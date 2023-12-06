The 33 best gifts for teachers for 2023 that aren't simply an apple

Educate yourself on the best can't-miss holiday gift choices for your favorite teachers. (Amazon; Uncommon Goods; Ulta)

Whether you’re a parent, a student or happen to have an educator in your life whom you care about, you know how life-changing great teachers can be. They're truly worth their weight in gold, how about some gifts for teachers that illustrate that fact?

These phenomenal humans help students become their best selves — and they deserve big thanks, especially at this time of year. We've rounded up some fabulous holiday gift ideas for teachers so that you can let them know just how much they mean to you and your kids. To come up with our top 30+ list of high-quality gift-giving ideas, we spoke with dozens of actual teachers and asked them what they wanted. Without exception, they said they’re grateful for any gift — because again, wonderful humans — but when we nudged a bit, they shared what's on their wish list as well as some of their all-time fave gifts. (Spoiler alert: Almost all of these teachers named an Amazon gift card first.) As a former teacher myself, I've also added a few picks of my own.

Here’s what else we learned on how to choose a great gift. Take good notes! Here are the best gifts for teachers.

Tiblue Tiblue Insulated Reusable Lunch Box For better lunchtimes The boxed lunch gets an upgrade with this topselling reusable lunch bag, available in 16 colors and patterns and two sizes. It's freezable too! Meredith, a preschool teacher, told us: "A cool lunch bag would be an excellent gift!! Something large enough for your Tupperware" Easy to clean, insulated, leak-proof and water-proof, this sophisticated carrier looks great, keeps food fresh, and is large enough for lunch and then some A long strap makes it easy to carry crossbody on those multitasking mornings. $16 at Amazon

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy, 6-Pack An apology for the rowdiness This six-pack of No. 1 bestselling steamers delivers just what they need, be it a morning boost or an end-of-day chill sesh. Caitlyn, a seventh-grade teacher, says, “I’m really starting to get into aromatherapy.” Any hardworking teacher will enjoy steamy showerful of essential oils: This mix features eucalyptus and mint, citrus, lavender, jasmine, bergamot and chamomile scents. $21 at Amazon

Alexander Del Rossa Alexander Del Rossa Plush Fleece Hooded Robe For post-work relaxation Shortcut to a cozy, relaxing, restorative evening. Fifth-grade teacher Kyisha says, “I really want a fuzzy robe. As soon as I get home, clothes come off and robe goes on.” Well, have we got a gift for her — and anyone one else who works super-hard and goes straight for the comfy clothes upon entering the home zone. Plush and cozy with an oversized hood, this beauty is like a gentle embrace from a huge teddy bear. In 19 colors and patterns, including animal prints. The men's version has even more options! $37 at Amazon

Kikkerland Kikkerland Solar Powered Rainbow Maker A little rainbow magic When they pop this on their window, the sun will make the crystal spin, projecting a sweet dance of colors onto the room. As I was a preschool teacher, I treasured our classroom Kikkerland rainbow maker. The daily rainbows inspired wonder and conversation in the children each day and brightened my mood immensely. $38 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Speaker & Water Bottle For teachers who rock A water bottle that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker? That's some 007-level stuff there. Yasmine, a kindergarten teacher, says, “I have snack time with the kids. A nice water bottle would be a good gift.” Well, Yasmine, this one might blow their minds. This speaker/water bottle lets you set the mood with say gentle classical or lively Spanish guitar music — or why not turn recess into a full-on dance party with some infectious African polyrhythms? $40 at Uncommon Goods

Betsey Johnson Betsey Johnson Charm School Pencil Earrings The write accessory If you're lucky enough to have an offbeat teacher, surprise them with this pair of pencil hoops from the Queen of Quirk Betsey Johnson. Art, math and writing teachers alike will get a kick out of these. Preschool teacher Meredith told us, "I think teacher-themed gifts would be cool — if your teacher wears jewelry, there are cool things out there..." $30 at Betsey Johnson

MoValues MoValues 4-in-1 Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set To help ease tension Self-care is essential for every teacher. Encourage them to massage stress away with this kit. It includes a jade roller, an eye massager, a jade gua sha and a ridged roller massager. Katie, an art professor, half-joked that she's hoping for "a gua sha tool — because they see how droopy my face is at the end of the semester. And I teach sculpture, so it's very apt." But seriously, a gift like this will encourage your teacher to take some much-needed "me time" and roll the tension away. (This is a good one.) $17 at Amazon

Nordstrom Collier Neat Silk Tie For the school's best dresser Silk jacquard and subtle geometry add up to one fab-looking tie. Available in hey-wake-up-class! hues of pink and purple. Alex, a high-school English teacher, told us, "This sounds totally lame, but ties are a good gift for me because I would never want to have to spend my own money on them." A solid color is a solid choice, he says. $50 at Nordstrom

Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Ann Clark 3-Piece School Cookie Cutter Set For students to make and give Make a delicious and memorable sweet treat for everyone at school with this cookie-cutter set. Design adorable pencil, apple and notebook paper cookies and add your own special message on top. Speaking of edibles... Sarah loved receiving "a personalized sugar cookie" from one of her middle school students. "It came with a handwritten note. He made a different cookie for each teacher." You and your child can make some for teachers for years to come with this cookie set! $13 at Amazon

Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Mercury Glass Jar Candle, Medium For forget-about-the-day vibes A fantastic fruit-scented candle in a gorgeous mercury glass container, this decorous item reminds you to pause and savor the moment. Linnea, a third-grade teacher, says: "One of the best gifts I have received were candles from Anthropologie (a personal favorite) — I love getting these because 1) They are expensive, 2) I feel like the students listened to me when something personal would come up in conversation and 3) It just shows that they care!" Well, at least they'll think it's expensive. Fourth-grade teacher Leigh also says she’s obsessed with candles: “I can never have too many." $25 at Anthropologie

Etsy Rescue Me Soy Wax Candle For teachers with a big heart We love any gift that gives back to pooches, and fans love scents like Boxer Banana Bread and Strawberry Schnauzer. "I had a really lovely gift of a candle that donated to animal shelters when it was purchased," remembered first-grade teacher Shayla. "I liked this one a lot because even if I didn't love the scent or didn't use candles (which, luckily, wasn't the case!), it gave to a good cause!" This popular Etsy candle company, Rescue Me, gives 20% of all proceeds to animal rescues. Plus, there are lots of lovely scents! $20 at Etsy

Ulta Fresh Milk Hydrating Hand Cream A bit of luxury anytime Plant-based and powerful, this cream is formulated to keep hands soft even after washing. “My hands get really dry from touching papers all day,” says Barbara, a sixth-grade teacher. “I always love a nice-smelling lotion for my desk drawer.” Hydrating, clean and small enough to tuck away, this soothing hand cream delivers a spa moment anytime it’s called for. $21 at Ulta

Curio Press Professional Personalized Notepads, 50 Sheets A touch of class at class Keep this notepad sweet and simple, with a single initial, or amp it up with full name, bold colors and loads of extras. Sarah, a middle-school teacher, was thrilled to receive "a personalized notepad." This simple, customizable notepad lets you decide whether to add initials, full name or both; lined or unlined. You choose the ink color! $18 at Amazon

Modern Pink Paper Modern Pink Paper Personalized Floral Stationery Set For the prettiest notes sent home Even teachers like new school supplies. You choose the colors, design, and (of course) name in this set of notecards. This price reflects a set of 10. Middle-school math teacher Sara says, “We’re always writing notes. I know that my teacher friends and I love to receive paper goods and personalized stationery.” The modern floral print peeking up from the bottom is subtle and sophisticated, and elevates any message. Customize the font color or go with classic black. $23 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Vintage Brew Merlot-Infused Coffee A delicious pick-me-up Coffee with just a touch of wine flavor? Talk about good to the last drop! High school Spanish teacher David says, “ I love to get bottles of wine or something caffeine-related.” Not sure wine is approved at your school as a teacher gift? These coffee beans, aged in oak wine barrels for just a suggestion of the grape, are a unique (and alcohol-free) option for an elevated cup of coffee. $22 at Uncommon Goods

Truff Truff White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce, 6 oz Add some zing to school lunches This is one of Oprah's fave gifts to give! Why? The white truffle oil, ripe chili peppers, organic agave and coriander combine beautifully to add a sweet, savory and spicy punch. Try it on tacos fried foods, and more. “I think it’s important to have hobbies outside of work, so I can turn off and turn back on at a hundred percent,” says Coca, who’s a Montessori teacher. “My favorite thing to do is cook, so I like gourmet gifts.” Even if you don’t know anything about your teacher-recipient's culinary bent, a gourmet hot sauce is a can't-miss choice — it works on takeout just as well as homemade! This one is infused with truffle and coriander. And the packaging is so elegant, there’s no need for gift wrap. $29 at Amazon

Byriver Byriver Reflexology Foot Massage Slippers Ahhh, relief Treat tired after-hours tootsies with a reflexology sesh. It'll feel intense for the first two weeks, as the knobs stretch out tense soles. But the payoff can be big. "Acupressure sandals!" says Todd, a college professor. "Teachers are on their feet all day, it's nice to get some relief." You may have to do a little detective work to get the size right, but it'll be worth it. $25 at Amazon

WeciBor WeciBor Colorful Socks, 10-Pack For your favorite art teacher Let them pay tribute to geniuses from Botticelli to Van Gogh. Give all 10 pairs to one lucky recipient, or divvy up the pack and delight several of your kid’s teachers. Speaking of feet... Brea, a pre-K teacher, says, "Because our preschool spends a lot of time outside, warm socks are ALWAYS great!" Extra points from your art teacher for these babies. $20 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Quotes by Iconic Women Bookends Strong women for a strong woman Who wouldn't love a pair of these customizable, one-of-a-kind pine bookends? They're handmade by a pair of sisters in Memphis. Where there are teachers, there are books — and a need for bookends. Choose two of their favorite quotable women to be featured on these unique pieces. $48 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon 'The Big Activity Book for Teacher People' A bit o' fun A laugh-out-loud funny workbook that might just get them through the entire year, by Jordan Reid and Jacqueline Ann May. I gifted this refreshing activity book to all my daughter's teachers, and even her principal. Not to mention friend-teachers and neighbor-teachers. Each of the 133 pages feels like a therapy sesh with your funniest friend. There's a Teacher Appreciation Week mad-lib, an all-too-relatable "Things you never thought you'd say out loud" roundup and exercises such as "Draw the haircut of your off-duty dreams." The playful yet earnest “Mental Health Check-in" checklist weaves in coping strategies so deftly that the reader won't even notice they are getting help. $18 at Amazon