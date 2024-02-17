'Best socks I've ever owned': These No. 1 bestsellers are on sale at Amazon for 60% off — just $4 a pair

Are your tootsies still feeling the tingle of the winter chill? Mine too. I've found the best way to keep warm even when temps are plummeting is to start from the bottom up — with a soft, snuggle-worthy pair of woolen socks. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's slipper socks from BomKinta are on mega-sale now, so stocking up is a great idea if you're looking to pad out your winter wardrobe. Right now, they're $20, down from $50, for a 5-pack. That's just $4 a pair!

Why is this a good deal?

Multiple pairs of quality wool boot socks for over 50% off is a bonkers deal, especially in these frigid days of February. Similar options from big brands — like this 4-pack from Bombas — can retail a whopping $70 or more for fancy merino wool. Comparatively, this 5-pack from BomKinta is on sale for just $20 — $4 a pair. The wool isn't Merino, but you know best if your tootsies could tell the difference! This is also the cheapest we've seen this set's price drop since Amazon's New Year's sale, so it's a good time to stock up if your feet sorely need some warmer coverage.

Why do I need these?

My mother, like many wise moms, taught me the key to warming up in the cold was properly covering three areas: the head, the hands, and of course, the feet. While we have options to help you wrap up your head and swaddle your fingers, these boot socks from BomKinta are our newest recommendations for keeping your feetsies toasty. They're made of wool, but not itchy; thick, but not oppressive; durable, but the elastic at the ankles won't compress you or cut off your circulation. All in all, they're designed to be the perfect socks for staying warm and comfortable no matter if you're slashing your way through your to-do list indoors or braving the outer world to run errands (or just have a little winter fun!).

Colors vary depending on the set you choose, along with the price, but some of the best savings you'll snag are on mixed pairs of three like this neutral gray/beige/black trio. You'll also save on gray and cream, enjoy a sweet 60% off on a 5-pack of gray, beige, blue, green and black, and several more options.

These boot socks are made for walkin' through a winter wonderland — snug inside your shoes, of course. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given these BomKinta bundlers a perfect five-star rating, with many raving about their comfort level, warmth and thickness.

"These are the best socks I've ever owned," gushed a rave reviewer. "They're thick and toasty without being too hot or making my feet sweaty. They hug my feet, but not to the point where they leave marks or constrict. They're also really soft. I haven't had any issues with putting them with the rest of my laundry, no shrinking, pilling or color bleeding."

"Great winter socks!!" gushed one happy reviewer. "I ALWAYS have cold feet... so I was looking for a warm boot sock that can go with anything and wasn't crazy expensive. They are a true crew sock height. Awesome quality!"

Another five-star fan added, "These are the perfect fall through winter socks I have been looking for! Excellent quality, toasty warm, soft and thick."

A final shopper noted that while "These are definitely a thick sock, so not ideal for wearing with all types of shoes," they're perfect for the chilly season: "In the winter they are ideal for wearing with boots! They even have a little bit of stretch too them which provides added comfort... thick, cozy and comfortable."

Need some cozy booties to go with those socks? These mega-popular have over 10,000 five-star fans.

"Wear them every day!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I have a pretty high instep so walking around on my wood floors is tough. These offer great support! They keep my feet warm but don’t overheat them."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Loveps Hair Dryer $29 $50 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $75 $200 Save $125 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $27 $48 Save $21 See at Amazon