you get packing ... get clicking!
Top travel deals right now
Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Travel Wallet$10$13Save $3
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$89$99Save $10
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels$150$270Save $120
Best Prime Day luggage deals
Breeze through security with this baby that's (still!) over 40% off! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage$66$140Save $74
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage$360$480Save $120
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage$54$120Save $66
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage$107$130Save $23
Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage Set$48$165Save $117
Best Prime Day travel accessory deals
There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean?
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set$34$80Save $46
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo$6$10Save $4 with coupon
Napfun Travel Neck Pillow$14$22Save $8
Airplane Foot Rest Hammock$15$27Save $12
Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases$13$30Save $17 with coupon
Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody$63$75Save $12
OlarHike Travel Toiletry Hanging Bag$15$30Save $15
Travelambo Leather Luggage Bag Tags Set$10$14Save $4
Freetoo Luggage Scale$12$16Save $4
Best Prime Day travel tech deals
Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is still on sale for its $10-off Prime Day price! One shopper called these "a must have for all travelers!!" and added, "I placed one in each piece of luggage and it was a good thing I did. I arrived at my destination but my luggage did not. At the lost luggage counter I was able to tell the agent exactly what airport my luggage went to…got my luggage the very next day."
UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger$40$50Save $10
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Beats Studio Pro$179$350Save $171
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle$185$205Save $20
Bose Headphones 700$279$379Save $100
Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices$40$60Save $20
Anker Portable Charger$13$22Save $9
Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount$13$18Save $5
Best Prime Day travel clothing deals
Prepare to fall in love with your new go-to travel frock. This lightweight, flowy maxi dress has more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises. Not only is it super easy to dress up and down, but it's a great layering piece, so you can wear it numerous ways while you're away from home. Choose from 43 styles!
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$70$90Save $20
Skechers Women's GO Walk Pant$37$49Save $12
Prettygarden Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit$40$47Save $7
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings$23$30Save $8 with coupon
BestPrime Day travel shoe deals
Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados are obsessed with these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. The rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric stretches over your foot for customized comfort. They're truly a dream to stroll in. Available in 30+ colors (prices vary).
Teva Original Universal Sandal$24$55Save $31
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$31$50Save $19
Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker$40$60Save $20
Doussprt Walking Sneakers$34$60Save $26
Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule$41$69Save $28
