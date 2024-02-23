Become Your Own Interior Designer With One of These Online Classes



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you tired of feeling like you’re living in a time capsule from the ’90s? Is your home about as functional for your family as a rotary phone? Then it’s time for a change. Updating your home’s interior design can breathe new life into your living space and make you feel like you’ve finally entered the 21st century. Plus, a well-designed space not only looks good, but feels good, too.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Before you start aimlessly scouring the Internet for room configurations, paint colors, and stylish new home decor (don’t worry, you’ll get there!) consider educating yourself in the art of interior design by enrolling in an online course. There are tons of great online classes will give you the tools and insider knowledge to become more confident in making home decor decisions. The classes will give you more bang for your buck than hiring an interior designer to design your space, because once the knowledge is yours, it’s yours for life.

To set you on the right path, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite online interior design courses for beginners. These classes can help you improve your surroundings and make the time you and your family spend at home feel more relaxing, functional, and pleasant. So, sign up for an interior design class to become your own pro and create a home that reflects your style and needs.

Best Online Interior Design Classes

Interior Design & Home Styling Course at International Open Academy

$24.99 $129 81% off

Buy Now

If you’ve wanted to make your home feel like it came straight out of an HGTV show but don’t want to hire an interior designer, sign up for an interior design class at International Open Academy instead. This 10-part course is currently 80 percent off—just $24.99 on sale—so you won’t want to miss out on this unreal deal. From the principles of design to how to make a mood board, this easy-to-follow course is the ultimate way to become a design pro without spending a ton of money.

Best Online Interior Design Classes

Kelly Wearstler's MasterClass

$10+/month

Buy Now

Award-winning interior designer Kelly Wearstler helps demystify interior design and guides you through the design basics in this 17 lesson course. Kelly will help you make any space feel larger, and choose colors, materials, and textures with confidence. Plus, when you sign up for MasterClass, you’ll get access to more than 180 classes on a variety of other subjects from masters in their fields.

Skillshare Interior Design Basics by Lauren Cox

$168/year

Buy Now

With interior designer Lauren Cox you’ll discover the four principles used by design professionals to create beautiful spaces every day—then try your hand at using what you’ve learned to style a bookshelf that’s Instagrammable. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to learn Interior Design Basics, and then it’s $168 a year to access even more classes.

Feng Shui Home Makeover Course

$249.99

Buy Now

Feng Shui may seem like an overwhelming task to take on but this comprehensive course breaks it all down and teaches you how to make your home work for you in the most efficient way possible. The class features over 37 video lessons, 40+ pages of resources and 11 modules packed with DIY tips, tools and exercises.

Style Your Space with Emily Henderson

$168/year

Buy Now

Go behind the scenes with acclaimed stylist Emily Henderson as she reveals how she creates rooms and spaces that feel fun, creative and unique for every friend and client she works with—and guides you to do the same. No matter your style or budget, you’ll discover tips to freshen up your space. Plus, Emily’s a joy to watch!

How to Design a Room in 10 Easy Steps

$99.99

Buy Now

In this beginner-level course from Udemy, you’ll learn how to completely design a room end-to-end using a simple 10-step approach. From floor plans and maximizing your space to creating a cohesive color scheme, this approachable course is perfect for an interior design novice who wants to create functional and aesthetically pleasing rooms in their home.

Best Online Interior Design Classes

Interior Design Ultimate Essentials & Insider Tricks

$168/year

Buy Now

Take your design education to the next level with this course from Skillshare on design theory and insider industry skills. This 1-hour course led by Toronto designer Charlotte Kwok, is filled with examples that break down abstract design concepts and demonstrates how to apply useful design techniques in your own home.

Minimalist Interior Design Deconstructed at Udemy

$84.99

Buy Now

During these stressful times we could all benefit from a little more mental clarity and calmness. In this 2-hour course, you’ll learn how minimalist design can create a beautiful, simplified space that can increase your productivity. This course is perfect for those who have already Kondo-ed everything in their home and are now ready to make their clutter-free space functional.

Best Online Interior Design Classes

The Ultimate Guide to Interior Design

$22/month

Buy Now

Filmed across two of her personal projects, this online course gives you unprecedented access to internationally renowned interior designer Rita Konig. Watch over 5 hours of video lessons where Rita teaches you the techniques, suppliers and materials she uses, so you can develop confidence with your own design skills and discover how decorating can be a little less daunting and a lot more fun.

Need more home design inspo? Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.