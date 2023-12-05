The Best-Dressed Guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Awards took place tonight at London's Albert Hall and once again, a star-studded guest list of attendees took to the red carpet to showcase their most fiery fits amidst the classic British rain. Hosted by Maya Jama and Law Roach, this year's edition saw the likes of international superstars Anne Hathaway, Pamela Anderson and Winnie Harlow in attendance, alongside British royalty like Mahalia, Joy Crookes, Little Simz and FKA Twigs.

This year's winners included Paloma Elsesser for Model of the Year, with Martine Rose winning Best Menswear Designer, Maximilian Davis winning for womenswear and Bianca Saunders winning the New Establishment Menswear Award.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite attendees and their best looks at the 2023 Fashion Awards, featuring Iris Law, Kate Moss, Leomie Anderson and more.

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Jourdan Dunn in Thaihuy

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Kate Moss with a Jimmy Choo bag

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Amal Clooney in Versace

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Winnie Harlow in Richard Quinn

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

FKA Twigs in Valentino

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Lily James in Miu Miu

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Maya Jama

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Simone Ashley in Valentino and VRAI

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Gillian Anderson in Valentino

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Paloma Elsesser in Alexander McQueen

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Jasmine Jobson

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Taylor Russell in LOEWE

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Michaela Coel

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Olivia Culpo

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Precious Lee

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Iris Law in Jimmy Choo shoes

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Ashley Park in David Koma and Pandora's lab-grown diamonds

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Munroe Bergdorf in Robert Wun

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Little Simz

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Leomie Anderson in Julien McDonald

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Mahalia in Karoline Vitto

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Sabrina Elba in Harris Reed

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Pamela Anderson

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Nicole Scherzinger

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Chet Lo

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Maisie Williams in Simone Rocha

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Amelia Dimoldenberg in Chopova Lowena

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Alva Claire

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Chrishell Stause

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Joy Crookes

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Olivia Dean in Valentino

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz

Dimitra Petsa in DiPetsa

fashion awards red carpet gowns maya jama mahalia fka twigs little simz