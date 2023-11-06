The Bear Is Officially Back In Business For Season 3 Next Year

The restaurant industry has an infamously high turnover rate, yet at the same time, other folks devote their entire careers to the professional kitchen. "The Bear's" tough realism makes a solid case for both groups. That's why fans have gone rabid over the Hulu-exclusive FX series since it first aired in 2022. Now, FX has renewed "The Bear" for a third season; 10 more half-hour episodes starring "Shameless" alum Jeremy Allen White are officially on their way.

The show may be young, but it's already emerged as a perhaps unlikely cultural phenomenon. "Yes, chef" memes have taken over the internet and fans have donned tight white tee shirts and aprons for Halloween.

FX reported Season 2 had 70% higher viewership within the first few days of its release compared to Season 1, and the show's fanbase has only seemed to grow since then. Folks continued to be wowed by Season 2, which trekked deeper into the trenches of the restaurant industry. The cast worked to transform their humble sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment, and the ride was anything but glamorous. Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, raves, "What [the cast] and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of 'The Bear,'" via Variety. It's safe to say that fans are equally as stoked.

Read more: Restaurant Foods That Always Taste Better Than What You Make At Home

High Anticipation For The Continuing Saga

Matty Matheson as Neil on 'The Bear' - FX

The comedy-drama paints an unflinching portrait of the modern professional kitchen, even receiving acclaim from chefs for being almost "too real." Season 1 racked up a whopping 13 Emmy nominations and a coveted 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 followed with an equally unheard-of 99%.

What can viewers expect to see in the new season? If prior directorial choices are any indication, Season 2 picked up right where Season 1 left off, so fans might be plunged right back into the action after the hiatus. White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will all definitely be back in action. Beyond that, Season 2's open-ended conclusion leaves much to the realm of possibility for Season 3. Carmy ends up locked in the freezer during the friends-and-family night, Carmy and Claire are dunzo, and Natalie's pregnant, to name a few loose ends. We might even get another Mikey flashback.

Season 3 is scheduled to drop sometime in 2024. It's tough to gauge an exact release date considering the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the actors and writers' guilds have been served what the AMPPTP is calling its "last, best, and final offer" days ago. Deliberations are active and any conclusive decision has yet to be announced. Until then, fans can see "The Bear" cast at the Emmy Awards on January 15.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.