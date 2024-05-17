Beaver Island Retreat named top spot for glamping

Stars above the pavilion at the Beaver Island Resort.

BEAVER ISLAND — Northern Michiganders looking to try their hand at glamping may be just a short flight or ferry ride away from one of the best spots in the nation.

The Beaver Island Retreat was recently named as one of USA Today's Best Glamping Spots of 2024.

The resort took home the second spot on the list.

Stars are shown above a tent at the Beaver Island Retreat.

Maria Dal Pra, who owns the resort with her husband, Brian Vaeth, said it was "not only humbling, but incredibly exciting" to be mentioned in the contest with other national locations, with winners stretching from Alaska to Florida.

"It's pretty amazing that so many people — including the entire Beaver Island community and our past guests and our friends and our family — are so supportive and take the time and the effort to to show that through active participation in a contest such as this," she said.

The Beaver Island Resort — praised by guests for its cleanliness, bamboo sheets, fully stocked kitchen, free concierge service and more — was only topped by Sky Ridge Yurts in Bryson City, North Carolina.

"Beaver Island is a very small community and all of the businesses here are privately owned, and when we all work together, the entire island is successful," Dal Pra said of the community rallying behind the resort to bring in votes.

For more information on the Beaver Island Retreat, visit beaverislandretreat.com.

USA Today is owned by Gannett, the same company that owns and operates The Petoskey News-Review.

