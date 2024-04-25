Beloved dog was adopted — then returned to NC shelter. The ‘goofy’ pup needs new home

A beloved dog was adopted — then landed back at a North Carolina shelter.

Kubo needs a new home after his owners faced a difficult choice, according to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

“His previous family absolutely adores him and extremely reluctantly had to bring him back to his first home at the Humane Society as they were asked to become emergency guardians of a preschooler who is afraid of dogs,” the previous owners said in a post the Greenville-based shelter shared April 24 on Facebook.

Kubo, previously called Wilder, came to the shelter at about 2 weeks old after his litter was abandoned in a box. A family felt he was a good fit and adopted him, according to an online post and Morgan May, assistant director of the humane society.

“Wilder loves to play and will follow you wherever you go; he is such a loyal little puppy,” the shelter wrote in December 2022. “But at the end of the day, Wilder will settle down for cuddles and happily sleeps the night away.”

Kubo’s family renamed him after the title character in the animated movie “Kubo and the Two Strings.” The dog became known for his “goofy demeanor” and the way he “snores like a human after a long day.”

“Kubo will never let you go to the bathroom alone just in case you need a buddy but is afraid of the bath/water,” the family wrote.

The 1-year-old pup also enjoys playing fetch and has trouble sitting still for treats. His previous owners believe he would do best in a home without young children since he’s “known to jump up on household members as a friendly greeting.”

“Kubo has been through so much, and Kubo is not a dog that will easily find a home,” May told McClatchy News in a phone interview, adding that his black fur and larger size could make it tougher for him to get adopted.

As of April 25, Kubo was still in need of a new owner. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at hsecarolina.org.

“His family is devastated and miss Kubo so much but they had to make a really hard decision,” the shelter wrote. “We are dedicated to finding Kubo another loving home.”

Greenville is a roughly 85-mile drive east from Raleigh.

Friendly dog found roaming near NC mountain trail. A year later, he still needs a home

‘Charming’ dog has spent 400 days at NC shelter. See him treated to a day at the beach

Confused shelter dog thinks cars pulling up are his family. But he still needs a home