The Best Primer for Oily Skin, from a $7 Stick to Rihanna's Go-To Pick

Primer is one of those products that people either swear by or skip altogether. However, if you’re someone with overactive sebaceous glands (translation: you have oily skin), a primer could make a noticeable difference in how your makeup goes on and wears throughout the day. Like a base coat when you polish your nails (or a primer before you paint walls), a makeup primer is a smart prep step for the smoothest possible finish.

That said, how you use a primer is crucial to its success. For starters, you should always apply it to clean skin, after any skin care products but before your makeup. Also, when the label says to use a pea-sized amount for your entire face, it’s best you follow their suggestion, because too much primer can actually cause your makeup to slip or pill (which is the opposite of the intended effect).

OK, ready to shop the best primers for oily skin? Here are some of our tried-and-true picks for every budget.

RELATED: We Ask a Derm: What Ingredients Should You Avoid If You Have Oily Skin?

View photos

1. Maybelline Facestudio Master Prime Primer

First up: A drugstore favorite that fills in fine lines and smooths out large pores instantly. It features a water-soluble base and dimethicone (a silicone-based polymer that gives it a silky texture and matte finish). Pat a little over your T-zone, let it absorb for a minute and your foundation will go on like butter. Or wear it on its own for a quick mattifying effect.

Buy It ($8)

View photos

2. DHC Velvet Skin Coat

This gel primer is a cult classic for good reason: It tamps down excess oil without making your skin look or feel dry. The velvety formula glides onto your face easily and has a soft, powdery finish that blurs out pores and reduces redness. (Fact: We rely on this stuff before every major event and wedding because it keeps our makeup looking fresh throughout the night—even after all the sweaty dancing.)

Buy It ($23)

View photos