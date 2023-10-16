The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Monday — save up to 65%

Okay, the weekend's behind us, but Monday needn't be a glum slog. In fact, it's a great day for some retail therapy, and we're here to help: Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a rundown of today's top deals for you. "Like what?" you ask? Well, you can score a popular electric toothbrush for just $18. Or perhaps you'd like to try out a massage gun for just $21 (65% off)! How about a state-of-the-art blender from Ninja for over $70 off? And that's just for starters — read on and brighten up the start of your week.

This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.

"This toothbrush is amazing," a fan wrote. "It leaves me with that 'just came back from the dentist' feeling on my teeth. The battery goes for weeks at a time [3+ weeks], and they include eight brush heads. I've owned many other electric toothbrushes, including a Rotadent that I purchased from my dentist, but this is probably the best out of all of them."

There's a lot to love about this Ninja Kitchen System. For starters, it has a powerful 1400-watt blender to effortlessly process whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies and more. The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to whip up supersized portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups in one go.

"This thing is great, easy to clean and quickly mix anything from hard ice to the thickest shakes with power to spare," wrote a rave reviewer. "Upgraded from our older Ninja blender, and it was nice that all of the pieces work on this blender as well. Super happy with the purchase. I'm confident it's the last blender I'll ever need to buy."

Audiophiles claim that if you want a deeper audio experience, go with on-ear headphones. And we're inclined to agree. JBL's Tune 510BTs offer the brand's signature Pure Bass sound and have wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. They also have a workhorse of a battery, which gives you up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if you have travel plans coming up, they're perfect for long flights.

“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one shopper. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all. Very comfortable. Not tight on my head at all. I travel on airplanes twice a month, so I wear these for hours on end. No earache or head pressure.

If you haven't stocked up on comfy pants for fall, these joggers are a no-brainer at just $15 (nearly 40% off!). Their 64,000-plus five-star fans will be the first to tell you these joggers are worth their (light) weight in gold, partly because you can wear them dang near anywhere!

"I strive for comfort and have found some joggers can be pulled off as dress pants. These are those pair," shared a rave reviewer. "They are very soft but stretchy. They are not super close like a fleece jogger but not giving leggings vibes. For the price I am blown away these beat my Fabletics joggers. Buying more! No dress pants for me!"

With more than 8,000 five-star fans, the Kelices Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts eight to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and its longevity). It lets you customize your experience with 30 different speed levels, and it comes with eight different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

“I’m 42, and I box for exercise and cardio about 60-70 minutes,six days a week,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “I had no idea I needed this massage gun, but I am such a fan. This is going to relax and relieve pain in even the tightest and sorest of muscles.”

