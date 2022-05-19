Why Bella Thorne is encouraging her followers to 'throw away' their scales

Bella Thorne is telling her followers to toss their scales.

The Famous in Love alum, 24, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a message about her exercise routine.

“Almost every day I have been to the gym in the last 6 weeks,” Thorne wrote. “Turns out I only lost one pound of fat and gained one pound of muscle.. throw away your scales ladies because they don’t mean s**t. As long as YOU feel better and u like the way u look that’s all that matters.”

She followed that note up with, “FORGET THE SCALE F**K THE SCALE.”

The former Disney star, who founded her own cannabis company called Forbidden Flowers, also shared her workout routine on her Instagram Story, which included an intense ab workout with a medicine ball. She captioned the video, “3 sets of in f**kkkkk.”

Bella Thorne shares a video of her workout routine. (Photo: Bella Thorne/Instagram)

Thorne’s followers replied to her tweet with their own exercise experiences. One shared, “Those scales can be discouraging if you feel like you haven’t made any progress. Every time I run, I feel like I’m losing weight yet I always look the same. Just wish that exercise is more encouraged for health rather than for appearances.”

Another added, “I’ve started going to the gym again, BUT this time I’m not weighing myself. I’ve damaged my mind with the scale so many times, I ain’t doing that cycle anymore. Now all I care about is feeling good in my skin.”

Thorne previously shared her New Year’s resolutions for 2022, which included making physical and mental changes.

"I will be healthier this year,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I will take more care of my body. I will drink more water. I will pay more attention to my negative mental habits. I will work to change those. I will stop judging myself so harshly. I will be happy. I will work to understand what pushes my artist creativity further into the abyss. I will take more time off I will take more time for myself, to enjoy myself, to enjoy the person I am today, I will not just think about tomorrow or the next day or the next 5 years. I will do things that push my limits. I will challenge myself. I will not let my yearning for more do my soul injustice."

