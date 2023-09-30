Snap up Amazon’s bestselling makeup sponges for $1 a pop — they're over 50% off

What is it?

No one wants obvious concealer (that's an oxymoron) or cakey, mask-like foundation. A trusty sponge is a makeup bag must-have that allows you to apply and blend your cosmetics to perfection. There's no need to shell out the big bucks for a brand-name blender when the Beakey makeup sponges will do the trick for $1 each. Read on for a deal on a five-pack and a bit of advice from a professional.

Why is it a good deal?

At just over $1 per sponge, this wildly popular Beakey sponge set will save you plenty of money. It's already more than half off its regular price of $13. For perspective, compare it with Beautyblender sponges, which sell for $20 each. Five of those would run you $100 — so this theoretically saves you a whopping $94.

Why do I need this?

Applying makeup is an art, and an artist needs terrific tools. Beakey sponges are suited to wet and dry use, and they are just the right shape for all types of liquid and cream makeup. They are also latex-free and easy on sensitive skin.

The Beakey sponges come in an assortment of fun colors, or you can choose a set in your favorite shade. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

How to use it

Want to learn exactly how to use these bestselling Beakey sponges? Beauty expert Sandra Vergara explains, “I just put it on my hand, pass it to the neck — you don’t want to look like you have a mask. Sometimes I like to seal it by wetting it a little bit. Water makes it blend really well. I love these sponges because they get in every single corner.”

Vergara says concealer takes only a few light dabs with Beakey sponges to blend completely. “Don’t press too hard. You don’t want to remove the product from the skin." Vergara elects to keep the sponge dry for blush and highlighter: “You put the blush on the apples of your cheeks, then highlighter above the cheeks, on the bridge of the nose, the upper lip and a little bit on the chin,” she says. “You could use the sponge for both highlighter and blush, but just make sure you do the blush first.”

She completes the look with a touch of bronzer, starting at the ear.

Vergara demonstrates how to get a natural glow using a Beakey blender, her go-to makeup sponge. (Photo: Yahoo Life)

What reviewers say

"These sponges have completely taken the place of Beautyblenders for me," said one of the over 71,000 reviewers who gave them five stars. "They are so much cheaper and come in a pack of five. They work just as well, if not better."

Another reviewer raved that these are "1,000% times better than the original." They added: "Easy to clean. Doesn’t absorb your product excessively. Gives good, even coverage. And they come in cute colors. They also last a long while. Others I’ve used break down pretty quickly. These hold up and perform well from day one to day 90. Great deal and great product."

Most shoppers say blender brush buildup comes out with regular soap, but this five-star fan shared: "They are easy to clean but they do seem to stain." Might we recommend the black set to avoid this altogether?

