Beekeeping "Hive Dive" event in Stockholm May 25

May 13—STOCKHOLM, N.Y. — There will be a workshop for beekeepers, a "Hive Dive! Inspecting Your Hives" event, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Join in for an afternoon with state Apiary Inspector Nick Delaini to discuss how to inspect a beehive. There will be two demos, the first geared toward more beginner beekeepers and one geared toward more experienced beekeepers, with lots of time for questions.

This event is presented by Squeak Creek Apiaries and the Bees & Beekeeping Group of Local Living Venture, a resource for rural skills and simple living in the North Country.

The rain date is June 8; all registered attendees will be informed of any changes due to weather.

Walk-in's are welcome, but it is helpful to register for notice of changes and helpful details. Text (315) 347-4223 with your name, phone number and the number in your party.

Attendees are advised to bring a folding chair if they have difficulty standing for periods of time. It is advisable to bring beekeeper's apparel: wear at least a veil, though gloves and a jacket are also recommended.

Anyone sensitive to stings is encouraged to take responsibility for their well-being by bringing a full suit and an epi-pen.

The event will be held at Squeak Creek Apiaries at 437 Hurley Road in Stockholm, New York, close to the Mahoney Road, off of Rt 420, outside of Winthrop.

For this unique learning experience, a free-will donation of any amount is appreciated, but not required, by the Local Living Venture to benefit their programming. More information is also available on their Facebook page.