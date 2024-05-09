Bay Area water park opening dates

(KRON) — The heat is on this week as an early-season warmup is bringing summer-like temperatures to much of the Bay Area. While the first day of summer is still officially more than a month off, this week’s hot weather already has people around the region looking for ways to beat the heat. If you can’t make it to the beach, the next best option could be visiting one of the Bay Area’s many water parks.

With the summer months approaching, and even San Francisco set to top 80 degrees Thursday, here’s a look ahead to when water parks around the Bay Area will open.

Opening dates for Bay Area water parks:

Aqua Adventure Water Park, Fremont

Fremont’s Aqua Adventure is smaller than some other Bay Area water parks with an emphasis on kid-friendly attractions like Bucket Bay and Lil Squirts. You can also cool down in the Oasis Pool or dare to climb the four-story Fortress of Fun. However, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks, with opening weekend set for Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26. For tickets and more information, visit: Aqua Adventure Waterpark (goaquaadventure.com)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Concord

With seven rides ranging from the exhilarating Break Point Plunge to family friendly fun like Splashwater Island, Hurrican Harbor in Concord has something for everyone. Opening weekend however, is still a week away with the park set to open for the summer on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. For more information and to book tickets, visit: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord – Bay Area’s Largest Water Park

South Bay Shores at California’s Great America, Santa Clara

South Bay Shores at California’ Great America boasts 10 different attractions that range from kid-friendly Pup’s Pier and Otter Trotter to the dramatic plunge of Mission Falls or the seven-story extreme Pacific Surge. While California’s Great America opens earlier in the season, South Bay Shores won’t open for the season until Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25. For tickets and more information: California Water Park | Water Park in San Jose | CA Great America

Water Oasis, Gilroy

With water features ranging from Water Oasis Lagoon which offers gentle play for the kiddos to the “super-sized splashes” of Brave the Bucket, the Water Oasis at Gilroy Gardens offers cool fun all summer long. And the good news is that if you’re looking to beat the heat this weekend, the park opens for the season this weekend on Saturday, May 11. However, if you want the full experience you may have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend when the park’s newest water attraction, Lakeside Splash, opens. For tickets and more information: Water Attractions for Family Fun | Gilroy Gardens

The Wave, Dublin

A newer water park in the East Bay, the Dublin Wave boasts four water features, ranging from the Natatorium, an indoor pool for those who want to just chill out and beat the heat, to the Slide Tower, a twisting slide for those seeking thrills. There’s also a Splash Zone for younger children and an outdoor sports pool. The Wave opens Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May 25 and remains open through Labor Day. For tickets and more information: Dublin Aquatic Center, CA | Official Website (thedublinwave.com)

