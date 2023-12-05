The Best-Dressed Guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Awards took place tonight at London's Albert Hall and once again, a star-studded guest list of attendees took to the red carpet to showcase their most fiery fits amidst the classic British rain. Hosted by Maya Jama and Law Roach, this year's edition saw the likes of international superstars Anne Hathaway, Pamela Anderson and Winnie Harlow in attendance, alongside British royalty like Mahalia, Joy Crookes, Little Simz and FKA Twigs.
This year's winners included Paloma Elsesser for Model of the Year, with Martine Rose winning Best Menswear Designer, Maximilian Davis winning for womenswear and Bianca Saunders winning the New Establishment Menswear Award.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite attendees and their best looks at the 2023 Fashion Awards, featuring Iris Law, Kate Moss, Leomie Anderson and more.
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
Jourdan Dunn in Thaihuy
Kate Moss with a Jimmy Choo bag
Amal Clooney in Versace
Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn
FKA Twigs in Valentino
Lily James in Miu Miu
Maya Jama
Simone Ashley in Valentino and VRAI
Gillian Anderson in Valentino
Paloma Elsesser in Alexander McQueen
Jasmine Jobson
Taylor Russell in LOEWE
Michaela Coel
Olivia Culpo
Precious Lee
Iris Law in Jimmy Choo shoes
Ashley Park in David Koma and Pandora's lab-grown diamonds
Israeli startup Mine made a name for itself a few years ago with a tool designed for consumers to quickly run an audit of their data privacy situation. One scan of your inbox using AI and specifically natural language processing, and Mine can triangulate which companies have access to your personal data, and then let you delete that info in places where you didn't want it to be. GDPR and other data privacy regulations were on people's minds, and the tool -- initially free, more recently paid -- struck a chord: the startup racked up 5 million users in a blink.
This article is brought to you by Ana Luisa and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you’re still... The post Ana Luisa’s biggest sale of the year is on — now’s the time to stock up on tarnish-proof jewelry appeared first on In The Know.
Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence further and wider in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, a industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI. The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.