A Pair of Work Overalls for Utility and Comfort



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



If you make workwear, you’ve got to be able to build a long-lasting pair of overalls. If you can’t—hang up your denim. Aside from their utility, toughness, and wholesome good looks, a well-loved pair of work overalls is a symbol of pride for lots of hard workers. We gathered a range—in denim, duck canvas, and insulated options—and wore them over several weeks to help you find a pair that fits well and stands up to different jobs.

Below are some of our tested top performers with in-depth reviews of the most worthy overalls as well as some others worth considering.

The Best Work Overalls

[table-of-contents] stripped

What to Consider

We sought advice from an experienced seamstress about how to inspect the construction of work overalls thoroughly and the details to keep an eye out for. She advised us to spend more time looking at the inside of the garments rather than the outside. The inside is where manufacturers hide slap-dash pocket construction, skimpy hems, and hasty serging (a serge is a type of sewing machine that binds fabric together with an overlock stitch created with three or four different threads). If you see snags or uneven stitching throughout the inside, chances are the overalls won’t last long.

Double- and triple-needle construction are also a sign that your work overalls are durable because the bindings of the garment are bolstered by multiples seams. She also advised us to wash the garments to see what threads come loose in the machine and how neatly, or not, the overalls come out of the dryer. Work overalls are going to need a machine-wash to get them clean, but it’s best to hang or lay flat to dry them if you can.

Work overalls don’t fit like a pair of jeans. We broke our selection down to regular and relaxed fits. A regular fit has room in the legs and hips so you can move comfortably while you work, with a few extra inches to wear a cold-weather mid-weight layer underneath. A relaxed pair is cut more generously, allowing for bottom layers like jeans or insulated pants.





Work overalls have extensive sizing that suits both men and women, though women may need to size down a whole size.

How We Tested

We turned the work overalls we tested inside out to examine each pocket, strap, seam, hem, bar tack, and rivet. We used an 8x magnifying glass for close inspection of stitching on the seams of pockets, inside button holes, straps, and hammer loops. In addition to inspecting each pair for quality and construction, we wore these work overalls—sometimes multiple pairs a day—doing yard work, fix-up projects, and tool testing. We wore them to the office and on runs to the lumber yard.

For some of the overalls below—namely the Dovetail women’s option and the Truewerk getup with knee pads—our deputy editor of reviews, Zoë Hannah, tested them out by inspecting the fit, stitching, and design.

We determined the best options based on fit, comfort, ease of movement, and how well the hardware (zippers, clasps, and buckles) works. (Pro tip: If you want a great conversation starter, wear some work overalls. People have fond memories of them and will often ask you where you got them.)

Our Full Work Overalls Reviews

Shop Now 83294 Indigo Bib Overalls amazon.com $44.99

Dickies’s overalls are about as traditional as you’re going to find, and their workmanship is impressive for the price and availability. They feature triple-needle stitching on the inside and outside of both legs, and double needle stitching on the pockets and hammer loop.

The pockets have a traditional layout with organized slots at the chest and small extra pockets on the right leg. They have a full cut through the hips and legs so there’s room to move and can fit layers underneath on colder days. The plentiful bar tacks—18 to be exact—bolster durability and are sewn in red thread for a unique detail. If your tastes lean toward the traditional and you want a pair of work overalls that are durable, flattering, and have ease of movement, these are a good choice.

Shop Now Tourney Bib Fishing Overalls amazon.com $124.99

Grunden’s Tourney overalls are waterproof and lightweight. They’re ideal for people who need overalls for saltwater fishing, working out in spitting rain, or general light work outside.

They’re made from polyurethane-coated polyester and are reinforced at the seat and knees. Two waterproof pockets—a hip flap pocket and chest zip pocket—secure your belongings. Two snaps on the side help these overalls seal to your hips, and the absence of a zipper at the front (typical of waterproof overalls) provides additional sealing, though isn’t the most convenient when nature calls. The lightweight material fits and drapes well without being too baggy. There aren’t as many pockets as traditional overalls but there’s still enough storage space for odds and ends.

We appreciated the touch of stretch in the material, including the elastic suspenders which meet at an X-shaped juncture in the back. A plastic clip at the meeting point improves their adjustability.

Shop Now Highland Washed Insulated Bib Overalls amazon.com 92.99

Berne says this is one of its best-selling garments that it takes particular pride in, and we can see why—it’s about as fully featured as work overalls get. The B377 overalls are equipped with 11 pockets, zip legs for easy on-and-off, rivets and plentiful bar tacks at stress points, and elasticized straps and waist.

These exceeded our expectations in testing on the cold autumn mornings and kept us plenty warm in 30-degree weather. Depending on your base and mid-layers, it’ll work just fine for much colder weather. A final thoughtful detail that we like: the hanger strap between the shoulders on the back panel—a feature that should be standard on every heavy-duty overall.

Shop Now 966 Rigid Denim Work Overalls round-house.com $49.95

We could only find two companies left in the U.S. making work overalls and one of them is Round House, a no-nonsense manufacturer in Shawnee, Oklahoma. This pair’s superior workmanship impressed us both at first glance and when inspecting deeper.

