It's not too late to grab amazing tech deals still available during the Amazon Black Friday sale
If you spent Black Friday with friends and family instead of shopping, it's not too late to take advantage of Amazon's amazing discounts on high-tech gadgets.
We rounded up the best tech deals you can get at Amazon right now. Some of them are historic, like the price-slashed Ring Video Doorbell that also happens to come with a free Echo Dot. Others represent the lowest prices on record. All of them would make great gifts for your brother, daughter, or even yourself.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $75 (save $75)
Not too long ago, the option to buy a 10-inch tablet for just $75 would have set the internet on fire. Sure, it would have been a low-resolution slowpoke with compatibility issues and a battery that required hand-cranking, but we'd have overlooked all that. Because $75!
The Fire HD 10 delivers an embarrassment of riches: Full HD screen, 32GB of expandable storage, USB-C charging, hands-free Alexa voice controls, compatibility with countless accessories, and a battery that's good for up to 12 hours.
A few other notable Fire deals right now:
Fire HD 8 (32GB): Save $45
Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB): Save $55
Fire HD 8 Kids (32GB): Save $70
Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB): Save $75
Fire HD 10 Kids (32GB): Save $80
Fire 7 (16GB): Save $15
Facebook Portal 10: $79 (save $70)
The Facebook Portal is a smart display designed with video calls in mind, though it can do a lot more. It originally sold for $179 (and more recently $149), but right now Amazon has the Facebook Portal for $79. That ties the lowest price on record.
Available in black or white, the Portal resembles a digital photo frame (and of course that's one of its capabilities), one that can work in both portrait and landscape orientations. It supports video calls via Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Zoom. Its fixed-frame camera digital panning and zooming to help you stay "in the frame" as you move around.
By the way, just about everything in the Facebook Portal lineup is on sale right now, including the Portal TV (also $79) and newer Portal Go ($149). If you use your Prime Rewards Visa card to pay for any of them, you'll get 10% back instead of the usual 5%.
Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with $50 gift card: $299
Literally one of my favorite products in the history of technology, the Oculus Quest 2 delivers amazing virtual reality experiences at an affordable price. Discounts are extremely rare, but at least now you have the option of scoring a $50 gift card with purchase. (Be sure to use promo code OCULUS50 at checkout.)
Note that this is for the Quest 2 with 128GB of storage. I think that's ample for casual users, but hardcore gamers might want to choose the 256GB model for $100 more. The $50 gift card is included there as well.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot: $42 (save $58)
This is one of the most incredible Black Friday deals still available. The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $42, the lowest price to date. And Amazon is currently bundling a free Echo Dot smart speaker, though take note that shipping is currently backordered.
With the Ring you can see a live video feed from your front porch, get notified of movement and even carry on two-way conversations — all from your phone.
The Echo Dot can serve as a surrogate indoor chime, alerting you when someone rings the Ring. Of course, if you want to actually see who's at the door, consider something like the Echo Show 5, currently on sale for just $45.
Roborock robot vacuums, starting at $220 (save up to $290)
I'm a big fan of Roborock's smart sweepers, having owned several different models in recent years and found them both reliable and effective. Half a dozen of them are on sale right now, some for the first time, some for the lowest price to date.
For example, the Roborock S7 drops to $455 when you clip the on-page $195-off coupon. Available in black or white, the S7 is the newest addition to the lineup, offering both vacuum and mop capabilities and a super-smart implementation of the latter: the mop pad automatically lifts off the floor when carpet is detected.
If that's a bit outside your budget, consider the Roborock S6 for $300 (with coupon).
Both these models, like most of Roborock's robots, earned very high ratings from customers. I've been quite satisfied with mine as well — and I'm a tough grader when it comes to these things.
Roku Streambar: $80 (save $50)
The Roku Streambar kills two birds with one stone — or, as my enlightened friends like to say, feeds two birds with one scone. First, it's a sound bar, something every TV owner absolutely positively needs (because built-in TV speakers all point down or back, exactly where your ears aren't).
Second, it's a Roku streamer, able to sling everything from Netflix to HBO to YouTube. That's great if you're upgrading a "dumb" TV or seeking an alternative to your existing streaming setup. (Example: Perhaps you don't like the user interface afforded by your LG TV.)
The Streambar is a top-rated product, featuring 4K streaming and a voice-powered remote, and this is the lowest price on record. It's also another great example of saving 10% (instead of 5%) when you pay with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa.
Wyze Headphones: $60 (save $29)
It's hard to believe given the price (the lowest to date), but Wyze's over-the-ear headphone competes favorably with Bose and Sony options costing 3-4 times as much. They're comfortable, they sound great and they offer ANC that works really, really well. (In one informal test, I found that the Wyze Headphones reduced fan noise better than Sony's much-ballyhooed, much costlier WH-1000XM4.)
I particularly like Quick Conversation mode: Cover the right earcup with your palm to instantly pause playback, disable ANC and activate the microphone — thus allowing you to converse without actually removing the headphones. And speaking of speaking, onboard Alexa support lets you utter hands-free voice commands.
Icing on the cake: Audiophiles can take advantage of the Wyze companion app to tweak equalizer settings.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $115 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $89 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $165 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $70 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $20 (was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, $14 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Dark Shadows Skull Earrings, $24.50 (was $35), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $10 (was $49), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup Rice Cooker, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $145 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $12 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $52 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $102 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
