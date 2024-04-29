The Benefits of Fenugreek for Lactation and Breast Milk Supply

Fenugreek has been used throughout history for cooking, flavoring, and healing. Here's what research says about its health benefits for lactating people.

Medically reviewed by Rebecca Agi, MS, IBCLC

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is an annual herb with yellow flowers and seed-containing pods. The plant is native to Asia and the Mediterranean. Throughout history, people have relied on fenugreek for cooking, flavoring, and healing.

As a medicinal herb, fenugreek has historically been used for a variety of health issues from low breast milk supply to menstrual cramps. Learn more about the health benefits of fenugreek for lactating people.

Lew Robertson / The Image Bank / Getty Images

Fenugreek and Breast Milk Supply

For centuries, people have relied on fenugreek to promote health and well-being. It served as a treatment for digestive and respiratory ailments, and it has a long history of use in women's health to induce labor and assist with childbirth. People have also turned to fenugreek for gynecological issues like painful menstruation and uterine problems.



Today, fenugreek is a popular herbal remedy for increasing the production of breast milk. It's thought to boost the supply of breast milk due to its effect on sweat production. Mammary glands are sweat glands that have been modified by hormonal stimulation.

Despite its popularity, however, only a few studies have investigated fenugreek for lactating people. In one 14-day study, researchers reported that new mothers taking fenugreek tea increased breast milk production, which helped babies gain more weight. A 2018 research analysis study concluded that consumption of fenugreek significantly increased the amount of breast milk produced.

Related: Foods (and Other Things) That Can Decrease Your Milk Supply







Fenugreek has a strong flavor of maple, so much so that it's a common flavoring in imitation maple syrup. In their raw form, however, fenugreek seeds taste bitter (though heating or roasting reduces the bitterness and brings out the sweetness).







Possible Side Effects of Fenugreek

Fenugreek does pass into breast milk, but it's believed to be safe for both the breastfeeding parent and baby when used in moderation. The Food and Drug Administration has rated fenugreek as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS). Still, always consult a doctor, lactation consultant, or herbal specialist before taking any herbal treatments. Herbs are similar to medications. They can have side effects, and they can be dangerous for you and your baby.

Maple syrup smell

Fenugreek can cause your breast milk, urine, and sweat to smell like maple syrup. If you breastfeed your baby, it can also make your baby’s urine and sweat smell like maple syrup.

Be sure to tell your baby’s doctor that you're taking fenugreek. There's a serious illness that's characterized by a maple syrup smell, and if your doctor doesn't know that the maple syrup smell is from fenugreek, they may misdiagnose your child with maple syrup urine disease.

Diarrhea

The most common side effect of taking fenugreek is diarrhea. Diarrhea can affect both you and your child if you start high doses of fenugreek too quickly. But you can usually avoid stomach issues if you start taking this herb at a low dose and gradually increase it.

Reduced blood sugar

Fenugreek is known to lower blood sugar levels.

Who Should Use Caution With Fenugreek?

Pregnant people : While often used when breastfeeding, you shouldn't use fenugreek if you're pregnant. This herb has been used to induce labor, and it can cause contractions, premature labor, and miscarriage.

People with hormone-sensitive cancers : Fenugreek may act like estrogen in the body and be unsafe for people with hormone-sensitive cancers.

People taking medication for blood sugar : Given that fenugreek can lower your blood sugar levels, use caution and speak with your doctor if you're taking diabetes medications or drugs for hypoglycemia, as fenugreek may enhance their effects. The combination may cause excessively low blood sugar, and you may need to reduce your dose of medication.

People taking blood thinners : Fenugreek can thin your blood. Don't use it if you're taking blood thinners (anticoagulant medication) unless you're under the direct supervision of your doctor.

People with asthma or certain food allergies: Allergic reactions are also possible. If you have asthma or you're allergic to soy or peanuts, you may react to fenugreek.

Dosage and Preparation of Fenugreek

Fenugreek is available as seeds, capsules, and tea. Because the seeds are bitter before heating, fenugreek may best be taken in capsule or tea form. Debitterized powders are available, but even these products are often considered unpalatable without the addition of a flavoring agent.

Wide-ranging dosages and differing preparations have been used in studies, so there's no single recommended dose. If you're taking fenugreek to increase the production of breast milk, talk to your doctor, midwife, lactation consultant, or an herbal specialist to find out which dose is best for you.

In general, you can begin by taking one 610-milligram capsule (a commonly available dose) three times a day. Then, slowly increase your dose until either you smell of maple syrup or you're taking three capsules three times a day.

You can also make fenugreek tea. To make, place 1 to 3 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in 8 ounces (1 cup) of boiling water. You can drink fenugreek tea up to three times a day. Fenugreek is thought to work well in combination with other breastfeeding herbs, such as blessed thistle, alfalfa, and fennel, and it's often one of the main ingredients found in commercially available nursing teas. When taken as directed, you can typically expect to see an increase in your breast milk supply within one week.

Related: I Tried Lactation Cookies to Boost My Breast Milk Production

Considerations for Buying and Using Fenugreek

If you decide to try fenugreek, keep in mind that supplements haven't been tested for safety, and because dietary supplements are largely unregulated, the content of some products may differ from what's specified on the product label.

To help ensure you're buying a respected brand, look for products that have been certified by ConsumerLabs, the US Pharmacopeial Convention, or NSF International. These organizations don't guarantee a product is safe or effective, but they indicate it's undergone testing for quality.

If you're considering using fenugreek to increase your breast milk supply, inform your doctor. Giving them a full picture of what you do to manage your health will help ensure coordinated and safe care.



Related: 13 Best Foods for Breastfeeding Parents

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.