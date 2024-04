Best counties to live in Tennessee

More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

Canva

#30. Coffee County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,262

– Population: 58,080

– Median household income: $57,424

– Median home value: $203,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $844 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: New Union Elementary School (grade B+), College Street Elementary School (grade B+), Hickerson Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Temple Baptist Christian School (grade unavailable), Tullahoma Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Tullahoma (grade B), Manchester (grade B), New Union (grade B)

Canva

#29. Rhea County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,248

– Population: 33,031

– Median household income: $55,568

– Median home value: $155,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $780 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: Frazier Elementary School (grade B+), Rhea Middle School (grade B+), Spring City Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Laurelbrook Sanitarium & School (grade B), Rhea County Academy (grade B minus), Calvary Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Dayton (grade B+), Graysville (grade B minus), Spring City (grade C+)

Canva

#28. Marshall County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,189

– Population: 34,567

– Median household income: $65,325

– Median home value: $218,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $887 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: Oak Grove Elementary School (grade A), Chapel Hill Elementary School (grade A minus), Delk-Henson Intermediate School (grade B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Lewisburg (grade B), Cornersville (grade B), Chapel Hill (grade B)

Canva

#27. Anderson County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,144

– Population: 77,337

– Median household income: $60,633

– Median home value: $193,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $937 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Glenwood Elementary School (grade A), Linden Elementary School (grade A), Woodland Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Saint Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Christian Academy of Oak Ridge (grade unavailable), Norris Academy – Sequel (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Oak Ridge (grade A), Norris (grade A minus), Clinton (grade B)

Canva

#26. Hamblen County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,098

– Population: 64,531

– Median household income: $49,656

– Median home value: $166,300 (67% own)

– Median rent: $799 (33% rent)

– Top public schools: Russellville Elementary School (grade B+), Morristown West High School (grade B+), Lincoln Heights Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy (grade A minus), All Saints’ Episcopal School (grade unavailable), Faith Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Morristown (grade B)

Canva

#25. Blount County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 1,054

– Population: 135,951

– Median household income: $70,935

– Median home value: $247,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $957 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Coulter Grove Intermediate School (grade A), Foothills Elementary School (grade A), Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Clayton-Bradley Academy (grade A minus), Maryville Christian School (grade B), Apostolic Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places: Alcoa (grade A), Maryville (grade A), Louisville (grade B+)

Canva

#24. Henry County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 998

– Population: 32,305

– Median household income: $48,025

– Median home value: $141,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $727 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Paris Elementary School (grade A minus), W.O. Inman Middle School (grade A minus), Dorothy & Noble Harrelson School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Bethel Fellowship Mennonite School (grade unavailable), Paris First Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Paris (grade B), Henry (grade B+), Puryear (grade B)

Canva

#23. Carroll County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 994

– Population: 28,381

– Median household income: $49,700

– Median home value: $117,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $723 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: McKenzie Elementary School (grade A minus), McKenzie High School (grade A minus), Huntingdon Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Carroll Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: McKenzie (grade A minus), Clarksburg (grade A minus), Huntingdon (grade A minus)

NancyRutledge // Shutterstock

#22. Lincoln County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 920

– Population: 35,365

– Median household income: $61,374

– Median home value: $186,300 (76% own)

– Median rent: $755 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: South Lincoln School (grade B+), Highland Rim School (grade B+), Flintville School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Riverside Christian Academy (grade B)

– Top places: Park City (grade B+), Fayetteville (grade B), Petersburg (grade B minus)

Canva

#21. Obion County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 893

– Population: 30,670

– Median household income: $50,638

– Median home value: $119,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $732 (34% rent)

– Top public schools: Union City Middle School (grade A minus), South Fulton Elementary School (grade A minus), Hillcrest Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: South Fulton (grade A minus), Union City (grade B), Hornbeak (grade A minus)

ultramansk // Shutterstock

#20. Gibson County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 855

– Population: 50,455

– Median household income: $55,455

– Median home value: $130,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $756 (34% rent)

