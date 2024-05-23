Baton Rouge groups, law enforcement offering summer camps, activities for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement and many organizations across the city are working together to show families fun summer activities with little to no cost to keep kids focused and off the streets.

Clay Young, chairman of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, said their biggest goal is to keep kids away from trouble, saying parents are not always to blame when their child breaks the law and sometimes need a helping hand.

“We have way too many young people just roaming the streets of the city with nothing to do and when you have nothing to do, depending on where you are, trouble will find you,” said Young.

At least a dozen organizations and schools are answering the call to make sure kids are safe this summer. Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Safe Hopeful Healthy and the YMCA are stepping up to help offering summer camps, sports leagues, arts and crafts and more for free or very little money.

“These camps help make sure kids are in a productive, safe environment while also making certain that they’re safe,” said Young.

EBR Schools is making sure children are fed with free summer meals. Young said some children don’t eat during the summer because of the circumstances that they’re in.

