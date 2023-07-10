Babe, I Can't Handle These 18 Horrifying Photos Right Now — They're Too Unsettling

Aaaaaand we're back at it again with a series of horrifying photos I found on Reddit. Here are 19 that I'll likely never recover from:

1. "This optical illusion of dolls staring at you, achieved by making the eyes concave."

2. "So I just woke up this morning and noticed something sticking out of my exhaust…"

3. "Brine pools at the bottom of the sea."

— u/Rumhed Media Drum World / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Alamy

4. "Spotted in a public bathroom."

5. "A *fraction* of my aunt’s antique doll collection. There are hundreds. Guess who inherits them?"

6. "I found this out of nowhere, alone and abandoned."

7. "What a rip current looks like."

8. "This person's house."

9. "What my fingers look like when I get out of the bath after years of biting them."

10. "I went to throw something in the little recycling bin we have on the counter, and..."

11. "People sat on the Abraj Al Bait clock tower in Mecca."

12. "Found myself lost in a home improvement store. Most of the demo doors don’t actually open!"

13. "If you didn't know my dad owned a medical device company, you might mistake him for the ice truck killer from Dexter."

14. "These dishes I saw on Instagram freak me out."

15. "The hand-like markings in our apartment basement."

16. "The aftermath of skeletal cancer."

17. "I found this weird thing in the middle of the woods."

18. And finally, "I don't know why I find this so disturbing."

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying r/weird