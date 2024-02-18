Baftas 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2024 Bafta Awards kicked off on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Britain’s biggest night in the awards season celebrates the best in film and television, and for fashion fanatics, it’s another chance to witness some showstopping sartorial moments from the globe’s most iconic celebrities on top of it taking place in the middle of London Fashion Week.

These are the best dressed from the 2024 Baftas.

You can also follow along with all of the latest updates from the Baftas live with us here.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bafta)

Edgar-Jones stepped out onto the red carpet in an asymmetrical maroon gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals.

Vogue Williams

(Getty Images for BAFTA)

Vogue, 38, turned heads in a shimmering purple feather trim gown as the presenter was one of the first to arrive.

Sheila Atim

(BAFTA via Getty Images)

Atim dazzled in a sequin gown with a cinched waist and flattering high neck.

Mia McKenna-Bruce

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bafta)

The actress went with a rose theme for her red carpet gown covered in sequins with silver rose details across her dress to contrast against the overall black strapless dress.

Clara Amfo

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Amdo showed up to the awards wearing a black midi dress with a sheer dress bodice and pleated skirt while also wearing silver heels and drop earrings.

Meg Bellamy

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Bellamy showed up in an all black dress with one sleeve in addition to a silver accessory on the opposite side and a thigh-high slit.

Raya Abirached

(Getty Images for BAFTA)

Abirached was decked out in a bright and shiny one-shoulder gown that was covered in sequins and other embellishments.

David Tennant

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The award show’s host also failed to disappoint in his outfit wearing a black suit that was covered in yellow and gold detailing.

Kaya Scodelario

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Scodelario showed up to the awards in a white satin bandeau gown.

Andreea Cristea

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cristea stuck with the majority of attendees seen wearing black as she was seen wearing a black sequinned cut-out dress with a matching cape over the top, adorned with bugs.

Lily Collins

(PA)

The Emily in Paris star attended the awards wearing another black gown with silver roses across her chest and puffy white sleeves.

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Both Downey and his wife Susan stuck with the silver and black theme as Susan wore an all-black dress with silver lining around the neck and Robert wore a gray suit with a black shirt underneath.

Cillian Murphy

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Oppenheimer star attended the Baftas as the film has received numerous nominations throughout award’s season. He showed up to the awards in an all-black ensemble.

Millie Mackintosh

(PA)

Mackintosh was seen wearing a black thigh-split gown with mesh gloves and quirky gold heels.

Ayo Edebiri

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Edebiri stood out in her outfit choice as she walked the red carpet wearing a peach halter-top gown with a white, feathery drape and matching white gloves.

Charithra Chandran

(Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Chandran used the Baftas to debut her new short bob white wearing a red and orange sequined gown.

India Amarteifio

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Amarteifio wore a bold red dress featuring a cowl neckline, sheer skirt and textured metallic detailing at the waist.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The actress showed up in a black sheer gown with a lace overlay.

Lashana Lynch

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Lynch looked elegant in a maroon maxi dress with a white collar and silver embellished detail.

Amelia Gething

(Getty Images)

Gething showed up in an all-white gown lace gown with capped sleeves with a belt that cinched in at her waist.

Samantha Morton

(Getty Images)

Morton showed up wearing a black blazer with wide-legged black trousers and a blue top adorned with a statement silver necklace.

Josh Hartnett

(Getty Images)

Hartnett donned a maroon tuxedo with a matching maroon bow tie and a white shirt underneath.

Paul Giamatti

(Getty Images)

Giamatti wore a typical tuxedo and bow tie with some accents of silver.

Margot Robbie

(Getty Images)

Robbie had to attend the Baftas wearing pink to represent the success of the Barbie movie. The actress was seen wearing a strapless gown which was split into thirds with a stripe of light pink sandwhiched between two black stripes and matched with black elbow-length gloves.

Emma Stone

(Getty Images for BAFTA)

Stone showed up to the Baftas wearing a one-sleeve peach coloured gown with a statement ruffle sleeve.

Emily Blunt

(Getty Images)

Blunt was wearing a glamorous beaded gown with cut outs along the waist. The garment was adorned with gems and clung to her hourglass curvesm flaring out into a fishtail hem. She completed the look with a diamond and ruby necklace paired with matching earrings.

Dua Lipa

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The singer showed up to the Baftas wearing a red pleated gown with a cape silhouette and an elegant floor train.

Andrew Scott

(Getty Images)

Scott attended the awards wearing an all red suit from head to toe.