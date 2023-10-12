Prime Day travel deals that haven't sold out yet: 40 sales across luggage, accessories and more

Prime Day 2023 may have come in for a landing yesterday, but these deals on travel essentials are still taking off left and right. (Photo: Amazon)

Got a trip planned? No need to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your travel gear for a steal. And, yes, October Prime Day has come and gone, but much like those people who insist on turning a three-day weekend into a four-day weekend, there are still lots of stellar deals hanging around. That being said, you don't want to wait to snap them up. We're talking items like a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 45% off, a massively popular travel pillow for just $14 and editor-approved Teva sandals for $25 — that's 55% off. So, before you get packing ... get clicking!

Top travel deals right now

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Travel Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89 $99 Save $10 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $150 $270 Save $120 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day luggage deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $150 $270 Save $120 Breeze through security with this baby that's (still!) over 40% off! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $150 at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $66 $140 Save $74 See at Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage $360 $480 Save $120 See at Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage $54 $120 Save $66 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $107 $130 Save $23 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage Set $48 $165 Save $117 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Travel Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean? $10 at Amazon

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo $6 $10 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Napfun Travel Neck Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Airplane Foot Rest Hammock $15 $27 Save $12 See at Amazon

Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody $63 $75 Save $12 See at Amazon

OlarHike Travel Toiletry Hanging Bag $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Luggage Bag Tags Set $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Freetoo Luggage Scale $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel tech deals

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89 $99 Save $10 Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is still on sale for its $10-off Prime Day price! One shopper called these "a must have for all travelers!!" and added, "I placed one in each piece of luggage and it was a good thing I did. I arrived at my destination but my luggage did not. At the lost luggage counter I was able to tell the agent exactly what airport my luggage went to…got my luggage the very next day." $89 at Amazon

UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $179 $350 Save $171 See at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle $185 $205 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bose Headphones 700 $279 $379 Save $100 See at Amazon

Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger $13 $22 Save $9 See at Amazon

Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel clothing deals

Grecerelle Grecerelle Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress $31 $46 Save $15 with coupon Prepare to fall in love with your new go-to travel frock. This lightweight, flowy maxi dress has more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises. Not only is it super easy to dress up and down, but it's a great layering piece, so you can wear it numerous ways while you're away from home. Choose from 43 styles! Save $15 with coupon $31 at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's GO Walk Pant $37 $49 Save $12 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit $40 $47 Save $7 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings $23 $30 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

BestPrime Day travel shoe deals

Hey Dude Hey Dude Wendy Inca Shoe $48 $60 Save $12 Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados are obsessed with these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. The rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric stretches over your foot for customized comfort. They're truly a dream to stroll in. Available in 30+ colors (prices vary). $48 at Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal $24 $55 Save $31 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Doussprt Walking Sneakers $34 $60 Save $26 See at Amazon

Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule $41 $69 Save $28 See at Amazon

