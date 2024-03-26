The best new food at Citi Field in 2024

Major League Baseball's Opening Day is Thursday, March 28, and while fans are getting excited to root for their home team, New York Mets fans can look forward to another season of delicious stadium snacks. Citi Field in Queens, New York, was recognized by USA Today as having the best food in any MLB stadium — twice.

“We’re always trying to reinvent what we do here and elevate the experience for everyone,” Jason Eksterowicz, senior executive chef at Citi Field, told TODAY.com in an exclusive interview.

This year, Citi Field has teamed up with three new celebrity chefs — Adam Richman, Anne Burrell and Judy Joo — for new offerings ranging from Korean fried chicken to over-the-top burgers. “The fact that my dad and grandma were massive Mets fans and I get to be here — it’s like the best tribute ever to my dad,” Richman told TODAY.com.

Highlighting the best New York City cuisine is an important part of the food program at Citi Field. “We are a melting pot of food. As you walk the ballpark, you’re not going to find things that are cool in Philly or any vendors from D.C. Everything is going to be local to New York,” says Eksterowicz.

For Burrell, that meant thinking about Italian American dishes that she’d want to eat at a ballpark. “I was thinking, ‘What are going to be the biggest crowd-pleasers? What would I want to eat?’ When we settled on an Italian theme, the very first thing that jumped into my mind was chicken Parm,” Burrell told TODAY.com.

At Anne Burrell’s Italian Eats, a new food stand in Citi Field, Mets fans can dig into a chicken Parm hero and loaded pepperoni chips.

In addition to ballpark classics like hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks, Mets fans can expect to enjoy a unique taste of Queens at Citi Field. One food station, which shines a spotlight on small food businesses, features a rotating list of Queens-based vendors throughout the baseball season. “I think that walking around this ballpark, you can really appreciate the amount of diversity in the food program and being able to get the amount of variety that you’re looking for,” says Eksterowicz. That diversity also includes an entire section dedicated to gluten-free and vegan diners, which includes jackfruit nachos and a mushroom-based cheesesteak.

Chicken tenders and hot dogs are what “keeps the lights on,” says Eksterowicz, but it’s menu items like Pat LaFrieda’s signature steak sandwich, Pig Beach BBQ’s brisket-topped macaroni and cheese and custom Mets-themed milkshakes from Shake Shack that keep fans hungry for more baseball.

“One thing we pride ourselves on here — and I say it to a lot of different people — is that we’re not chicken tender vendors. You can come here and get chicken tenders, there’s nothing wrong with that. But we’re so much more and I think that’s the important part,” says Eksterowicz.

Read on to discover the best food at Citi Field during the 2024 season.

What to eat at Citi Field in 2024

Adam Richman's Burger Hall of Fame

Inspired by his cross-country travels, celebrity chef Adam Richman has collaborated with Pat LaFrieda to bring two all-American burgers to Citi Field. Try his take on a Jucy Lucy burger stuffed with American cheese and sautéed onions or a French onion soup burger served with au jus. Available in Section 104 and Clover Home Plate Club.

Anne Burrell's Italian Eats

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell spent most of her career working in Italian kitchens, which is what inspired her new food stand. She brings her signature flair to Citi Field with two menu items: a garlic bread chicken parm hero and loaded pepperoni chips. Available in Section 101 and Clover Home Plate Club.

Benny’s Cuban Cafe

Enjoy a taste of Miami in Queens with a classic Cubano sandwich at this stadium version of the Ridgewood, Queens, restaurant. Available from July 25 through Sept. 22 at Taste of the City, Field Level.

Big Mozz

Start the game with an oversized Italian American appetizer. Handmade fresh mozzarella sticks are breaded, topped with fresh garlic, parsley and pecorino Romano and served with red sauce for dipping. Get them at the Home Plate Market, Field Level or at the Market at the Porch, Excelsior Level.

Chiddy's Cheese Steaks

Every ballpark has hot dogs, but not every ballpark has a loaded dog topped with steak, red onions, jalapeños and melted cheese whiz on a hoagie roll. Enjoy it in Section 132 at Citi Field.

Comfort Land

This Astoria, Queens, restaurant is bringing its "bases loaded" brisket sandwich to Citi Field from March 28 through May 14. Coca-Cola-glazed brisket is topped with balsamic onions and Gruyère cheese and served on crusty sourdough bread. Find it at the Coca-Cola Food Truck, Excelsior Level.

Empanada Mama

At Empanada Mama, choose between a savory cheesesteak featuring top round steak strips, mozzarella, red pepper, onions with a Latin twist or a sweet empanada filled with Nutella and bananas. Get it in Section 103 or at the Clover Home Plate Club.

