The Best Rolling Backpacks for School, Work & Travel That Eliminate Back Pain
No matter if you’re heading to class, work, or traveling, a backpack is the one essential item you should have on hand. Backpacks make it easy to toss everything you need in a dedicated space and get on the go. But did you know wearing a heavy bag across your shoulders can cause posture changes (not the good kinds) and back pain? Luckily, there are rolling backpacks — the solution for storing books, computers, the kids’ change of clothes for preschool, and more. Ahead, shop our list of the best rolling backpacks with durable features and impressive maneuverability.
Best Rolling Backpacks at a Glance
Best Overall: Kipling Gaze Large Rolling Backpack, $209
Best for Students: JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack, $105, was $150
Best for Preschoolers: lvyH Kids Rolling Backpack, $46
Most Affordable: Rockland Roadster Rolling 17″ Backpack, $35
Best for Travel: Calpak Terra 26L Laptop Duffel Backpack, $175
Best for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Gray Classic Camo Reflective Backpack, $85
Best for Work: Francine Collections Rolling Bag, $124
Best for College Students: Solo New York Bleecker Recycled Polyester Rolling Backpack, $125, was $260
Are Rolling Backpacks Good?
Rolling backpacks make transporting books and other essentials easy without carrying all the weight on your back. These bags have a roomy interior and are also perfect for traveling. Parents also love rolling bags since they help the kiddos get into school independently (they also have fun prints and designs). There are also picks on the market that are specially made for carrying your laptop and traveling.
Are There Disadvantages to a Rolling Backpack?
Even though rolling backpacks have multiple benefits, they do have some disadvantages. First, rolling backpacks can not easily go up and down stairs. You can lug them up and down staircases, but you risk breaking their handles and risking the bag ripping. Also, the wheels on rolling backpacks can get caught on rough terrain, such as uneven sidewalks, gravel, and grass, which can damage the wheels.
Are Rolling Backpacks Better for Back Pain?
The average backpack carries 25 to 30 pounds. That means you’re resting all that weight on your shoulders, which can lead to strains and aches in both children and adults. If you carry a backpack daily, consider alternatives like a rolling backpack. According to Orthopedic One this will reduce strain on your back and shoulders. For extra safety, “make sure the backpack is properly fitted to your body. Tighten the straps to keep the weight of the backpack across your back. This will ensure a proper weight distribution as opposed to the weight resting on your shoulders,” Orthopedic One added.
We rounded up the best 8 rolling backpacks for adults, students, and kids, ahead.
BEST OVERALL
Kipling Gaze Large Rolling Backpack
$209
Kipling’s Gaze Large Rolling Backpack is best for elementary middle school students, thanks to its cute and simple design that your preteen can decorate. The rolling backpack comes in three colors and offers multiple compartments to keep all of your essentials in one place. There are over three pockets: A main zip compartment, water bottle pockets, and a pull-up handle that rolls the bag. And if you don’t want to wheel it around, grab the straps to wear as a backpack.
Dimensions: 8.25″ x 17.25″ x 12.25″
Capacity: 26 liters
Weight: 4.37 lbs
Pros:
Tuck away backpack straps
Water bottle pockets
Cons:
Expensive
Limited colors
BEST FOR STUDENTS
JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack
$105
$150 30% off
$185
JanSport is a pro when it comes to creating durable and versatile backpacks. This take on the classic backpack makes it easier than ever to tote your books, laptop, and more with one bag. The rolling backpack provides a 15-inch laptop sleeve to protect your computer, a telescopic handle, tuck-away shoulder straps, and tons of space inside.
Dimensions: 21″ x 14″ x 10″
Capacity: 36 liters
Weight: 4.2 ounces
Pros:
Trusted brand
Durable
Cons:
Shorter handle
BEST FOR PRESCHOOLERS
lvyH Kids Rolling Backpack
$46
This adorable unicorn backpack will get little learners excited to go to school. Its fun design is functional and offers enough room space inside for a change of clothes, back, backpack, and more. The bag also has side pockets to hold water bottles. Shoppers report that it’s the “perfect” size for little ones and also praise how easy the backpack makes it for them to get into school independently.
Dimensions: 11.41″ x 5.9″ x 15.7″
Capacity: 12 liters
Weight: 2 lbs
Pros:
Multiple designs
Lightweight
Suitable for children under 5ft tall
Cons:
Not made for older children
MOST AFFORDABLE
Rockland Roadster Rolling 17" Backpack
$35
Even though this rolling backpack doesn’t have any interior compartments, there’s still ample room to transport your items. Plus, the exterior pockets have a built-in organizer, and there’s also a space for water bottles.
Dimensions: 17″ x 13″ x 10″
Capacity: 36.2 liters
Weight: 6 lbs
Pros:
Zippered front pockets with organizer
Under $40
Cons:
No Compartments or Pockets inside
BEST FOR TRAVEL
Calpak Terra 26L Laptop Duffel Backpack
$175
This duffel backpack earns the title of “best for travel.” The bag is available in 10 colors ranging from neutrals to vibrant pinks, and it matches Calpak’s bestselling luggage sets. The pack is easy to maneuver through crowds and the airport and also converts into a backpack in a flash.
Dimensions: 18″ x 12″ x 7.5″
Capacity: 26.5 liters
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Pros:
Shoppers say it fits work items, clothes, and more
Padded laptop pocket
Includes detachable adjustable shoulder strap
Cons:
Bulky design
BEST FOR KIDS
Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Gray Classic Camo Reflective Backpack
$85
This camo backpack from Pottery Barn Kids is reflective, and it’s also on wheels! It includes a front panel pocket and two side pockets. The interior compartment keeps notes and other essentials safe and sound. The rolling backpack also comes with a shoulder strap and carrying handle.
Dimensions: 11.5″ x 7″ x 15.5″
Capacity: 20 liters
Weight: 1.75 lbs
Pros:
Multiple sizes available
Can add monogram
Cons:
More expensive than other picks
BEST FOR WORK
Francine Collections Rolling Bag
$124
If you’re always lugging a pile of things into your office, add this rolling bag to your cart immediately. Although it’s not technically a “backpack,” it has a modern tote design that keeps all of your daily things organized. The wheels give your shoulders a break when needed and easily maneuver without getting stuck on the way.
Dimensions: 17.5″ x 8.5″ x 14.5″
Capacity: Holds up to a 17.3″ Laptop & 12″ Tablet
Weight: 6.25 lbs
Pros:
Sleek look
Crafted from vegan leather
Cons:
Very large
BEST FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS
Solo New York Bleecker Recycled Polyester Rolling Backpack
$125
$260 52% off
$140
College classes require so many textbooks, that’s where the Solo New York Bleecker Rolling Backpack comes in to help. It has a non-bulky design that looks stylish but also packs enough punch when it comes to offering you all the room you need to tote your books around campus.
Dimensions: 13″ x 21″ x 7 1/2″
Capacity: 29 liters
Weight: 3.92 lbs
Pros:
Water resistant
Laptop pocket fits most 15.6″ laptops
Multiple compartments
Cons:
Minimal design features
