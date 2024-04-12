101 beachy Instagram captions that bring the good vibes

Headed to the beach?

Don’t forget to pack a blanket and some sunscreen. While you’re at it, toss in some snacks, an umbrella and a perfectly-curated playlist of summer songs to amplify those beach-day vibes.

Whether you’re on vacay or spending a day at the shore, you’ll want to take plenty of pictures of your seaside retreat, then post your favorites using one of these beach Instagram captions.

Searching for short sayings about the sun, sea or sand? We’ve got them in the collection below, along with unique messages that’ll really stand out and funny captions that are sure to give your followers a chuckle.

Need something short and sassy? Try “What up, beaches?” or “Girls just wanna have sun.”

If a beachy pun is more your speed, we’ve got plenty of those too. Among them you’ll find gems like, “Shell-abrate good times,” “I can sea clearly now” and “Any fin goes!”

Should you be in the market for a short quip that’s a bit more on the subtle side, try “Life is better in flip flops” or “Home sea home.”

Whatever happy beach moments you’re hoping to share on social media, we’ve got the Instagram caption you need to make them stand out more than your newly-acquired sunburn.

Best beach captions

Payback's a beach.

Pardon my attitude, the ocean made me salty.

Life is short. Go to the beach.

Basic beach.

This calls for a shell-abration!

What up, beaches?

Sun's out, buns out.

Feelin' beachy keen.

Friday ... Saturday ... Sun-day.

Let's take the sea-nic route.

Whale-come home!

Beach days are really something spe-shell.

Life is better in flip flops.

Short beach captions

Don't worry, beach happy.

Resting beach face.

Tis the sea-sun.

Shell-abrate good times, c'mon!

Long time, no sea.

Sea-esta time!

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

Seas the day.

Sea ya later!

Here today, beach tomorrow.

Let’s get craz-sea!

Don’t rock the boat.

Mind, body and sol.

Inhale, ex-sail.

Just a drop in the ocean.

Girls just wanna have sun.

Home, sea, home

Life is a beach, I'm just playing in the sand.

Where there's a will, there's a wave.

Shore. Why not?

Going to the beach: It's a shore thing.

Beaches be crazy.

My favorite day of the week is Sun-day.

This too shell pass.

Sandal with care.

I can sea clearly now.

Feelin' hot, hot, hot.

The coast is clear.

Walking on sunshine.

Beach time: The best sea-son of the year.

Sea la vie.

From sea to shining sea.

Any fin goes!

Salt in the air, sand in my hair.

Cute beach captions for couples

Lost at sea.

Shell we dance?

Water you doin’ later?

Hit me, baby, sun more time.

Happy as a clam.

Just another one-night sand.

Schooner or later, you’re gonna be mine.

Sip me, baby, one more time.

Captions for a beach vacation with family or friends

Whale-come to the beach!

You ain't sea nothing yet.

What you sea is what you get.

It's sand and sun as far as the eye can sea.

Sorry, I'm tide up right now.

Eat, drink and be ferry.

Keep palm and carry on.

On an island in the sun.

My clock is set to island time.

Tropic like it's hot.

License to chill.

It's smooth sailing from here on out.

All sands on deck.

Sun's out rum's out.

It's the calm before the warm.

Whale, hello there!

Naut my problem.

Just along for the tide.

Only one trip around the sun.

All hands on deck.

Funny beach captions

Stop your beaching.

I see tan people.

I'm on an emotional solar coaster.

Sand: Cheaper than therapy.

Beach, puleez.

Sun of a beach.

Don't sand so close to me.

Oh, shell yeah.

You've got to be squidding me.

Don't be that beach.

You're kraken me up!

Oh, ship!

What is the porpoise of this?

I don't think you're ready for this jelly.

Like a fish outta water.

Anyone seen my shell-phone?

I wanna hold your sand.

I'm burnin' up for your love.

Fish don't cry, but whales have been known to blubber.

Like father, like sun.

Hot as hell. Interpret that however you want.

Be afraid. Be ferry afraid.

Land shark!

There's something fishy going on here.

Crabs make me cray.

Talk to the sand.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com