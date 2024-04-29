Bainbridge Island named one of the top small towns in the West
Bainbridge Island has been named one of the best small towns in the West in USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
USA Today 10Best, the go-to site for reader-voted and editor-recommended travel guides, solicits nominations from an expert panel to highlight the best small towns across the U.S., then readers vote for their favorites.
Bainbridge Island, at No. 7, was joined by nearby neighbor to the south, Gig Harbor, at No. 6, on the top ten list announced in April.
The island was noted for its small-town feel within proximity of Seattle, and the nomination pointed out several Bainbridge museums and parks as attractions, including the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, KiDiMu children's museum, and the Bloedel Reserve. The community is also well known for its main street, Winslow Way, bustling with small shops and local restaurants just blocks from the ferry terminal to Seattle and a waterfront public park. Popular local events dot the calendar through the year, including the Grand Old Fourth array of festivities for July 4, a weekly farmers market and art walk, and the annual Mochi Tsuki festival that honors the community's Japanese American heritage each winter.
The top choice on the 10Best list for small towns in the West was the popular tourist spot of Seward, Alaska, known as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park and nearby glaciers and more.
Here's the full list of places that made the top 10:
Seward, Alaska
Solvang, California
Grants, New Mexico
Cody, Wyoming
Manitou Springs, Colorado
Gig Harbor, Washington
Bainbridge Island, Washington
Williams, Arizona
Durango, Colorado
Ashland, Oregon
For more information on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and to see the rest of the best small towns in the U.S. — from west coast to east coast — visit 10best.usatoday.com.
This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bainbridge Island named No. 7 small town in the West by USA Today