– Top public schools: South Gibson County Middle School (grade A minus), Medina Elementary School (grade A minus), Rutherford Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Milan Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Pathways Turning Point (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Medina (grade A minus), Rutherford (grade B+), Milan (grade B)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#19. Chester County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 821

– Population: 17,392

– Median household income: $57,471

– Median home value: $136,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $658 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: East Chester Elementary School (grade A), Chester County Junior High School (grade A minus), Chester County Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Tennessee Children’s Home – West Campus (grade unavailable), Jack’s Creek Apostolic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Henderson (grade A), Enville (grade C minus)

Canva

#18. Loudon County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 814

– Population: 55,507

– Median household income: $75,008

– Median home value: $263,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $960 (18% rent)

– Top public schools: North Middle School (grade A minus), Eaton Elementary School (grade A minus), Highland Park Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Crossroads Christian Academy (grade B), Lenoir City Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Tellico Village (grade B+), Loudon (grade B), Lenoir City (grade B)

Canva

#17. Crockett County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 721

– Population: 13,955

– Median household income: $59,136

– Median home value: $127,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $852 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: Alamo Elementary School (grade A), Bells Elementary School (grade A minus), Crockett County Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Crockett Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Alamo (grade A minus), Bells (grade B minus), Maury City (grade B+)

Canva

#16. Putnam County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 714

– Population: 80,157

– Median household income: $54,371

– Median home value: $221,200 (61% own)

– Median rent: $842 (39% rent)

– Top public schools: Capshaw Elementary School (grade A), Algood Elementary School (grade A minus), Prescott South Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Heritage Academy (grade A minus), Highland Rim Academy (grade A minus), Heavenly Host Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Cookeville (grade B+), Algood (grade B minus), Monterey (grade B minus)

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#15. Bradley County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 693

– Population: 108,859

– Median household income: $60,692

– Median home value: $209,800 (68% own)

– Median rent: $917 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Michigan Avenue Elementary School (grade A minus), North Lee Elementary School (grade A minus), Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Tennessee Christian Preparatory School (grade A minus), Cleveland Christian School (grade B), First Baptist Weekday Ministry (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Cleveland (grade B+), Hopewell (grade B), Wildwood Lake (grade B minus)

Canva

#14. Madison County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 629

– Population: 98,644

– Median household income: $55,280

– Median home value: $170,700 (62% own)

– Median rent: $994 (38% rent)

– Top public schools: Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School (grade A), Madison Academic Magnet High School (grade A minus), Community Montessori School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: University School of Jackson (grade A+), Augustine School (grade A), Sacred Heart of Jesus High School (grade A)

– Top places: Three Way (grade B), Jackson (grade B), Medon (grade C+)

Canva

#13. Sullivan County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 619

– Population: 158,722

– Median household income: $54,357

– Median home value: $173,000 (73% own)

– Median rent: $793 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: John Adams Elementary School (grade A), Andrew Johnson Elementary School (grade A), Dobyns-Bennett High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Tennessee Avenue Christian Academy (grade B minus), Cedar View Christian School (grade C+), Lighthouse Christian School (grade C minus)

– Top places: Spurgeon (grade A minus), Colonial Heights (grade A minus), Bristol (grade A minus)

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#12. Sumner County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 578

– Population: 196,845

– Median household income: $81,883

– Median home value: $332,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,245 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: Merrol Hyde Magnet School (grade A), Madison Creek Elementary School (grade A), T.W. Hunter Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Pope John Paul II Preparatory School (grade A), Highland Academy (grade B+), Hendersonville Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places: Hendersonville (grade A minus), Gallatin (grade B+), Goodlettsville (grade B+)

Canva

#11. Shelby County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 565

– Population: 926,440

– Median household income: $59,621

– Median home value: $206,100 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,103 (45% rent)

– Top public schools: Lakeland Elementary School (grade A), Arlington Elementary School (grade A), Donelson Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lausanne Collegiate School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Memphis University School (grade A+)

– Top places: Germantown (grade A), Collierville (grade A), Lakeland (grade A minus)

