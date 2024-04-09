All the Beauty and Wellness Retail Expansions of 2024

March

Ourside Nostalgia Eau de Parfum

Ourside, the luxury fragrance brand introduced by Keta Burke-Williams in 2023, has launched at Bergdorf Goodman as the retailer’s only Black woman-founded fragrance brand. The three eau de parfums Nostalgia, Dusk and Moon Dust, retail for $196 each and are “designed for non-conformers.”

Dedcool

Home and fine fragrance brand Dedcool has launched in the U.K. in 30 Space NK stores. The brand’s other international markets include Australia and New Zealand, where it sells at Mecca, and Canada via Sephora Canada.

Rizo’s Curls

Rizo’s Curls has launched 10 hero products in 25 Nordstrom doors including the brand’s bestselling Curl Defining Cream and, exclusively, its new California Classic hair and body perfume. Nordstrom joins Target, Ulta Beauty and Thirteen Lune as Rizo’s fourth retail partner.

Sofie Pavitt Face Nice Ice

New York-based aesthetician Sofie Pavitt’s eponymous skin care line has launched online and in store at Violet Gray. The California-based retailer will carry the full range of Frozen Toner Pads, Clearing Serum and Clean Clean Cleanser.

Le Monde Gourmand

Le Monde Gourmand has launched at 700 Ulta Beauty doors. The masstige fragrance brand is incubated by Tru Fragrance & Beauty, which landed a majority investment from Monogram Capital Partners this month.

Boka Ela Mint Toothpaste

Now available at nearly 7,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide is oral care brand, Boka. The brand, which entered 800 Ulta Beauty doors in 2023 and purports to hold the number-one toothpaste spot on Amazon, says it has more than quadrupled its growth in the last year.

SadieB Go-Getter Grapefruit Floral Shampoo

SadieB, the Gen Z-focused personal care brand founded in 2022 by sisters Sadie and Abby Bowler, now 21 and 22 years old, has entered 507 Target doors. The brand offers hair and body care priced $14 and under, and is also a public benefit corporation partnered with Girl Up to support girls’ mental health and development.

February

Naked Sundays

Australian sun care brand Naked Sundays has made its U.S. retail launch, landing at more than 900 Target doors with its hero glow mist and mineral priming lotion as well as two new Target-exclusive products. The 2021-founded brand purports to have grown 800 percent in the U.S. in 2023, propelled by TikTok virality.

Dieux

Charlotte Palermino’s Dieux is taking on brick-and-mortar retail. The direct-to-consumer darling, best known for its silicone gel eye masks, will enter 714 Sephora locations on March 13 following its online debut at the retailer last month.

Good Molecules

Good Molecules is now available nationwide at Target. Seven of the Gen-Z skin care brand’s bestselling products, including its tranexamic acid Discoloration Correcting Serum and Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel have launched at the retailer.

Dolce Glow

Self-tanning brand Dolce Glow — which received an investment from Miley Cyrus in 2023 — has entered an estimated 273 Ulta Beauty doors. Founded by celebrity tanning artist Isabel Vita, the brand offers tanning mists, mousses and lotions, and also sells at Nordstrom.

Hairitage

Maesa-backed Hairitage, which debuted in 2020 at Walmart, has added CVS Pharmacy, Kroger and supermarket chain HEB to its retail roster, entering a cumulative 6,000-plus new doors. Founded by YouTuber Mindy McKnight, the brand’s assortment features a range of hair and body care offerings.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan’s eponymous skin care range is launching online at Nordstrom U.S. this month, and will land at Mecca Beauty in Australia this spring. The line’s existing retailers include Violet Grey, Net-a-porter and Moda Operandi.

Geologie

Sustainable skin, hair and body care brand Geologie has entered more than 800 Target doors. The rollout includes the brand’s Clear System and Blemish Buster acne care kits, which retail for $36 and $14.99, respectively.

January

Eva NYC

Bansk Group-owned hair care brand Eva NYC has landed in more than 6,000 Walgreens doors nationwide. Brand president Annie Kolemainen said the brand, known for its frizz-reducing hair primer, has seen nearly 200 percent growth during the last five years.

Halsey’s Af94

Halsey’s $10-or-less cosmetics brand Af94 is following in the footsteps of its sister brand, About-face, with an Ulta Beauty expansion. Four of the brand’s products, including its lip stains, bronze and highlight duos and liquid eye shadows, are available online and in-store at the retailer.

Ross J. Barr Patch Pack

Acupuncturist and fertility specialist Ross J. Barr’s eponymous wellness patch brand has launched at Violet Grey. The brand offers a range of healing, calming and sleep patches infused with natural ingredients such as safflower, red peony root and coix seed.

Ole Henriksen

Olehenriksen, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, is now available at Ulta. The Scandinavian beauty brand’s brightening eye cream, vitamin C serum, dark spot toner and peptide moisturizer and lip treatment have launched at the retailer.

Dime

Also at Ulta, aesthetician-founded Dime is rolling out to more than 500 doors. Launched in 2018 by husband-wife duo Baylee and Ryan Relf, the vegan skin care brand’s best-sellers include its Dewy Day Cream and witch hazel toner.

Charlotte Tilbury

In February, Ulta will inaugurate buzzy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury’s assortment online and into 600 stores. Chief merchandising officer Monica Arnaudo told WWD Charlotte Tilbury received more than 1 million searches on ulta.com in a 12-month period.

PDL Cosmetics Exotic Hypnotic Cream Eyeshadow

Latinx-founded makeup brand PDL Cosmetics has entered Thirteen Lune. Four of the brand’s stock keeping units, including bullet and liquid lipsticks, lip gloss and cream eyeshadows are now available online and will roll out to stores in February.

