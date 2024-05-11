Bemidji State kicks off 'Beaver Happy Hour' events to build camaraderie

May 10—BEMIDJI — Around 25 Bemidji State alumni gathered on Wednesday evening for the first in a series of "Beaver Happy Hour" events.

With the first event taking place at The Tavern on South Shore, the event gave attendees a chance to enjoy a drink or two while catching up with old friends.

"The idea spurred from a couple of conversations internally in our offices," Jesse Katz, director of athletic giving for the

BSU Alumni & Foundation,

shared on Wednesday. "We were thinking of how we can engage our alumni in a casual environment where it's not a financial solicitation or an ask of any kind — our goal is to bring people together."

Five more events such as this will be held at local businesses and restaurants chosen for their continued support of BSU and its mission.

Katz emphasized that any alumni who may be hesitant can expect the events to be a welcoming environment to connect with friends and meet new fellow alumni. As more than 6,000 alumni live within 30 miles of Bemidji, organizers aim to engage the nearby alumni with these events to strengthen the Beaver community.

"It's a fun atmosphere," he said. "We're just going to get together and talk about BSU and engage with colleagues and fellow alumni — it's not a threatening environment. We're not asking for money. We just want to have an opportunity to talk about BSU."

However, an upcoming opportunity to raise funds for BSU student-athletes is the 47th annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club set for Friday, June 21. Registration is only online at

bsualumni.org/gordyskaar,

with no on-site registration allowed.

At one table, Lanee Paulson, who held several positions at Bemidji State with her longest stent being accounts payable for 30 years, visited with BSU grads Lynn Baird and Gina Deeds along with Lisa Hofstad who currently works at the Alumni & Foundation.

Baird, a 1976 BSU graduate with a bachelor's degree in teaching, worked at St. Philip's Catholic School and others in the Bemidji school district. She came to the happy hour event to see her friends and encourage other alumni to do the same.

"I want to contribute to the effort of getting alumni engaged," she said. "I want to get more people involved in creating a community."

Baird detailed many fond memories and milestones that happened during her time on campus.

"I loved my experience at Bemidji State. I met my husband there. Both of my children graduated from Bemidji State, also," she explained, adding that her daughter met her husband there, too. "Now, my 11-year-old grandson tells me that when he plays hockey for BSU someday he will get me free tickets. I will be a Beaver for life."

Deeds graduated in 1972 with a bachelor's teaching degree in English and library science minor.

"I left the Bemidji area with my husband for nine years after I graduated," she said. "We came back in 1981 and raised our two daughters here. One is a BSU graduate/alumni and the other one went to NTC. We've been here ever since."

"The Tavern has been one of our best supporters in town," Katz said. "Working with the staff has been super easy, so it was an easy choice for us to start at that location."

Giizhik "G" Wagner, front house manager and BSU alumnus shared his enjoyment of hosting this event.

"Everyone looks like they are having a good time," he said. "We would host again given the chance."

Coming to Beaver Happy Hour is a great way to engage with the community and support local businesses in the Bemidji area.

Lisa Hofstad, director of advancement operations for the Alumni & Foundation, shared why she came to live in Bemidji.

"I didn't graduate from Bemidji State actually, I was living in the Fargo/Moorhead area with my husband when we talked about moving," she said. "We were drawn to the lakes and trees in this area, the scenery is beautiful in northern Minnesota."

Additional Beaver Happy Hour events will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every other month. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule:

* July 10: Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge

* Sept. 11: Bar 209

* Nov. 13: Brigid's Irish Pub

* Jan. 8: Corner Bar

* March 12: Keg N' Cork