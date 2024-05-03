Which Bellingham grocery store had the cheapest prices this month? We compared eight

The Bellingham Herald has compared prices at local grocery stores to help you make your dollars stretch the most. We compared prices of milk, bread, cereal, eggs and chicken breasts.

Here are prices we found at several Bellingham grocery stores on Thursday, May 2, and which store had the lowest total cost:

Gallon of milk

▪ A gallon of Fred Meyer’s 1% milk is $2.99, up from $2.89 last month.

▪ A gallon of Safeway’s Value Corner 1% milk is $3.29, the same price as last month.

▪ A gallon of Walmart’s Great Value 1% milk is $3.40, up from $3.38 last month.

▪ A gallon of Haggen’s Value Corner 1% milk is $3.99, down from $4.39 last month.

▪ A gallon of WinCo Foods’ 1% milk is $2.99, up from $2.89 last month.

▪ A gallon of Whole Foods Market’s 365 1% milk is $3.99, up from $3.89 last month.

▪ A gallon of Trader Joe’s 1% milk is $3.99, the same price as last month.

▪ A gallon of Edaleen Dairy 1% milk at the Community Food Co-op is $3.99, the same price as last month.

Dozen eggs

The price for a dozen eggs varies depending on egg size, grade and color.

▪ Fred Meyer has a dozen Kroger Grade AA Large Eggs for $2.59, down from $2.99 last month.

▪ Safeway’s dozen Lucerne Farms large eggs are $1.49, the same price as last month.

▪ Walmart’s dozen Great Value large white eggs are $2.88, up from $2.58 last month.

▪ Haggen’s dozen grade AA large eggs are $2.99, down from $3.89 as last month.

▪ WinCo Foods’ dozen extra large eggs are $2.88, up from $2.58 last month.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s large white grade A eggs are $4.49, the same price as last month.

▪ Trader Joe’s dozen cage-free, grade A large white eggs are $3.49, the same price as last month.

▪ The Community Food Co-op’s dozen large white cage-free eggs from Wilcox Family Farms is $3.49, the same price as last month.

Sandwich bread

Sandwich bread prices vary by weight and type of wheat.

▪ Fred Meyer has a 20-ounce loaf of Kroger Enriched White Bread for $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s .09 cents an ounce.

▪ Safeway’s 16-ounce Value Corner Bread loaf is $1.29, the same price as last month. That’s 8 cents an ounce.

▪ Walmart’s 20-ounce loaf of white sandwich bread is $1.42, the same price as last month. That’s 7 cents an ounce.

▪ Haggen’s Western Farms 20-ounce white bread loaf is $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s 9 cents an ounce.

▪ WinCo Foods’ white 20-ounce sandwich bread loaf is $1.34, the same price last month. That’s 6 cents an ounce.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s classic white 24-ounce loaf is $3.19, the same price as last month. That’s 13 cents an ounce.

▪ Trader Joe’s white 22-ounce sliced bread loaf is $1.99, the same price as last month. That’s 9 cents an ounce.

▪ The Community Food Co-op’s 22.5-ounce Franz sliced white bread loaf is $2.99, the same price as last month. That’s 13 cents an ounce.

Cheerios cereal

▪ Fred Meyer’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.29, the same price as last month. That’s 48 cents an ounce. An 18-ounce box is $5.99, or 33 cents per ounce.

▪ Safeway’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $6.49, up from $5.99 last month. That’s 72 cents an ounce. An 18-ounce box is $7.99, or 44 cents per ounce.

▪ Walmart’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $3.68, the same price as last month. That’s 41 cents an ounce. An 18-ounce box is $4.93, or 27 cents per ounce, the same price as last month.

▪ Haggen’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $6.49, the same as last month. That’s 72 cents an ounce. A 12-ounce box is $7.69, or 64 cents per ounce.

▪ WinCo Foods’ 18-ounce box of Cheerios is $3.68, the same price as last month. That’s 15 cents an ounce.

▪ Whole Foods Market’s 8.9-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.49, the same price as last month. That’s 50 cents an ounce. An 18-ounce box is $6.99, or 38 cents per ounce.

▪ Trader Joe’s 15-ounce box of Joe’s O’s Cereal is $2.49, the same price as last month. That’s 16 cents an ounce.

▪ The Community Food Co-op’s 12-ounce box of Cheerios is $4.99, the same price as last month. That’s 42 cents per ounce.

Chicken breasts

We also compared the prices of boneless chicken breasts:

▪ At Fred Meyer, a 3-pound bag of boneless skinless chicken breast is $10.99, or $3.66 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Safeway, a 2.5-pound bag of frozen boneless skinless chicken breast is $12.99, or $5.19 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Walmart, a 3-pound bag of frozen Great Value Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is $9.74, or $3.16 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Haggen, a 2.5-pound bag of frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts is $12.99, or $5.19 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At WinCo Foods, a 3-pound bag of frozen boneless chicken breast is $4.98, or $1.66 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Whole Foods Market, refrigerated boneless, skinless chicken breast is $5.99 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Trader Joe’s, refrigerated organic and free-range boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $6.99 per pound, the same price as last month.

▪ At Community Food Co-op, refrigerated free-range boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $5.99 per pound, down from $6.99 last month.

The most affordable groceries in Bellingham

If you add the total cost of these five items from each store, WinCo Foods had the most affordable grocery prices with a total of $12.55, up from $12.15 last month.

Walmart came in second, ringing up at $14.54, followed by Fred Meyer at $15.52, Safeway at $17.75, Trader Joe’s at $18.95, Haggen at $20.65, Community Food Co-op at $21.45, and Whole Foods Market at $22.15.

Shopping at the most affordable store instead of the most expensive store this month could save you $9.60 on these five staple grocery items.