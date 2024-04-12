Lace Up These Editor-Approved Hiking Boots and Embark on Your Next Outdoor Adventure



Made with rugged yet breathable fabrics and insoles as comfortable as our favorite running shoes, today’s best hiking boots are lighter, more supportive, and more stylish than thei predecessors.

The selection of options suited to specific terrain, workouts, or personal preference is vast. Sure, there are low-top trail shoes, great for light hikes and general fitness. But if you’re embarking on anything more intense, a beefed-up ankle-height boot is what you need for stability on treacherous paths.

We researched some of the most popular styles—then tested models from brands like Merrell, Salomon, and Hoka—to find the best pairs, whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking for features like extra cushioning or a chunky sole.

The Best Hiking Boots

What to Consider

Weight

Traditional hiking boots are best for backpacking trips, rough terrain, light mountaineering, and technical hikes. They have higher collars (to prevent ankle strain), heftier materials for padded protection and support—like layers of leather and rubber to protect your feet from banging into rocks and roots—and firm, grippy outsoles for better traction. With all of this protection and support, though, comes weight. Most are 3 pounds or more per pair.

If you’re taking an easy hike on a relatively flat trail or a short path, you can afford to reach for lightweight hiking boots (at the cost of stability) for quicker movement. These often employ more synthetic materials (mesh, nylon, polyester) to keep weight down and are more flexible than heavy boots. The lightest hiking boots weigh between 1 and 3 pounds per pair.

(In our reviews below, we listed the weights per single men’s shoe, not per pair.)



Traction and Outsoles

Outsoles on hiking boots are rubber and often have pronounced lugs that help with traction. These bumpy lugs give the boot teeth to bite into the ground, while the spacing between them helps shed grime, mud, dirt, snow, and rough terrain.

Trevor Raab

Generally, outsoles with wider lug spacing are better for mucky terrain than outsoles with more tightly spaced lugs. It’s a good idea to refer to a shoe’s photos to see how spacing looks on an outsole and if it suits your intended hike terrain.



Waterproofing

Waterproof membranes are essential for hiking in climates that get a lot of rain. They protect your feet while you’re splashing through puddles or even crossing a river or stream. Boots with waterproof membranes are less breathable and take longer to dry out than non-waterproof shoes. They also add to a boot’s cost. Waterproof membranes are permanent, but loosening seams, wear and tear, and holes brought about through use can render them ineffective, thus soaking your feet.

Trevor Raab

Gore-Tex (or GTX, as you’ll often see it noted in boot names) is a branded waterproof membrane that is considered the gold standard in waterproof textiles. It’s reliable and popular, though expensive. Because proprietary waterproofing methods vary between brands, we recommend reaching for Gore-Tex when possible.

A waterproof membrane is a barrier to stop water from penetrating your boots, while a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating protects the face fabric from precipitation. Without it, the outer fabric on your boots can wet out, becoming heavy and soggy and leaving your feet cold and damp while the trapped moisture struggles to evaporate. DWR isn’t permanent, and if your boots feel damp when trekking water, it’s time to re-apply via a spray or a wash-in formula.

If you hike in warmer, drier climates, it’s worth forgoing waterproof boots so your feet can breathe. Many styles come in both waterproof and non-waterproof options.

Speed Hooks

High ankle collars and extra padding can make it more time-consuming to tie up hiking boots, so consider a pair with speed hooks. Made with plastic or metal, speed hooks take the place of the uppermost eyelets on your boots, so you can wrap laces around each hook rather than threading them through little holes. These make lacing boots much easier, requiring less squatting, prying, and tugging than a traditional pair. Speed hooks make booting up a jiffy in conjunction with pull tabs—those small loops attached to the back heel collar of boots.

How We Selected

We tested different styles of hiking boots on various terrains—from hills and creeks to rocky trails and city streets—to determine which boots are comfortable and provide the best combination of support, traction, and stability. Between the hikers in our offices in Easton, Pennsylvania, and our urbanites in New York City, we wore boots from frequently recommended brands, scrutinized details, and read various critic and user reviews.