Our careful inside-out analysis found flawless seams and properly executed bar tacks—nothing was crooked, slightly off, or hastily serged. The hardware is also substantial and performed flawlessly. Every buckle, clasp, and zip was weighty and smooth to do and undo. The cut is true to size, with wide legs and room through the hips. If you bend, squat, and turn in these, you stay comfortable.

The overalls perform the work they’re called to do, but note they’re traditional and old-school, not built for turning heads.

Shop Now Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overalls amazon.com $89.00

This is an updated version of the brand’s workwear classic, the R01, but this has updated features such as a large cell phone pocket in the bib secured with a heavy-duty brass zipper.

There’s an elastic gusset where the legs and back panel meet to provide some stretch when bending and makes it easier to tuck in bulky sweaters or hoodies underneath. The 12-ounce duck canvas is substantial as is, but Carhartt adds panels at the cuffs and knees for added abrasion resistance.

These work overalls are cut true to size, same as your pants size. A base layer is about the only thing that’ll fit under these, so size up if you prefer to wear sweatpants or layer more underneath. We were impressed by the workmanship on this pair and found it to be almost as good as the Round House overalls—a line of demarcation for this test.

Shop Now B910 Cobblestone Pre-Washed Work Overalls amazon.com $44.99

These Berne work overalls are the only ones that we could describe as modern in their design and cut. They are pre-washed and very soft from the first time we put them on. They’re also slightly slimmer than classic pairs. The legs have a straight fit and they’re not as wide in the hips.

The large pockets are sized to fit a phone or a wallet, or both at the same time. The largest of the two pockets has a zipper to keep a cell phone from falling out when performing odd jobs. The Cobblestones are also the only pair of work overalls in the test with an extra pocket below the hammer strap.

Shop Now 862 Carpenter’s Overalls amazon.com 89.99

Ben Davis is the only company we found that makes work overalls with an attached nail apron, and we were pleasantly surprised by how this pair fit and performed.

It’s fashioned from perhaps the toughest duck canvas we’ve seen—a blend of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester. We’re sticklers for all-cotton duck, but this stuff made a believer out of us as the added polyester made these super durable. Its post-laundry color retention is excellent, and it came out of the dryer almost as nicely as pre-washed denim. These are cut generous like traditional workwear and meant to be worn over other clothing or cold-weather layers.

Even then, Ben Davis recommends sizing up, which we did. You can slip these on right over chunky work boots, however, you’ll need to take your boots off to take the work overalls off. The knee padding provided flexible cushioning and adds a little warmth in the winter. We suspect it will flatten with use, but it’s good while it lasts. The 12 pockets provide more than enough storage to see the average carpenter through a day’s work.

Shop Now Women’s T1 Overalls truewerk.com $149.00

This lightweight pair trades denim and canvas for a durable 70-denier nylon-spandex blend. The nylon is water- and abrasion-resistant and the spandex adds stretch for comfort and mobility. You get the ruggedness of heftier materials without the weight or break-in period. They’re also moisture-wicking which isn’t something you can get from denim or duck canvas.

The elasticized waistband keeps top layers in place and prevents them from riding up during the day. The knees are reinforced and have removable pads you can replace. The straps have plastic buckles which may not last as long as brass but keeps them lightweight and comfortable.

Deputy Editor Zoë Hannah is a fan of these work overalls because of their stretchy shoulder straps and lightweight feel. The knee pads are a great touch, she says, but even when you take them out, the articulation in the knee leaves plenty of room for bending down and squatting.

Shop Now Freshley Drop Seat Work Overalls dovetailworkwear.com $139.00

This pair of work overalls has the durability and functionality of traditional overalls but are cut specifically for women, with a comfortable, flattering fit. The brand’s site has the standard size chart but also in-depth customer reviews where buyers share specific measurements to help you find the perfect size.

There are different fabrics to choose in weights from 8 to 12 ounces. Riveted buttons at the sides of the waist make them easier to pull on and off, with a hint of stretch in the material for mobility. The reinforced knees have slots for pads and the pockets and cuffs are also reinforced.

The standout feature of this pair is the drop seat—a rear zipper panel that completely opens, making it a lot easier when nature calls. Dovetail didn’t invent the drop seat, but this full zipper design is far superior for people who need to drop trow every time they go to the bathroom, and it leaves plenty of room for larger hips and bums. Hannah is also a fan of this pair, and even wears them casually on occasion—the stretchy straps are a nice touch, along with the classic buckles.

Bib overalls—few garments are better suited for work and outdoor play. A bib's coverage protects you and keeps you neat. Buy them slightly oversize and you can slide them over your work clothing to keep you clean and warm.

Most importantly, bib overalls or “bibs” as they’re known in workwear circles, do all of that without limiting your upper body movement. Swing an axe, a hammer, drive machinery. You’re good to go in bibs.

But no two overalls are the same. Here's how to get the right bib for the job.

You Might Also Like