Baby massage can support mothers’ mental health, study finds

You may be in desperate need of a massage, mama, but giving your baby an infant massage could do you some good, too.

Infant massage benefits are numerous: For both babies and mothers. A study in PLOS ONE found that women who participated in infant massage had a reduction in postpartum depression symptoms.

In addition to helping new moms thwart postpartum depression (PPD), giving babies a little extra TLC through massage improved mothers’ relationships with their newborns and improved self-efficacy (your belief that you can succeed). This is all on top of the benefits of infant massage for your little one (babies just can’t articulate how good it feels, but their little smile will probably make that clear).

A separate review study states that preterm and full-term infants who receive massage from caregivers are more likely to see more weight gain and experience increased pain reduction, improved alertness and better immune system function. But at its core, infant massage results in the release of the feel-good chemical, the hormone oxytocin, which helps encourage bonding between parent and child, and can help mothers feel more competent and at ease in handling their babies.

But could that bonding and parenting confidence help counteract PPD? We already know that PPD is a serious issue plaguing new moms that also impacts children and families. That’s why researchers set out to see if baby massage would help.

Researchers looked at existing evidence on the topic, spanning eight studies to be exact. The studies covered 521 women who had maternal postpartum depression. The team looked at how mother-led infant massage helped depression symptoms, women’s experiences with baby massage, and the effects that the baby massages had on the mother-baby relationship.

All eight studies reported a reduction in symptoms of postnatal depression in women participating in infant massage. Three studies that examined maternal satisfaction during infant massage found positive benefits from smiling and eye contact. Women who were in classes said learning how to do massage and participating contributed to their satisfaction. Women who attended infant massage classes said they had more meaningful interactions with their newborns.

You don’t have to go to a class for the feel-good benefits. Some of the studies the authors looked at were in classes, and others were from massages at home. All you need to get started with infant massage is a neutral oil like coconut or almond oil and some quiet time, and you’re ready to go.

Starting an infant massage routine may be great for you and your babe, mama, but if you’re still struggling with depression or anxiety at any point in your postpartum journey, here are some resources that can help.