Backus Hospital internships for people with disabilities are a win-win: a 60-second read

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Eastern Connecticut will run the Project SEARCH internship program at Backus Hospital in the fall. This unpaid internship will give people aged 18-35 with intellectual or developmental disabilities various jobs around the hospital for nine months, while they learn skills to get into the workforce.

There are six slots available. Anyone interested can learn more about applying during Zoom sessions on May 15, 22 and 29, each at 11 a.m. The application deadline is May 31.

UCP Executive Director Jennifer Keatley said the program will start Sept. 16., and participants will intern in three jobs for 10 weeks each. The exact jobs will be something the hospital and the intern agree on.

File photo of Willimantic resident Joseph Aponte Correa cleaning a railing at Mohegan Sun during his time in the 2020 Project SEARCH program. This year's program will give participants internships at Backus Hospital.

“It’s geared so they are truly a part of the department they are working in,” she said.

Why the internships are important

Disabled individuals are underrepresented in the workforce, as only 1 in 5 Americans with intellectual or developmental disabilities are employed. The program is giving young people an opportunity that could lead to employment, while helping alleviate the workforce shortage, Keatley said.

The internships helps individuals who might not be ready for “competitive employment” get skills and their foot in the door. Participants also work on life skills, from budgeting and communicating with a supervisor, to attendance and finding transportation, Keatley said.

Participants shouldn’t expect the internship to turn into a full-time job, but the skills they learn make them more employable. With past participants, 85% found employment within six months of leaving the program, Keatley said.

The program is a collaboration between Project SEARCH, UCP, Hartford HealthCare, and the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Backus Hospital in Norwich CT to host internships for disabled people