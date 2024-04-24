Badlands Conservation Alliance to lead environmental hike in Badlands

Apr. 24—MEDORA, N.D. — The Badlands Conservation Alliance is set to host a hiking event along the Maah Daah Hey Trail on April 27, 2024. Organized to promote the preservation and appreciation of North Dakota's natural landscapes, the event invites outdoor enthusiasts to explore the rugged beauty of the Badlands while supporting conservation efforts.

Scheduled to commence at nine a.m., participants will gather at Chimney Park in Medora, a renowned tourist destination with access to various hiking trails and scenic vistas. The selected route spans five and a half miles along the Maah Daah Hey Trail, offering moderate terrain and an estimated duration of three to four hours. Dakota Cyclery will provide shuttle services for attendees, ensuring convenient transportation to and from the trailhead.

According to Shannon Straight, a representative of the Badlands Conservation Alliance, the hike promises a captivating experience amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Badlands. She remarked, "It's a beautiful hike... It's not intimidating, but it is the Badlands, and it's a glorious place to hike. Please come join us."

Participants are advised to come prepared with adequate supplies, including food, water, and proper hiking gear. As the trail does not offer potable water, it is essential for hikers to carry sufficient hydration for the duration of the trek. Additionally, participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear, such as hiking boots, to navigate the terrain safely.

Dogs are welcome on leash, but owners are reminded to bring extra water for their pets. Given the presence of wildlife in the area, including bison, deer, prairie dogs, and various bird species, it is crucial for attendees to maintain a respectful distance and refrain from feeding or disturbing the animals.

The Maah Daah Hey Trail, extending over 140 miles through the Badlands of North Dakota, provides stunning panoramic views of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Named after the Native American figure "Maah Daah Hey," which translates to "an area that will be around for a long time," the trail embodies the enduring beauty of the region's natural landscapes.

Founded with a mission to conserve both state and federal grasslands in North Dakota, the Badlands Conservation Alliance collaborates with local communities, government agencies, and other organizations to protect natural habitats. Participants are encouraged to RSVP for the event through the alliance's Facebook page or contact Shannon Straight at the Badlands Conservation Alliance office for more information.

In adherence to Leave No Trace principles, hikers are urged to stay on designated trails and minimize their environmental impact. By fostering a deeper connection to the land and promoting responsible outdoor recreation, events like the upcoming hike contribute to the ongoing conservation efforts in the Badlands region.

For more information about the hiking event organized by the Badlands Conservation Alliance or to inquire about upcoming conservation initiatives and volunteer opportunities, interested individuals can contact Shannon Straight at the Badlands Conservation Alliance office by phone at 701-450-1631.

Additionally, updates and announcements regarding future events can be found on the alliance's official Facebook page.