Best Deals on Auto Parts, Gear, Tools, and More at Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Let's just get this out of the way: When I'm looking for high-quality parts for specific car models, Amazon is not necessarily the first place I look.

That said, everyone knows Amazon is a fantastic place to find amazing deals on everyday items we all need and use. Right now, the bargains are better than ever at Amazon's Big Spring Sale—especially for auto enthusiasts.

Now through Sunday, March 25, car lovers can get up to 50 percent off gear, tools, garage and shop needs, and so much more. Thousands of items are on sale, from spring cleaning products to lawn and garden tools, outdoor furniture, and so much more.

Ready to find all the deals on automotive stuff?

Car Categories On Sale Now:

Plus so much more. We've listed a few of our favorite bargains below. Happy spring shopping!

The Best Auto Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter

At 41 percent off, this is a great deal on a jump pack we have used and trust. It can jump start a vehicle (up to a 7.5-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engine) up to 20 times with 2000-amp peak current. It also starts motorcycles, snowmobiles, UTVs, lawn mowers, and boats, even in extreme temperatures (-4°F–140°F).

Shop Now Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter amazon.com $59.48 Amazon

Nexpow Tesla to J1772 Charging Adapter

This 60-amp/250-volt adapter works with all Tesla chargers (except the Supercharger). It's IP65 waterproof rated and heat-resistant up to 122°F and cold-resistant down to -22°F.

Shop Now Nexpow Tesla to J1772 Charging Adapter amazon.com $79.99 Amazon

Teromas Portable Tire Inflator Air Compressor

The Gear Team awarded this handy device "Best Corded" in our test of the Best Portable Tire Inflators. It's 25 percent off, so right now is a great time to pick one up. It features both a cig-lighter adapter as well as a wall plug, and has multiple tips to inflate anything from car tires to beach toys.

Shop Now Teromas Portable Tire Inflator Air Compressor amazon.com $29.72 Amazon

Fortem Trunk Organizer

Also 41 percent off, this collapsible 50-liter trunk organizer comes in black, gray, blue, and tan. It has a divider insert that can separate your stuff into three distinct compartments, has a non-slip bottom, and folds up out of the way when not in use.

Shop Now Fortem Trunk Organizer amazon.com $20.79 Amazon

Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Carrier

Just in time for summertime bike excursions, this four-bike rack fits any two-inch hitch receiver without tools—and without wobble. Better, it has folding arms that drop out of the way when not in use, and the entire rack tilts back for easy liftgate access.

Shop Now Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Carrier amazon.com $45.90 Amazon

Adam's Car Wash Shampoo (Gallon)

At 40 percent off, you can't afford not to pick up this gallon jug of pH-neutral car-wash soap. It's safe for all surfaces, including paint, rubber, vinyl, windows, and plastics and mixes well in either a bucket or foam cannon.

Shop Now Adam's Car Wash Shampoo (Gallon) amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

Schumacher 4-in-1 Portable Power Station/Jump Starter/Air Compressor

Yes, it can do it all. It even has a powerful LED work light. A rechargeable lithium battery delivers up to 1200 amps of jump-starting power, and the 150-psi compressor can inflate most anything in the garage. Plenty of USB ports can charge all your devices.

Shop Now Schumacher 4-in-1 Portable Power Station/Jump Starter/Air Compressor amazon.com $112.05 Amazon

Viair 88P Portable Tire Inflator/Air Compressor

This industrial-looking mighty mite also made our list of the Best Portable Air Compressors. It's powered via alligator clips you connect directly to the battery, providing superior power and fast inflation on- or off-road. Normally upwards of a hundred bucks, it's 23 percent off right now.

Shop Now Viair 88P Portable Tire Inflator/Air Compressor amazon.com $69.70 Amazon

Topdon TopScan OBD-II Scanner

Forty percent off? Yes, please. Supports full vehicle-system diagnosis functions, including reading/clearing codes, ECU information, AUTO VIN, real-time data, and active tests. If you've been waiting for these to get more affordable, your wait is over.

Shop Now Topdon TopScan OBD-II Scanner amazon.com $53.99 Amazon

Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter

This powerful jump starter is perfect for large SUVs, trucks, and fleets. It can safely start all gas and diesel engines, including those with drained batteries. Normally over $200, right now it's a steal at 40 percent off. Hurry.

Shop Now Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter amazon.com $133.19 Amazon

Oasser Car Storage Organizer

This 41.3-by-17.7-inch back-seat storage solution features ten pockets, storage straps for long items, and hook-and-loop connections so it stays secure. Great deal, just in time for road-trip season.

Shop Now Oasser Car Storage Organizer amazon.com $29.59 Amazon

Kidde Fire Extinguisher

Get another one; it can't hurt. And at 24 percent off, it'll hurt even less.

Shop Now Kidde Fire Extinguisher amazon.com $27.99 Amazon

NRG Innovations Reinforced Steering Wheel

Amazon isn't normally where we'd shop for hard parts, but the deals are undeniable right now. This universal-fit 320-mm racing wheel fits any standard 70-mm 6-bolt hub adaptor (not included).

Shop Now NRG Innovations Reinforced Steering Wheel amazon.com $126.80 Amazon

