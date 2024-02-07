Need beer for the Super Bowl? 10 York County bottle shops stocked with beer & more

The Super Bowl is Sunday, and whether you're rooting for a team, or if you're just there for the food, chances are you'll want a refreshing cider, beer, or soft drink to kick back with on game day.

Here are 10 local bottle shops offering beer, IPAs, kegs, snacks, sodas and even non-alcoholic beer for your Super Bowl party.

Bottoms Up Beverage

330 S. Richland Ave., York

Support more than one local business at time at Bottoms Up by picking up locally made IPA's by South County Brewing Company like Dark Thread, All Citra IPA, or Phosphene Dream. Ask about their ever-changing mix of alcohol slushies, with nine rotating flavors every day.

Self-Serve Beverage

4 Kent Road, York

Watch the big game on TV while enjoying a sour, stout, IPA, or ale, all available at Self-Serve Beverage in East York. Ask about their selection of fine premium cigars while you're in.

Rossville Beer Distributor

7495 Carlisle Road, Wellsville

Stocked with beer, kegs, soda, snacks, wood bundles and more, Rossville Beer Distributor has you covered with drinks and other accessories for a fun Superbowl weekend. They offer New Trail Brewing Mango Broken Heels Hazy IPA, beer from local brewer Ever Grain Brewing, Victory and more.

Brewie Louie's Beer Stop

2057 Springwood Road, York

Local beer distributor Brewie Louie's, offers a large selection of beer including domestic, import, craft, and more, as well as adult slushies. Some of their offerings include Arizona Lemonade and Arizona Juice Cocktails, beer from New Trail Brewing, Voodoo Ranger and more.

Brandon's Beverage

2795 Mount Rose Ave., York

This locally owned and operated family beer distributor offers IPAs, stouts and sours from breweries all over the country. Some of their current products include Heroes in a Half Barrell, a super fruity hazy IPA by Evergrain Beer.

Feeling adventurous? Try their Chicken and Broccoli IPA brewed with hand selected Citra, Motueka and Riwaka in New England.

Brewer's Outlet

409 E. Philadelphia St., York

Stock up for game day with single beers, six-packs, 12-packs, kegs and snacks. They offer Dewey Beer Secret Machine Sour Cans, DogFish Head 60 Minute IPA, Heineken, Corona and more.

Interested in alcohol-free beer? Brewer's Outlet has you covered. Try Vravus Brewing Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA, Dos Equis Lime and Salt, Non-Alcoholic Heineken, Guiness, and many more.

Check out their adult slushies that come in 20 flavors such as long island, sour blue raspberry, mango, mimosa and more.

Bob's Beer and Soda

120 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

At one of Hanover's largest beer distributors, you can find a wide variety of craft beers, alcoholic slushies and Crowler/Growler to-go.

Try their new products from Imprint Beer Co., available in single cans and four-packs. Some of their offerings include a milk stout called Dunkable Chocolate Chip Cookies, or Russian Imperial Stouts like What Evil Lurks and Ossuary. Troegs, Wyndridge cider, hard lemonade and more are offered.

Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet

601 Old York Road, Etters

Red Land Beer & Soda offers a variety of ciders, imported beer, flavored seltzers as well as domestic and craft beers.

Their recent additions include Sorbetto #37 by Ever Grain Brewing, a sour ale, with milk sugar, blueberry, cherry, peach, granola, vanilla, and honey. Try their seasonal lager Troegenator, layered with notes of crusty bread, stone fruit and delicate floral hops.

RTE 116 Beer Xpress

3772 Centennial Road, Hanover

In Hanover, this family owned business offers a variety of domestic beer, microbrews, malt beverages, as well as kegs. Some of their beers include Bud and Coors Light, Iron City, Keystone, Lionshead, M.G.D., Miller and more.

Some of their imported beer options vary from Newcastle Brown Ale, Stella Artois, and St. Pauli Girl, to Beck's, Corona and Guinness.

Cape Horn Beverage

3135A Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

With over 1,000 items to choose from, Cape Horn Beverage offers one of the largest beer selections in York County. This family-owned business sells domestic, local, imports, craft, hard seltzers, teas, ciders, kegs, adult slushies, snacks and more.

Check out their Japanese rice lager, Asahi Super Dry, or the Warheads Black Cherry Sour Ale. They also offer non-alcoholic beers and IPAs like Deepfake, Bluemoon, and St. Pauli.