Canva

#10. Weakley County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 513

– Population: 32,946

– Median household income: $47,769

– Median home value: $123,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $723 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Martin Elementary School (grade A minus), Sharon School (grade A minus), Dresden Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Liberty Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Martin (grade A minus), Gleason (grade B+), Greenfield (grade B+)

Canva

#9. Dyer County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 449

– Population: 36,818

– Median household income: $53,150

– Median home value: $148,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $734 (37% rent)

– Top public schools: Fifth Consolidated School (grade A), Northview Middle School (grade A minus), Dyersburg High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Christ Classical Academy (grade unavailable), McDowell Center for Children (grade unavailable), NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Newbern (grade B+), Dyersburg (grade B+), Trimble (grade B)

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#8. Wilson County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 384

– Population: 149,096

– Median household income: $89,462

– Median home value: $358,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,268 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: Springdale Elementary School (grade A), Gladeville Middle School (grade A), W.A. Wright Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Friendship Christian School (grade B+), Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (grade B), Cedars Preparatory Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Mount Juliet (grade A), Green Hill (grade B), Lebanon (grade B)

Canva

#7. Montgomery County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 380

– Population: 222,305

– Median household income: $67,890

– Median home value: $226,400 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,128 (37% rent)

– Top public schools: Rossview Elementary School (grade A minus), St. Bethlehem Elementary School (grade A minus), Sango Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Clarksville Academy (grade A minus), Clarksville Christian School (grade B+), Olinto Mark Barsanti Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Clarksville (grade B+)

Canva

#6. Washington County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 278

– Population: 133,282

– Median household income: $58,507

– Median home value: $211,100 (64% own)

– Median rent: $890 (36% rent)

– Top public schools: Towne Acres Elementary School (grade A), Woodland Elementary School (grade A), Fairmont Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Providence Academy (grade A minus), Ashley Academy (grade unavailable), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Johnson City (grade A), Jonesborough (grade A minus), Gray (grade B+)

Canva

#5. Davidson County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 260

– Population: 709,786

– Median household income: $71,863

– Median home value: $354,700 (54% own)

– Median rent: $1,394 (46% rent)

– Top public schools: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School (grade A+), Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School (grade A+), Valor Flagship Academy (grade A)

– Top private schools: University School of Nashville (grade A+), Harpeth Hall School (grade A+), Montgomery Bell Academy (grade A+)

– Top places: Downtown (grade A+), Sulphur Dell (North Capital Area) (grade A+), Music Row (grade A+)

Canva

#4. Hamilton County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 242

– Population: 367,193

– Median household income: $69,069

– Median home value: $250,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,079 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Chattanooga (grade A), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (grade A), Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) – Upper School (grade A)

– Top private schools: McCallie School (grade A+), Baylor School (grade A+), Girls Preparatory School (grade A)

– Top places: Signal Mountain (grade A), Lookout Mountain (grade A), Walden (grade A)

Canva

#3. Rutherford County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 214

– Population: 343,727

– Median household income: $78,291

– Median home value: $305,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,311 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Central Magnet School (grade A+), Thurman Francis Arts Academy (grade A), McFadden School of Excellence (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lancaster Christian Academy (grade A minus), Providence Christian Academy (grade A minus), Redeemer Classical Academy (grade B+)

– Top places: Murfreesboro (grade A minus), Smyrna (grade A minus), La Vergne (grade B+)

Canva

#2. Knox County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 140

– Population: 481,406

– Median household income: $68,580

– Median home value: $248,200 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,097 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Farragut High School (grade A), L&N STEM Academy (grade A), Farragut Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Webb School of Knoxville (grade A+), Rivers Edge Christian Academy (grade A), Knoxville Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places: Farragut (grade A+), Knoxville (grade A minus), Mascot (grade B minus)

Canva

#1. Williamson County, Tennessee

– Overall Rank: 53

– Population: 248,897

– Median household income: $125,943

– Median home value: $611,100 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,817 (20% rent)

– Top public schools: Ravenwood High School (grade A+), Jordan Elementary School (grade A+), Creekside Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Battle Ground Academy (grade A+), Brentwood Academy (grade A), Currey Ingram Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places: Nolensville (grade A+), Brentwood (grade A+), Franklin (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.