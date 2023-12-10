Best Thing I Ate This Week: A sneak peek inside this soy sauce tasting room in Louisville

Bourbon Barrel Foods is the company behind an unusual pairing: soy sauce made in Kentucky.

Since launching in 2006, the success story set in a Butchertown warehouse has seen many phases. The latest includes a huge renovation to its 2,400-square-foot entry space at 1201 Story Ave., which is outfitted with a retail area and full-service bar, along with stylish decor, lighting and seating. The updated and upscale room will serve as the home base for a new tour and tasting program and is open for private events.

Matt Jamie, CEO & President of Bourbon Barrel Foods, is a producer of gourmet foods from the heart of Bourbon Country. Nov. 09, 2023

“We needed to up our game,” founder Matt Jamie previously told the Courier Journal of the renovation. “This was the last piece of that plan. And it was part of the vision when we started three years ago."

We recently got a peek at the newly-unveiled soy sauce tasting room, which is featured in the Courier Journal’s "Best Thing I Ate This Week" series on Instagram.

If you’re looking to get a closer look, Bourbon Barrel Foods will be offering tours at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in December. Starting in January, tours will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

The 20-minute guided tour, which costs $25, will cover how the soy sauces and bourbon-smoked spices are made and will conclude with a tasting of four soy sauces as well as four spices.

More: Bourbon Barrel Foods unveils renovated soy sauce tasting room after years of growth

Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bourbon Barrel Foods brings new soy sauce tasting room to Louisville