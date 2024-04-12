The Best Rolling Backpacks for School, Work & Travel That Eliminate Back Pain



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter if you’re heading to class, work, or traveling, a backpack is the one essential item you should have on hand. Backpacks make it easy to toss everything you need in a dedicated space and get on the go. But did you know wearing a heavy bag across your shoulders can cause posture changes (not the good kinds) and back pain? Luckily, there are rolling backpacks — the solution for storing books, computers, the kids’ change of clothes for preschool, and more. Ahead, shop our list of the best rolling backpacks with durable features and impressive maneuverability.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Best Rolling Backpacks at a Glance

Best Overall: Kipling Gaze Large Rolling Backpack, $209

Best for Students: JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack, $105, was $150

Best for Preschoolers: lvyH Kids Rolling Backpack, $46

Most Affordable: Rockland Roadster Rolling 17″ Backpack, $35

Best for Travel: Calpak Terra 26L Laptop Duffel Backpack, $175

Best for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Gray Classic Camo Reflective Backpack, $85

Best for Work: Francine Collections Rolling Bag, $124

Best for College Students: Solo New York Bleecker Recycled Polyester Rolling Backpack, $125, was $260

Are Rolling Backpacks Good?

Rolling backpacks make transporting books and other essentials easy without carrying all the weight on your back. These bags have a roomy interior and are also perfect for traveling. Parents also love rolling bags since they help the kiddos get into school independently (they also have fun prints and designs). There are also picks on the market that are specially made for carrying your laptop and traveling.

Are There Disadvantages to a Rolling Backpack?

Even though rolling backpacks have multiple benefits, they do have some disadvantages. First, rolling backpacks can not easily go up and down stairs. You can lug them up and down staircases, but you risk breaking their handles and risking the bag ripping. Also, the wheels on rolling backpacks can get caught on rough terrain, such as uneven sidewalks, gravel, and grass, which can damage the wheels.

Are Rolling Backpacks Better for Back Pain?

The average backpack carries 25 to 30 pounds. That means you’re resting all that weight on your shoulders, which can lead to strains and aches in both children and adults. If you carry a backpack daily, consider alternatives like a rolling backpack. According to Orthopedic One this will reduce strain on your back and shoulders. For extra safety, “make sure the backpack is properly fitted to your body. Tighten the straps to keep the weight of the backpack across your back. This will ensure a proper weight distribution as opposed to the weight resting on your shoulders,” Orthopedic One added.

We rounded up the best 8 rolling backpacks for adults, students, and kids, ahead.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Kipling is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST OVERALL

Kipling Gaze Large Rolling Backpack

$209

Buy Now at Kipling

Kipling’s Gaze Large Rolling Backpack is best for elementary middle school students, thanks to its cute and simple design that your preteen can decorate. The rolling backpack comes in three colors and offers multiple compartments to keep all of your essentials in one place. There are over three pockets: A main zip compartment, water bottle pockets, and a pull-up handle that rolls the bag. And if you don’t want to wheel it around, grab the straps to wear as a backpack.

Dimensions: 8.25″ x 17.25″ x 12.25″

Capacity: 26 liters

Weight: 4.37 lbs

Pros:

Tuck away backpack straps

Water bottle pockets

Cons:

Expensive

Limited colors

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR STUDENTS

JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack

$105 $150 30% off

Buy Now at amazon

$185

Buy Now at walmart

JanSport is a pro when it comes to creating durable and versatile backpacks. This take on the classic backpack makes it easier than ever to tote your books, laptop, and more with one bag. The rolling backpack provides a 15-inch laptop sleeve to protect your computer, a telescopic handle, tuck-away shoulder straps, and tons of space inside.

Dimensions: 21″ x 14″ x 10″

Capacity: 36 liters

Weight: 4.2 ounces

Pros:

Trusted brand

Durable

Cons:

Shorter handle

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR PRESCHOOLERS

lvyH Kids Rolling Backpack

$46

Buy Now at Walmart

This adorable unicorn backpack will get little learners excited to go to school. Its fun design is functional and offers enough room space inside for a change of clothes, back, backpack, and more. The bag also has side pockets to hold water bottles. Shoppers report that it’s the “perfect” size for little ones and also praise how easy the backpack makes it for them to get into school independently.

Dimensions: 11.41″ x 5.9″ x 15.7″

Capacity: 12 liters

Weight: 2 lbs

Pros:

Multiple designs

Lightweight

Suitable for children under 5ft tall

Cons:

Not made for older children

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

MOST AFFORDABLE

Rockland Roadster Rolling 17" Backpack

$35

Buy Now AT TARGET

Even though this rolling backpack doesn’t have any interior compartments, there’s still ample room to transport your items. Plus, the exterior pockets have a built-in organizer, and there’s also a space for water bottles.

Dimensions: 17″ x 13″ x 10″

Capacity: 36.2 liters

Weight: 6 lbs

Pros:

Zippered front pockets with organizer

Under $40

Cons:

No Compartments or Pockets inside

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Calpak Terra 26L Laptop Duffel Backpack

$175

Buy Now at calpak

This duffel backpack earns the title of “best for travel.” The bag is available in 10 colors ranging from neutrals to vibrant pinks, and it matches Calpak’s bestselling luggage sets. The pack is easy to maneuver through crowds and the airport and also converts into a backpack in a flash.

Dimensions: 18″ x 12″ x 7.5″

Capacity: 26.5 liters

Weight: 2.7 lbs

Pros:

Shoppers say it fits work items, clothes, and more

Padded laptop pocket

Includes detachable adjustable shoulder strap

Cons:

Bulky design

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Gray Classic Camo Reflective Backpack

$85

Buy Now at pottery Barn Kids

This camo backpack from Pottery Barn Kids is reflective, and it’s also on wheels! It includes a front panel pocket and two side pockets. The interior compartment keeps notes and other essentials safe and sound. The rolling backpack also comes with a shoulder strap and carrying handle.

Dimensions: 11.5″ x 7″ x 15.5″

Capacity: 20 liters

Weight: 1.75 lbs

Pros:

Multiple sizes available

Can add monogram

Cons:

More expensive than other picks

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR WORK

Francine Collections Rolling Bag

$124

Buy Now at walmart

If you’re always lugging a pile of things into your office, add this rolling bag to your cart immediately. Although it’s not technically a “backpack,” it has a modern tote design that keeps all of your daily things organized. The wheels give your shoulders a break when needed and easily maneuver without getting stuck on the way.

Dimensions: 17.5″ x 8.5″ x 14.5″

Capacity: Holds up to a 17.3″ Laptop & 12″ Tablet

Weight: 6.25 lbs

Pros:

Sleek look

Crafted from vegan leather

Cons:

Very large

8 Best Rolling Backpacks for Students & Adults 2024

BEST FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

Solo New York Bleecker Recycled Polyester Rolling Backpack

$125 $260 52% off

Buy Now at nordstrom rack

$140

Buy Now at amazon

College classes require so many textbooks, that’s where the Solo New York Bleecker Rolling Backpack comes in to help. It has a non-bulky design that looks stylish but also packs enough punch when it comes to offering you all the room you need to tote your books around campus.

Dimensions: 13″ x 21″ x 7 1/2″

Capacity: 29 liters

Weight: 3.92 lbs

Pros:

Water resistant

Laptop pocket fits most 15.6″ laptops

Multiple compartments

Cons:

Minimal design features

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.