For the original version of this story, trusted style expert and Reviews Editor Danny Perez tested a few pairs on our list, including the Merrell Moab 3 Mid, Hoka Kaha 2 GTX, and Eddie Bauer K-6. His hands-on experience involved long commutes to work during the spring and summer seasons, especially on rainy days.

For our latest update, I added more context for the Moab 3 and Kaha 2. I have owned both boots for over two years and hiked various parts of Pennsylvania in them, and I find them enjoyable to use as regular beaters. I also tested the Keen Pyrenees for over a month, walking in them to work during rainy days and wearing them on leisurely weekends.

Our testing process includes real-world use in various terrains and conditions, evaluating each hiking boot’s durability, traction, waterproofing, and overall comfort to ensure we tried and recommended the best hikers of today.

Shop Now X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Boots (Men’s) rei.com $175.00

No boot on this list balances lightness, functionality, durability, support, and waterproofing better than the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX. Weighing just under 1 pound (per shoe), the boot has a sneaker-like feel, and its midsole and traction are plenty for all-day comfort. It’s superior for long-hike performance, challenging and diverse terrain, and damp conditions. The soles provide excellent grip on slick surfaces, and the specialized sock liner adapts to your foot’s contour with wear. A protective toe guard also helps on rocky paths.

Despite a wide toe box, these boots have a somewhat narrow fit, potentially posing a problem for those with wider feet. Still, despite their light build, they’re robust and possess an outsole that combines flexibility and strength, resembling a trail runner more than a traditional hiking boot.

Shop Now

Shop Now Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot (Men’s) amazon.com $130.00

This boot is designed to be a lightweight hiker for warm days. The upper’s leather and mesh lend durability and breathability, the sticky Vibram rubber sole and big lugs provide excellent traction, and the EVA foam midsole pleasantly cushions the underfoot. The toe cap protects your foot from kicking large rocks and is excellent for rugged, root-covered trails. The Moab 3 has a roomy toe box that keeps feet comfortable over long hikes, and its lightness cuts down on foot fatigue.

Danny Perez

I’ve used this boot, as well as older versions of it, on and off in the past few years. I’m a huge fan of the Moab 3’s ultra-cushy tongue, which is padded and breathable. It’s also pretty lightweight compared to other boots at this price, and it’s frequently on sale at Amazon, especially in specific sizes and colors. But it may not work as well for everyday urban wear. Perez found these boots comfy, though they lacked enough grip on rainy sidewalks to prevent slipping.

Shop Now

Shop Now Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots (Men’s) rei.com $240.00 Danny Perez

Hoka is known for its ultra-cushioned running shoes, but its hiking boots deserve just as much praise. The Kaha 2 is a mid-top hiking boot with a high, plush footbed that’s supportive and provides all-day cushioned comfort.

The upper is waterproof nubuck leather, and the Vibram outsole with 5-millimeter lugs gives you great traction on any surface. Metal speed hooks make it easy to lace up and take off, and the padded tongue and ankle collar provide both cushion and stability.

Danny Perez

“These have fantastic traction even on the rainiest days, winning my accolade as some of the most surefooted boots I’ve ever worn,” says Perez. “They’re also well-cushioned, and I often wear them for walking around New York City. The fit is true to size and they’re comfortable in both thick and thin socks.”

I’ve worn these boots into the ground. I got a pair a few years ago in a striking blue color, and then I tossed them on straight out of the box and took a 4-mile hike without a single hang-up. The Kaha 2 is super padded around the ankle collar and forefoot. Speaking of the collar, it’s tall, which helps position my leg more upright and provides steadiness. And the rocker profile of the sole helps propel me forward without feeling stiff or like I’m moving like a robot. The only issue I’ve ever had is tongue-slippage, which occurs if I don’t lace up my boots properly.

