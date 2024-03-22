Behold, a Full Timeline of Zendaya and Law Roach's Iconic Fashion-Filled Friendship



We all know and love Zendaya for the absolute fashion icon that she is, and her longtime relationship with her stylist, Law Roach, has played a huge part in her legacy. Originally a friend of her dad/manager, Kazembe Coleman's friend, Law started working with Zendaya when she was still the reigning queen of Disney Channel in the 2010s. Since then, Z has shut down every red carpet, from the Kids Choice Awards to the Met Gala (multiple times!).

When Law shocked the world and announced his retirement in 2023, fans were quick to worry about his work with the Emmy-winning actor (among his other high-profile clients like Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, and Megan Thee Stallion). "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I'm out," he wrote in a cryptic Instagram post at the time, per USA Today. How! Ever! He later reassured everyone that he and Z were going absolutely nowhere, tweeting, "So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!"

And that they are! Check out Zendaya and Law Roach's full friendship timeline below.

February 8, 2011

14-year-old Zendaya attended the premiere of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never in LA, and according to Out, this marked the first time Law Roach styled her.

^ Say what you want, but the metallic blazer is such a moment... and the look *is* cohesive! Put some respect on Law's name.





January 26, 2014

The pair continued to work together on Zendaya's looks, and a few years later, Law styled her for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a design by Emanuel Ungaro, and according to Out, Law had to fight for the look.

February 11, 2014

Shortly after the Grammys, Law and Zendaya had a viral moment when she wore a bright yellow and blue Muiniko coat during New York Fashion Week in 2014. "The simple look that started all the Frenzy...." Law wrote on Instagram.

"She got out the car. Nobody knew who she was," Law told The Verge in 2018. "[But then] we started walking up the steps of Lincoln Center, and it was like one photographer, and then it was three photographers, and then it was six, and then it was 12. It was crazy."

May 4, 2015

Law styled Zendaya for her Met Gala debut. The theme that year was "China: Through the Looking Glass," and she wore a black, white, and red high-low Fausto Puglisi gown with gold detailing.

October 3, 2015

In 2015, Law started attending events with Z as he kept styling her looks. First on the list: Hunger Magazine and Vivienne Westwood's Paris Fashion Week event at Les Bains alongside her dad, Kazembe.

January 29, 2016

Zendaya collaborated with Law on a shoe collection for her brand, Daya by Zendaya (RIP... the business venture didn't seem to play out in the long run, but it looks like some styles are still available on Amazon).

May 2, 2016

Another year, another Met Gala. This time, Law dressed Zendaya in Michael Kors for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme.

November 5, 2016

The pair poses on the red carpet for a Daya by Zendaya pop-up at Known Gallery in LA and the vibes? They're immaculate.

March 15, 2017

Law graced The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylists issue alongside Zendaya and another one of his A-list clients, Céline Dion—and he made history as the first Black stylist to make the cover.

"So proud to be the first African American stylist to be featured on the cover on The Hollywood Reporters 25 most powerful stylist issue. I'm still filled with so much emotion. Thank you a million times to everyone who made this happen," he wrote on Instagram.

May 1, 2017

For the 2017 Met Gala, themed "Honoring “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," Law dressed Zendaya in a flowing floral mustard yellow gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

They also attended Marc Jacobs' after-party at The Standard's famous Boom Boom Room:

June 15, 2017

Zendaya graced the cover of Vogue for the first time, and although he didn't style the shoot, Law made a cameo in one of the images from her spread.

June 28, 2017

Zendaya was styled by none other than Law for the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and of course, she looked pretty in pink. The duo also posed for a quick pic together.

July 3, 2017

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week rolled around, and Z and Law sat in the front row for Ralph & Russo's show.



October 23, 2017

Law presented Zendaya with the Style Star honor at the 2017 InStyle Awards.

February 14, 2018

Law and Z pulled up to Michael Kors' Fall 2018 fashion show in New York, where this iconic meme was born:

Blake Lively, Emily Blunt & Zendaya Buddy Up at Michael Kors Collection NYFW Runway Show!https://t.co/8klHZjyMva pic.twitter.com/vp8HqUv4Oa — U-Celebs (@U_Celebs) February 14, 2018

May 7, 2018

Zendaya arrived to the 2018 Met Gala in a stunning chainmail gown inspired by Joan of Arc for the Costume Institute's "Heavenly Bodies" theme. Ofc, Law was right there with his girl on the Met steps to make sure everything went smoothly.

February 21, 2019

The duo snaps a pic together during Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Toast Women In Hollywood event.

March 2, 2019

Zendaya and Law collaborated on a collection with Tommy Hilfiger and put on two fashion shows to celebrate its launch: one in Harlem, New York, and the other in Paris. "Tommy gave us the keys," Law told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "'Whatever you want to do, just do it,' from conception to hair and makeup and casting to the collection on the runway."