Glaze Donuts

If you're craving something sweet after snacking on salted peanuts and popcorn, grab a Mets-inspired donut at various locations throughout Citi Field.

Gyro Jimmy's Greek Grill

New Yorkers will tell you that the best Greek food can be found in the borough of Queens, so it's only fitting that two Greek staples will be available at Citi Field. Order a traditional gyro featuring beef and lamb tucked inside a pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onions and fries. Finish with sweet loukoumades, which are traditional Greek donuts drizzled with honey and cinnamon. Available at Caesars Sportsbook at The Metro Market.

Keith's Grill

At Keith's Grill, named for former Mets first baseman and current SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez, fans can choose between two bites: the 108 burger featuring a six-ounce Pat LaFrieda patty topped with hand-sliced pastrami, mustard and havarti cheese on a pretzel roll, or The Mex Burger, a six-ounce burger served on a sesame bun with cheddar and jack cheese, bacon guacamole, chipotle aioli and jalapeño peppers. Available in Section 410, Promenade Level.

Maiz

From July 25 through Sept. 22, enjoy a chicken tinga quesadilla with chipotle cream from Maiz, a New York City-based Mexican restaurant. Available at the Coca-Cola Food Truck, Excelsior Level.

New York Panini

With a nod to Staten Island, the Verrazano panini features a breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce on ciabatta bread. Available from May 24 through July 14 at the Coca-Cola Food Truck, Excelsior Level.

Nixtamal

This taqueria has popped up at stadiums and festivals throughout New York City, including the U.S. Open and Queens Night Market. During the 2024 baseball season, you can grab its famous birria tacos and esquites corn at Taste of the City, Field Level.

Pat LaFrieda's Chop House and Meat Purveyors

From the signature steak sandwich to a double cheeseburger, Pat LaFrieda has been a staple at Citi Field for years. At the Chop House in the Clover Home Plate Club, guests can enjoy aged tomahawks with chimichurri and steak sauce, plus The Mets Championship Burger featured a dry-aged beef patty topped with Maine lobster salad and lobster fondue.

In Section 416, order Mel's Butcher Box Burger featuring a double patty, maple-bourbon bacon jam, melted cheddar cheese and crispy shallots.

Pig Beach BBQ

Chef Matt Abdoo's Pig Beach BBQ returns to Citi Field in 2024 with four cheesy new menu items including classic mac and cheese, brisket-topped macaroni and cheese, pulled pork-loaded mac and cheese and a patty melt topped with (you guessed it!) mac and cheese. Returning favorites include the pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw, a brisket sandwich and classic barbecue sides. Available in Section 135.

Poprice

Known for its fried rice and chicken wings, Poprice is now available about 10 minutes from its original location in Flushing, Queens. Order its Asian street food, including chicken teriyaki skewers with egg fried rice, at Taste of the City, Field Level.

Prince St. Pizza

A New York City stadium needs a place to grab a slice. In the 2024 season, Citi Field will welcome Prince St. Pizza as a new vendor. Try an original cheese slice or Spicy Spring topped with fra diavolo sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and pecorino Romano. Available in Section 102 and 414, Piazza 31 Club, Caesars Sportsbook at The Metro Market and Clover Home Plate Club.

Ryry's Kitchen

At this Citi Field outpost of the popular Queens-based kitchen, try the jerk chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw and jerk aioli. Available from May 24 through July 14 at Taste of the City, Field Level.

Seoul Bird

Judy Joo brings her beloved Korean fried chicken to Citi Field. Grab a Bucket O'Birds featuring a crispy chicken tender with chili chicken sauce, pickled daikon and fries or Japchae Noodles made with sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, onions, peppers and eggs. Available in the Hudson Whiskey NY Club, Promenade Level.

Shake Shack

In addition to core menu items such as the Shack Burger and SmokeShack, you can now order the Chicken Shack and The MVP Shake, a New York Mets-inspired cookies and cream shake topped with blue and orange sprinkles at the Citi Field outpost of Danny Meyer's chain.

Takumi Taco

Dig into a carnitas burrito filled with traditional fixings at this Japanese-inspired Mexican food stall. Available at the Home Plate Market, Field Level or Market at the Porch, Excelsior Level.

Tea and Milk

Cool off with two boba teas from Tea and Milk: Brown Sugar Thai Tea featuring oat milk and tapioca boba or Strawberry Tea Lemonade with strawberry popping boba. Available at Taste of the City, Field Level.

Wok N' Roll

This Italian Asian fusion features a layered rainbow cookie with raspberry jam and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg roll wrapper. Try it at the Metropolitan Fry Factory in Taste of the City.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com