Shop Now Crag Rat EVO Mountaineering Boot (Men’s) rei.com $379.95

This durable Danner boot is brute enough for light mountaineering yet modestly weighted to keep you nimble and comfortable on the most strenuous hikes. Made with tough synthetic leather, it features a hefty wrap-around mudguard to prevent gunk from engulfing your feet, plus a heel clip for crampons should you need them in snowy conditions. A triple-thick insole offers dense plushness and is perforated for airflow. The Crag Rat also has a lightweight PrimaLoft-branded gel toe cap, which provides warmth via the synthetic insulation similar to what NASA uses in its astronaut suits.

This boot is loaded with Gore-Tex, too, for keeping out rain and melting snow. Naturally, it’s also not as breathable as any other option on this list, as it’s meant for waterproofing your feet, providing rigid, high-ankle support, and, as the wide lugs indicate, plenty of traction in deep snow. It may be overkill for a casual hiker, but anyone who lives or hikes in high elevation should reach for this pair, especially in icy conditions.

Shop Now

Shop Now Skywalk GTX Hiking Boots (Men’s) amazon.com $200.00

This streamlined boot suits serious backpackers who want durable support and incredible traction—like a hiking-mountaineering hybrid shoe. It has a soft, padded interior, with supple leather and light perforation to help with breathability, which is especially useful given the Gore-Tex membrane, which can make feet feel toasty. The Skywalk sports a glove-like fit and is durable enough to tackle descending steep rocks and ascending treacherous trails confidently.

The rubber guard at the heel and toe absorb shock, and the insole provides enough cushion to make carrying a heavy pack all day more bearable. Meanwhile, the ankle collar is slightly stiff to keep you upright while hiking. You can replace the sole when they wear out to keep the boot going for years, too. Though fairly lightweight, the Skywalk is best reserved for cooler days to prevent your feet from running hot.

Shop Now

Shop Now Targhee 3 Mid Hiking Boot (Men’s) amazon.com $114.92

Though you might know Keen for its sandals, the support and protection you get from this boot should convince you of the brand’s versatility. The upper is made from waterproof leather for durability, and the interior has a moisture-wicking liner to keep your feet dry.

Each shoe weighs just under a pound, staving off foot fatigue after a long day of hiking. The wide toe box provides a great fit, especially if you find boots are typically too narrow. Some customer reviews mentioned concerns about long-term durability, so consider that when you’re shopping. If you put in many miles yearly, there may be better options, but this is solid for casual use.

Shop Now

Shop Now Pyrenees Waterproof Hiking Boot (Men’s) rei.com $170.00

The Pyrenees is another Keen boot worth buying due to its low weight, excellent style, and roomy fit. I’ve been wearing a pair of these during my commute to work and find the shoe ultra-comfy, supportive, and stylish. Its plush cushioning and ankle collar feel similar to a firm pillow, and the upper, made with leather and minor stitching, lends a minimalist, classic style. I have wide feet and found the boot to be roomy, which may be a dealbreaker for anyone with narrow feet but satisfying for thick sock wearers.

This is the fastest to lace up on this list due to six speed hooks, making it easy to slide on and off. Each pair of Keen Pyrenees hiking boots also comes with a colorful spare set of laces, spicing up any basic pair you may consider grabbing. Although I’m not a fan of some of the colors the Pyrenees comes in—the black and legion blue pair is way too tactical for my taste—the collaboration pair with Leave No Trace is right up my alley. Plus, Keen’s site lists several more vibrant options.

Shop Now

Shop Now K-6 Hiking Boot (Men’s) eddiebauer.com $120.00

Perez’s favorite pair of hiking boots is the K-6 from Eddie Bauer due to the retro look and cushioned footbed. It’s waterproof and features a full-grain leather upper, plus a chunky Vibram sole that grips rocks, wet pavement, and everything in between.

Danny Perez

Perez has used these boots while hiking in the Catskills during a few rainy days and always wears them when he has a lot of walking to do in the city. Despite the chunky silhouette, it’s relatively lightweight, and he’s never experienced blisters or foot fatigue at the end of a long day. The black leather cleans up nicely for versatile styling off the trails, and the ankle height lets him wear them with pants or shorts.

