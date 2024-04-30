It's baby animal season. Wildlife experts once again remind people to leave them alone.

Anyone who works at a wildlife rehabilitation center will tell you that spring is easily their busiest and season. Centers get flooded with baby animals of all species - including rabbits, deer, raccoons, foxes and fisher cats - to the point of being filled to capacity.

The most frustrating part? Many of these animal orphans don't need to be here.

"Every time this time of year, members of the public kidnap hundreds of young animals," said David Wattles, Black Bear & Furbearer Biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife.

Finding a baby animal alone, people assume it has been abandoned or the mother has been killed, when in reality, she has only left temporarily to find food for either her young or herself.

"(People) are trying to help but in reality it doesn’t and unfortunately it’s decreasing the chances of the animals survival," said Wattles.

What to do if you see a baby animal without its mother?

In this file photo, a mother bear and cubs in Templeton are being moved to a state forest Thursday. [Photo/Massachusetts State Police]

Leaving young behind a safe place is a survival strategy. Prey animals such as rabbits and deer do this rather than having the young with them to reduce risk of predation, while predators have to leave the den to hunt.

In either case, as people are increasing outdoor activities such as hiking as the weather gets warmer, they are more likely to stumble across a den, and draw the wrong conclusion, not being informed enough about wildlife to understand what is normal.

Taking them home the worst thing a would-be rescuer could do. A young animal is incredibly delicate as even providing the wrong type of milk can make their system shut down and kill them.

Sometimes interacting with humans can be immediately fatal for the animals despite the best of intentions, such as rabbits. "Young rabbits are fragile," said Wattles. "Even the stress of being picked up can push them over the edge."

In almost all circumstances, he said, just leaving the young alone is the best option, unless it’s confirmed that the mother has been killed. "Even then it’s best to contact someone who knows what they’re doing," he said.

They don't need our help

While thoughts of "Bambi" and other Disney movies can play a role in the rescuer mentality, Wattles is more inclined to cite reality television a primary factor. "A lot of shows these days like 'North Woods Law' have really highlighted wildlife rehab," he said. Raising awareness is fine but these television shows have normalized it to an extent that every animal they meet needs saving.

"People still have the idea that it’s a zoo out there and these are domesticated animals that need our help," said Wattles.

What to do if an animal makes a den under your porch

Even without accidental kidnapping, attempts to help animal neighbors can do more harm than good, Wattles cautioned. Discovering a den of foxes under the porch or shed, people need to resist the temptation to feed them or leave out food, which can lead to habituation and harm the animals down the line.

It's important to remember that whatever the animal, they won't be there for long. In the case of foxes and coyotes, it will be about eight to 12 weeks before they are old enough to leave the den, after which they will range through the territory and are unlikely to return.

This roughly translates to around the end of May to the first half of June when the majority of pups are starting to leave the den, said Wattles, for some it may be earlier.

Everyone will have their own tolerance level of how close an animal can den with its young near their home, depending on species, pets and lifestyle. Foxes and groundhogs will likely be more welcome than coyotes for example.

If for whatever reason you're not comfortable with your four legged tenants, it’s a simple matter to get them to move the den and their pups. Wattles recommends leaving a radio talk show playing - or a podcast, kicking dirt into the den, or leaving some rags dipped in ammonia (but not bleach, that's too caustic) nearby.

How do I know if an animal has rabies?

The rabies virus is spread through saliva, and humans can become infected through a bite wound, scratch or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal. [File}

Unsteadiness, disorientation, and being either lethargic or manic are all symptoms of rabies.

"Any animal that is hyper aggressive is strong indicator," said Wattles.

However, the symptoms can be similar to distemper, of which there has been a high incidence, especially around the Connecticut River Valley, seen in raccoons and skunks.

"Simply being out during the day, even for a nocturnal animal, does not mean it’s rabid," he emphasized.

Though if bitten or scratched by a mammal, seek medical attention to begin rabies treatment, regardless if you think it’s rabid or not, he said, and is yet another reason not to handle young animals - to avoid diseases that jump between species.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: What to do if you find baby wildlife without their mother