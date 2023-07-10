Babe, I Can't Handle These 18 Horrifying Photos Right Now — They're Too Unsettling

5
BuzzFeed
·2 min read

Aaaaaand we're back at it again with a series of horrifying photos I found on Reddit. Here are 19 that I'll likely never recover from:

1."This optical illusion of dolls staring at you, achieved by making the eyes concave."

creepy dolls
u/WaferFab / Via reddit.com

2."So I just woke up this morning and noticed something sticking out of my exhaust…"

hair sticking out of a muffler
u/PasThePercs / Via reddit.com

3."Brine pools at the bottom of the sea."

&#x002014;u/Rumhed
Media Drum World / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Alamy

4."Spotted in a public bathroom."

line of candy bars in front of feet in the bathroom stall
u/toejam78 / Via reddit.com

5."A *fraction* of my aunt’s antique doll collection. There are hundreds. Guess who inherits them?"

room full of creepy dolls
u/ohhhjamie / Via reddit.com

6."I found this out of nowhere, alone and abandoned."

house in the middle of the nowhere
u/Homunculus_316 / Via reddit.com

7."What a rip current looks like."

circle around the rip tide in the water
u/zhangyuandyou / Via reddit.com

8."This person's house."

front yard filled with figures and trinkets
u/firefighter_82 / Via reddit.com

9."What my fingers look like when I get out of the bath after years of biting them."

peeling fingers
u/LORROTORRO / Via reddit.com

10."I went to throw something in the little recycling bin we have on the counter, and..."

a very large fish head
u/hunterorila / Via reddit.com

11."People sat on the Abraj Al Bait clock tower in Mecca."

two people look tiny sitting on a large tower
u/forhead123 / Via reddit.com

12."Found myself lost in a home improvement store. Most of the demo doors don’t actually open!"

hallway of closed doors
u/evissimus / Via reddit.com

13."If you didn't know my dad owned a medical device company, you might mistake him for the ice truck killer from Dexter."

different artificial body parts
u/beastmodeChadF13 / Via reddit.com

14."These dishes I saw on Instagram freak me out."

they have faces with large mouths where the food goes
u/Pricefieldian / Via reddit.com

15."The hand-like markings in our apartment basement."

&#x002014;u/Pricefieldian
u/Pricefieldian / Via reddit.com

16."The aftermath of skeletal cancer."

enlarged side of the brain
u/NewFaceHalcyon / Via reddit.com

17."I found this weird thing in the middle of the woods."

creepy sign with an x
u/Away-Net-7241 / Via reddit.com

18.And finally, "I don't know why I find this so disturbing."

&#x002014;u/TheRedditornator
u/TheRedditornator / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying r/weird