May 6, 2019

This might be one of Zendaya's most iconic red carpet looks—not particularly because of the look itself, but the sentiment behind its styling. 2019's camp-themed Met Gala saw Zendaya in a light-up Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown, and of course, Law was right by her side as her fashion fairy godbrother.

"The story is that she was leaving Disney and this was before Euphoria premiered...and so that was to pay homage to her career as this Disney princess. We knew when Euphoria premiered, that people would see a whole other side to Zendaya the actress," Law said of the look in a 2023 interview with Who What Wear.

They also posed for pics with Céline inside the Met:

October 25, 2019

Z presents Law with the Stylist of the Year award at the 2019 InStyle Awards. "You hold the power to give someone opportunities to change their life. And if you are a person of power, or privilege, I beg you to give that opportunity to someone that does not look like you," Law said during his acceptance speech.

September 6, 2021

Law styled Zendaya for the cover of British Vogue. "Undoubtedly the biggest cover of my career!!! Thank you to the GREAT @edward_enninful for trusting me with the incredible honor! I love you so much. Please keep inspiring all of your children," he wrote at the time.

October 18, 2021

Zendaya's iconic Dune press looks started rolling out, and of course, Law played a huge part in curating them. The pair posed together on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere.

November 11, 2021

Z is presented with the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA Awards...

...And these sweet but fierce pics with Law were born!

February 16, 2022

Law styled Zendaya for her iconic Valentino campaign, catapulting the fashion house's hot pink color palette into the mainstream.

March 27, 2022

Law and Zendaya take the Oscars...

...And the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party!

April 20, 2022

Just going to leave this cutie vibe between Law and Z at HBO's Euphoria For Your Consideration event in LA right here:

March 6, 2023

Z and Law attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, and fans went into a frenzy when an awkward clip of the pair surfaced online. In the video, Zendaya sat in the front row while Law pulled up looking for his seat. ICYMI, he usually sits next to Z at these shows—and he was reportedly seated somewhere else.

March 14, 2023

Law announced that he was officially retiring as a celebrity stylist on Instagram, and fans were in a frenzy as they wondered if he would still be working with Zendaya. Some reportedly theorized that he retired due to Louis Vuitton's Seatgate that went down a few weeks before.

In his since-deleted post, Law wrote, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️"

March 16, 2023

After his retirement announcement, Law broke his silence about where his relationship with Zendaya stood. "So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" he wrote on Twitter. "She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love."

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love. — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

He also dropped a meme to clarify that he was very much still her "fairy godbrother."

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

March 17, 2023

In an interview with The Cut, Law clarified what actually happened during Seatgate. "It was a long walk," he told the outlet. "So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety." The stylist admitted that he's "used to sitting next" to Zendaya at shows (as shown throughout this very timeline), adding, "So, in my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was."

As for the viral clip? "It was her telling me like, 'That's Darnell's seat,' which is her assistant," he explained. "I'm not gonna sit in Darnell's seat. So then where does he go? And so I was standing there—I was really just kind of confused."

August 23, 2023

Zendaya graced the cover of Elle and addressed the rumored tension between her and Law after Seatgate. "When it happened, I said, 'Oh no, I hope people don't try to create something from this,'" she told the outlet. "We're so used to sitting together that he didn't know where to go. But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful."

Zendaya debunks viral Louis Vuitton video where she points at the row behind her when Law Roach arrives. She explains that she was telling Roach where her assistant’s assigned seat was:



“When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this.” pic.twitter.com/rVf6Dr4alU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

October 2, 2023

Z and Law pulled up to the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris.

Zendaya with Law Roach at the Louis Vutton show. pic.twitter.com/c2vm4liy8G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2023

January 22, 2024

Another year, another Paris Fashion Week. This time, Law sat in the front row next to Zendaya and Hunter Schafer at Schiaparelli's fashion show.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer reunite at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/KfiE4J26Hx — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 22, 2024

February 15, 2024

Law sourced another major fashion moment for Zendaya's Dune: Part 2 premiere look in London. The actor wore a full-body metallic robot-inspired suit from Mugler and posed with her stylist on the carpet:

"I’m still not over this….. and never will be! Thank you a million times over @cadwallader @muglerofficial and of course the insane genius of @manfredthierrymugler," he wrote on Instagram.

He later posted a stunning montage of all the looks Z wore during the Dune: Part 2 press tour, which I'm popping right here for your viewing pleasure:

"What we do is just as powerful as that trailer that's running on social media or in the theater," Law told W about his Dune styling choices. "It's the newest ideation of what it means to promote a movie." He continued, "I received words of appreciation from executives and producers on the tour. So maybe next time, they'll consider pouring more resources into the styling."

March 6, 2024

Law teased Z's upcoming Challengers press run on Instagram, writing, "She and I.... @challengersmovie." We are simply not ready for the ~serve~ that's about to commence (heh, get it? 🎾).

That same day, the pair attended the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

March 7, 2024

Zendaya, Law, and her longtime friend and assistant, Darnell, attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Aaand that's all for now on these two! We'll be sure to update their *iconic* timeline when more major moments drop.

