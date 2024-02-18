Baftas 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet
The 2024 Bafta Awards kicked off on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Britain’s biggest night in the awards season celebrates the best in film and television, and for fashion fanatics, it’s another chance to witness some showstopping sartorial moments from the globe’s most iconic celebrities on top of it taking place in the middle of London Fashion Week.
These are the best dressed from the 2024 Baftas.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Edgar-Jones stepped out onto the red carpet in an asymmetrical maroon gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals.
Vogue Williams
Vogue, 38, turned heads in a shimmering purple feather trim gown as the presenter was one of the first to arrive.
Sheila Atim
Atim dazzled in a sequin gown with a cinched waist and flattering high neck.
Mia McKenna-Bruce
The actress went with a rose theme for her red carpet gown covered in sequins with silver rose details across her dress to contrast against the overall black strapless dress.
Clara Amfo
Amdo showed up to the awards wearing a black midi dress with a sheer dress bodice and pleated skirt while also wearing silver heels and drop earrings.
Meg Bellamy
Bellamy showed up in an all black dress with one sleeve in addition to a silver accessory on the opposite side and a thigh-high slit.
Raya Abirached
Abirached was decked out in a bright and shiny one-shoulder gown that was covered in sequins and other embellishments.
David Tennant
The award show’s host also failed to disappoint in his outfit wearing a black suit that was covered in yellow and gold detailing.
Kaya Scodelario
Scodelario showed up to the awards in a white satin bandeau gown.
Andreea Cristea
Cristea stuck with the majority of attendees seen wearing black as she was seen wearing a black sequinned cut-out dress with a matching cape over the top, adorned with bugs.
Lily Collins
The Emily in Paris star attended the awards wearing another black gown with silver roses across her chest and puffy white sleeves.
Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey
Both Downey and his wife Susan stuck with the silver and black theme as Susan wore an all-black dress with silver lining around the neck and Robert wore a gray suit with a black shirt underneath.
Cillian Murphy
The Oppenheimer star attended the Baftas as the film has received numerous nominations throughout award’s season. He showed up to the awards in an all-black ensemble.
Millie Mackintosh
Mackintosh was seen wearing a black thigh-split gown with mesh gloves and quirky gold heels.
Ayo Edebiri
Edebiri stood out in her outfit choice as she walked the red carpet wearing a peach halter-top gown with a white, feathery drape and matching white gloves.
Charithra Chandran
Chandran used the Baftas to debut her new short bob white wearing a red and orange sequined gown.
India Amarteifio
Amarteifio wore a bold red dress featuring a cowl neckline, sheer skirt and textured metallic detailing at the waist.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
The actress showed up in a black sheer gown with a lace overlay.
Lashana Lynch
Lynch looked elegant in a maroon maxi dress with a white collar and silver embellished detail.
Amelia Gething
Gething showed up in an all-white gown lace gown with capped sleeves with a belt that cinched in at her waist.
Samantha Morton
Morton showed up wearing a black blazer with wide-legged black trousers and a blue top adorned with a statement silver necklace.
Josh Hartnett
Hartnett donned a maroon tuxedo with a matching maroon bow tie and a white shirt underneath.
Paul Giamatti
Giamatti wore a typical tuxedo and bow tie with some accents of silver.
Margot Robbie
Robbie had to attend the Baftas wearing pink to represent the success of the Barbie movie. The actress was seen wearing a strapless gown which was split into thirds with a stripe of light pink sandwhiched between two black stripes and matched with black elbow-length gloves.
Emma Stone
Stone showed up to the Baftas wearing a one-sleeve peach coloured gown with a statement ruffle sleeve.
Emily Blunt
Blunt was wearing a glamorous beaded gown with cut outs along the waist. The garment was adorned with gems and clung to her hourglass curvesm flaring out into a fishtail hem. She completed the look with a diamond and ruby necklace paired with matching earrings.
Dua Lipa
The singer showed up to the Baftas wearing a red pleated gown with a cape silhouette and an elegant floor train.
Andrew Scott
Scott attended the awards wearing an all red suit from head to toe.