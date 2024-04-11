Barneo Canceled!

Barneo, the camp on the sea ice near the North Pole that was going to operate this spring for the first time since 2018, has been canceled.

Galya Morell, who wrote recently about Barneo’s controversial comeback by routing through Russia, broke the news. “The runway is still not in place, and it’s April 11,” she told ExplorersWeb.

Polar guide Eric Phillips, who decided not to run tours to Barneo this year because of the uncertainty, confirmed the news. “The ice broke up badly, and there is no time left to rebuild,” he said.

Before this last-minute cancelation, Barneo — a Swiss-owned but Russian-operated camp 100km from the Geographic North Pole — had planned some big events for its revival year. These included a stratospheric parachute jump from 10,000m above the North Pole.

This is a developing story. More details to come…

